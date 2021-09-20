 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1881, Chester Arthur became President, with his administration best known for "liquor, snobbery and worse" proving that no matter how hard we try, even TotalFarkers can end up President   (history.com) divider line
    Vintage, Chester A. Arthur, James A. Garfield, Rutherford B. Hayes, second time, William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, next day, autopsy report  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And he was born in Quebec, they say.
I lived down the street from his house for years.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it Arthur or Taft that once got stuck in a bathtub?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't care what anyone says Chester A. Arthur had it going on
img.timeinc.netView Full Size
Rod Stewart - Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? (Official Video)
Youtube Hphwfq1wLJs
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This was the second time in American history that three men served as president in one year; a similar situation occurred in 1841, when Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison and John Tyler all held the office.

interesting. I knew about these guys, but not about Arthur.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And he was born in Quebec, they say.
I lived down the street from his house for years.


And hence the Birthers.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
YOU FARKED AROUND

NOW FIND OUT

SPACE BANANA FOR PREZ
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/ Got nuthin'
 
Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Arthur doesn't have a gang like the Van Buren Boys, though.
 
