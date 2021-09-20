 Skip to content
 
Today is National Punch Day, so if you have a joke, the line starts over there
29
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But you fark one goat...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline should have been more specific from the beginning. Sorry, Grandma.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Probably shorter than the line to your mom's bedroom.
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is tomorrow National Judy Day?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here's my punchline for the day....I wanted to go to the local nudist colony but I can't get the wrinkles out of my birthday suit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dryknife: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]


SURE!
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So a bulk liquid tanker ran aground on an uncharted shoal next to an island.  While the crew was abandoning ship to swim to the island many of the tanks, carrying dyes, ruptured.  Released into the water was 30,000 tons of red ink and 25,000 tons of blue ink.

The sailors were marooned there for some time.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Is tomorrow National Judy Day?


No, it's Irish Sunglasses day.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Find Elon's keys and we can fly out!
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A rich man in a rural county was arrested for murder.  When the case came to trial, the defendant hired a fairly young but well renowned attorney to defend him in court, figuring this hot-shot attorney would run circles around the grizzled old doctor and part-time medical examiner.

After trading a few light barbs with the ME over the nature of the forensic and medical evidence while he was on the stand, finally the attorney, figuring he could land his punch on inexperience, said, "Doctor, how many autopsies have you performed on dead people?"

The medical examiner replied, "All of my autopsies have been performed on dead people."
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And i cannot find a single Nazi today
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hawaiian Punch Commercial - Charles Telerant
Youtube s1hvOVx_0nc
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
The Yattering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My son keeps telling jokes about note pads

They're tearable
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the late sixties, an airline pilot ended up on an international route into Europe that he didn't have a lot of experience with, finally terminating at Frankfurt International Airport in West Germany.  After landing and being handed-off to ground control he was curtly instructed about jetway and gate to head to.  When he replied to hold on a sec while getting out the charts, the ground controller condesendingly barked, "What, have you never been to Frankfurt before?!"

The pilot thought back to his time in the Army Air Corps and replied, "well, I was, once, but it was dark, and I didn't land."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TMLO, please come back!
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's the punch line from the world's most obscene joke, a joke banned in 175 countries around the world.

So the farmer said to the hooker, "Not with my chicken you don't."
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why does a chicken coop have two doors?

Because if it had four doors it'd be a chicken sedan!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Type type delete

Pretty sure the joke I had typed out was gonna get me a timeout
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Type type delete

Pretty sure the joke I had typed out was gonna get me a timeout


The punchline was Ashli Babbitt, so draw your own conclusions
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was going to tell a joke about cult leader Jim Jones who carried out a mass murder/suicide of over 900 of his followers in Jonestown, Guyana. Horrifying. There's a joke about it but it's wildly innappriopriate. And anyway, the punchline's too long.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Type type delete

Pretty sure the joke I had typed out was gonna get me a timeout


Yeah, I have the one about the lady acrobat whose outfit fell apart during her act but she was still able to land a new trick, but the cunning nature of the punchline would probably be interpreted as some kind of stunt.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: pastramithemosterotic: Type type delete

Pretty sure the joke I had typed out was gonna get me a timeout

The punchline was Ashli Babbitt, so draw your own conclusions


Give it your best shot.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Luckily for O.J., lawyers forgot to ask if he had ever cut her head off.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we just punch the Farkers who posted bad jokes?
/Asking for a friend
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Luckily for O.J., lawyers forgot to ask if he had ever cut her head off.



Probably my favorite OJ Simpson reference:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oldie but goodie:

Well, once upon a time, there was this redneck who decided to go hunting. After a full day of hunting, he didn't kill anything to he decided to pack up and go home when all of a sudden, he sees a bear and decides to shoot it. He fires one shot, but misses. The bear comes up to him and says, "You just tried to kill me!" But the redneck says no my gun went off by itself, but the bear does not believe him and says, "Now I'm gonna fark you in the ass." So after the bear is done with the redneck, the redneck says, " farkin bear, I'm gonna kill you." and fires again..But he misses for a second time. The bear comes up to him and says, " You just tried to kill me again!" And the redneck says "no, I dropped my gun and it went off again". The bear doesn't believe him and says, " I'm gonna make you suck my dick." So after the bear is done with him he leaves, and the redneck is real mad and fires a third time. But again he misses. So the bear comes up to him and says, " You didn't come here to hunt, did you?"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did you hear about the constipated accountant whose balance sheet wasn't tallying up?

He worked it out with a pencil.
 
