(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for Sept. 20 is 'collude' as in this line from the auto-corrected poem 'Jabberwocky:' "Aw, fractal day, collude, cow lay" Hold on, the ghost of Lewis Carroll is trying to strangle me for some reason   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autocorrected Jabberwocky is the name of my Bob Dylan cover act.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hate you.
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Twas billing, and the smithy toes did gore and gamble in the wave: All Missy were the grooves, And the meme baths outrage.


Sounds about right.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fractal days, very, very scary. They never seen to start or end.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

genner: 'Twas billing, and the smithy toes did gore and gamble in the wave: All Missy were the grooves, And the meme baths outrage.


Sounds about right.


Sounds about right tight...
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It is a good word of the decade as far as I am concerned. COLLUSION is more strictly defined in Economics, and defines situations of information asymmetry. It can be used by producers or consumers AGAINST what people would call free trade, or perfect competition.

What is wrong with RobinHood? The fact that unsophisticated people are trading complex instruments makes them fodder for COLLUSIVE people or organizations to take advantage of them.

GameStop? COLLUSIVE buying and selling can be used to move markets and steal money from people.

A CEO of a car company might signal or distract people with statements just before important information is made public.

A FED official or a Senator or congressperson might collude with others or share information to make money in the markets.

News outlets can collude by sharing stories and readerships, biasing people against Toyota, Procter and Gamble, Shell, GM, or Exxon, or whomever for a few days so that others can make a few bucks. If interests can be aligned through religion, or ideology, then huge numbers of people can be motivated for boycotts or protests, often based on nothing or on rumors.

Individuals and fair players seldom have enough power or other capability to overcome COLLUSION.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image 425x283]
RIP


Huey Louis?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some of you are far too intelligent to be this bored.
 
