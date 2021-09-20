 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Please note: when storing 'large fireworks' keep them away from the stove, especially if you're going to stay up all night doing drugs   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, KIRO-TV, Seattle, Fireworks, Harborview Medical Center, House, English-language films, Crime, Billy Wilder  
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You don't tell me what to do.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bart was out of matches and I had to light my M360 somehow
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, actually in Seattle. I would guessed Puyallup or Auburn.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1. Don't judge me
2. As subtonic said, don't tell me what to do
3. Using a towel to keep a firework from exploding is a scientifically valid response.

/in our house we just call it Tuesday

I believe that covers everything.
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If only there was a source for a stream of fire dousing liquid nearby.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somebody give him a hand.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: If only there was a source for a stream of fire dousing liquid nearby.


Like a urinal?
 
