Washington State Patrol use PIT maneuver on woman in golf cart. Driver injured, but that's just par for the course
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an egregious over-use of deadly force!

Oh... wait... TFA says that she was trying to enter a major highway... going the wrong way.  She had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary evaluation.

Perhaps the story will evolve, but this sounds like about the best possible outcome, all things considered.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the only fairway to stop her!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was prepared to find some humped-up asshole who was just itching to do a PIT for the first time, it's so cool... but yeah, sounds like they had no other choice at that point.  The fact that she wasn't seriously injured says alot about how they did it, too.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I was prepared to find some humped-up asshole who was just itching to do a PIT for the first time, it's so cool... but yeah, sounds like they had no other choice at that point.  The fact that she wasn't seriously injured says alot about how they did it, too.


Yeah, I know it's a wedge issue, but it's a good thing this didn't end up getting resolved by some tee-d off cop looking to use his clubs.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
a woman in distress attempted to drive a golf cart onto State Route 167 the wrong way on Sunday morning

I wonder what drugs were involved?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: a woman in distress attempted to drive a golf cart onto State Route 167 the wrong way on Sunday morning

I wonder what drugs were involved?


Fox News and alcohol.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thedumbone: What an egregious over-use of deadly force!

Oh... wait... TFA says that she was trying to enter a major highway... going the wrong way.  She had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary evaluation.

Perhaps the story will evolve, but this sounds like about the best possible outcome, all things considered.


Her getting hit by car but by her actions VS being possibly kill by pig action?
WTF
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I was prepared to find some humped-up asshole who was just itching to do a PIT for the first time, it's so cool... but yeah, sounds like they had no other choice at that point.  The fact that she wasn't seriously injured says alot about how they did it, too.


? They got lucky!
 
mike_d85
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: It was the only fairway to stop her!


You can't just let people putt around on the interstate in a golf cart.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What brand of golf cart can out pace a squad car to the point they need to pit maneuver?

I'd be interested in checking prices, you know, save gas on my commute.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Circusdog320: It was the only fairway to stop her!

You can't just let people putt around on the interstate in a golf cart.


To be fair, SR167 is just a driving range.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thedumbone: What an egregious over-use of deadly force!

Oh... wait... TFA says that she was trying to enter a major highway... going the wrong way.  She had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary evaluation.

Perhaps the story will evolve, but this sounds like about the best possible outcome, all things considered.


It also says that she was in distress, so ramming her on the road probably wasn't the best approach. It's a golf cart, a simple roadblock should have been easy. Two cars across the freeway where there are guardrails, and two cars behind to stop her from turning back around.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a kid, I remember going to the opening of one of the golf country clubs that my dad designed, and me and my many siblings went out to race the golf carts around.

One of my more twitchy brothers was in one of the carts with one of my more uptight sisters... he went off track on a hill, panicked, and jumped out of the cart... my sister screamed all the way down the (actually quite gentle) hill while the rest of us laughed manically.

Good times.

// also found out that they use bullet proof glass in country clubs, due to the stray balls
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theresnothinglft: What brand of golf cart can out pace a squad car to the point they need to pit maneuver?

I'd be interested in checking prices, you know, save gas on my commute.


It was going against traffic. Time was of the essence, and boxing in requires more vehicles, more coordination, and blocking more oncoming traffic lanes.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the bright side, it was the first time they apprehended a suspect without putting a hole in one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thedumbone: What an egregious over-use of deadly force!

Oh... wait... TFA says that she was trying to enter a major highway... going the wrong way.  She had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary evaluation.

Perhaps the story will evolve, but this sounds like about the best possible outcome, all things considered.


So a golf cart flipped upside down is safer for cars coming off the exit, I guess.
Or, could have just walked up to the cart and turned it off.
This is over-use of force and not the best possible outcome.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: As a kid, I remember going to the opening of one of the golf country clubs that my dad designed, and me and my many siblings went out to race the golf carts around.

One of my more twitchy brothers was in one of the carts with one of my more uptight sisters... he went off track on a hill, panicked, and jumped out of the cart... my sister screamed all the way down the (actually quite gentle) hill while the rest of us laughed manically.

Good times.

// also found out that they use bullet proof glass in country clubs, due to the stray balls


Interesting... Stray balk is is why I have to wear an ankle monitor...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: theresnothinglft: What brand of golf cart can out pace a squad car to the point they need to pit maneuver?

I'd be interested in checking prices, you know, save gas on my commute.

It was going against traffic. Time was of the essence, and boxing in requires more vehicles, more coordination, and blocking more oncoming traffic lanes.


Lick those boots.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: SomeAmerican: As a kid, I remember going to the opening of one of the golf country clubs that my dad designed, and me and my many siblings went out to race the golf carts around.

One of my more twitchy brothers was in one of the carts with one of my more uptight sisters... he went off track on a hill, panicked, and jumped out of the cart... my sister screamed all the way down the (actually quite gentle) hill while the rest of us laughed manically.

Good times.

// also found out that they use bullet proof glass in country clubs, due to the stray balls

Interesting... Stray balk is is why I have to wear an ankle monitor...


*balls. Stray balls
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toraque: Benevolent Misanthrope: I was prepared to find some humped-up asshole who was just itching to do a PIT for the first time, it's so cool... but yeah, sounds like they had no other choice at that point.  The fact that she wasn't seriously injured says alot about how they did it, too.

Yeah, I know it's a wedge issue, but it's a good thing this didn't end up getting resolved by some tee-d off cop looking to use his clubs.


Even if she's just putting along, she's still a hazard to other traffic.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: As a kid, I remember going to the opening of one of the golf country clubs that my dad designed, and me and my many siblings went out to race the golf carts around.

One of my more twitchy brothers was in one of the carts with one of my more uptight sisters... he went off track on a hill, panicked, and jumped out of the cart... my sister screamed all the way down the (actually quite gentle) hill while the rest of us laughed manically.

Good times.

// also found out that they use bullet proof glass in country clubs, due to the stray balls


Stray Balls was my nickname in elementary school, those shorts were way too tight.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jackass Golf cart crash
Youtube _D7IAvRAXng
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
golf clap dot jpig
 
