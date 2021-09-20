 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Pfizer says vaccine prompts strong antibody response in children ages 5 to 11, needles prompt strong crying response in children ages 5 to 11 and subby   (kiro7.com) divider line
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
needles prompt strong crying response in children ages 5 to 11 and subby

Buck up, subby.  This shiat's important.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shiat, I didn't even feel the second poke. Had to ask if they actually jabbed me or not. I'm hard-corps.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My kids are 8 and 10 and they're getting this the second it's available. I can't wait. The only reason I give a shiat about unvaxxed assholes is them and the risk of passing something to them.

Once my whole family is vaxxed, those idiots can choose to kill themselves however they wish.
 
gwenners
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Apparently, it also makes "real patriots" cry in fear, so much so that they won't even get the jab.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That needle is tiny.  You're going to need to tighten up, subby.  If you can't handle that, you'll never be able to make it as a heroin addict.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good. I watched my neighbor herd his boy into his car for school, kid coughing up a storm and not masked. I figured there goes the next round of contact tracing...if they are even doing that anymore.
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Hunt for Red October - "Don't React Too Well To Bullets" scene
Youtube W3L5tWudRCs
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As quickly as they can safely get it out, let's gooooo

/has a 10 year old son
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Needle pain is mostly in your head. If you don't watch it go in, you'll barely feel it.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid getting vaccines or boosters, I remember the doctor pinching my arm where they were going to jab. Compared to the needle stick, the pinching was worse which I think was the point.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My bet is that it will be approved for kids the day after my daughter turns 12 next month.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More child abuse headed our way.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: My kids are 8 and 10 and they're getting this the second it's available. I can't wait. The only reason I give a shiat about unvaxxed assholes is them and the risk of passing something to them.

Once my whole family is vaxxed, those idiots can choose to kill themselves however they wish.


My youngest kids are in that range as well (eldest just got 2nd dose, w00t!) and for the first time in their short lives, they want to get shots.  Amazeballs.  Of course, I live somewhere that the most-vaccinated age range, at somewhere north of 95%, is the 16-19 year olds.  Because 1) they saw all their high school sports get shut down last year, 2) they want to go to universities that are going to require it anyway, 3) the percentage of high-school parents who are doctors, scientists or professors of such things is probably a standard deviation higher than most places, and oh yes, 4) peer pressure.

I'm okay with this.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheReject: When I was a kid getting vaccines or boosters, I remember the doctor pinching my arm where they were going to jab. Compared to the needle stick, the pinching was worse which I think was the point.


I asked about it when I was getting some of the older kid shots.  The doctor told me that it made it easier to not go into the muscle on a skinny kid like me.  And also that it get that initial tightening up out of the way and then he could just give the shot.

Which is to say that he basically agreed with you.  And that I was probably a very annoying child with always asking "why?"
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I'm not giving that to my child.. It hasn't been tested on them"
"I'm not giving that to my child.  Those monsters tested it on children"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Needle pain is mostly in your head. If you don't watch it go in, you'll barely feel it.


The best I ever had was in college.  The nurse punched me in the upper arm, then quickly stuck me just a little lower.

Another trick is a light tickle on the back of the neck, you can even do it to yourself.  The body prioritizes nerve sensations for light touches close to the head over sharp pain from the extremities.  This is why you can bump your shin/twist your ankle without even knowing it while running and at the same time feel every spider web that touches your face.

/thinking about spiders while you get the tickle makes it extra effective
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Homer Tax: My kids are 8 and 10 and they're getting this the second it's available. I can't wait. The only reason I give a shiat about unvaxxed assholes is them and the risk of passing something to them.

Once my whole family is vaxxed, those idiots can choose to kill themselves however they wish.


Yup.  The unvaxxed kiddos in my life are pretty much the only reason I still take precautions.  But I've been treading on eggshells for nearly two years now, and I am capital D Done.  Once the kiddos get their shots my perspective will be like it is for the flu: it can theoretically kill me, but almost certainly won't.  So back to normal for me.

If I catch it, so be it.  And anyone I may inadvertently spread it to has already made their choice so that's on them.
 
