(We Are Central PA)   That time the smoke detector wouldn't stop beeping   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaving a smoke detector in the back of a high closet shelf when you move is one of the most evil things you can do to the next tenants of your apartment. When the batteries get low enough that it starts beeping, it'll inevitably happen at 3:00 am, at which point your victims will take about 10 minutes to determine that none of the smoke detectors they know about are beeping, then another 30 minutes to track down the detector they don't know about, since it's very difficult to figure out where the noise is coming from when it only beeps once every 30 seconds.

/ Also works great for pranking people you hate who've nonetheless invited you to a party
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeepers, I usually just bug the place.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sayin' it's right but.jpg
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But they just kept filming the porn.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Way back, ThinkGeek used to have gag gifts.  One of them was a circuit about the size of a quarter with a watch battery.  It mimicked the beep of a smoke detector, but only beeped once every minute or two.

We bought one for the office, drove the secretary and finance team absolutely bonkers for a few hours.  Worth every penny.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Haha.

2:00am Chirp. Chirp. Chirp.

Get up, figure out which "7-Year" smoke detector is beeping. Realize it is a sealed unit and the battery cannot be changed or accessed. Put torture device in garage. Go back to bed. Chirp, Chirp, Chirp. Can still hear it. Get up, get hammer, bash smoke detector several times. Chirp, Chirp, Chirp. Put evil device in shopping bag, walk across the street to the local park, set bag down next to trash can, walk home Chirp, Chirp, Chirp.
 
tothekor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My guess is it was one of those "lifetime" smoke detectors and the owner couldn't figure out to silence it and just wanted it away from their home/apartment since it was driving them insane.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I read "beeping" as "bleeding" and was wholly disappointed with the article.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Not saying you did it, but our last house had a smoke detector way in the back of the bathroom cabinet on the lowest shelf.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Smoke detectors, well excuse me Comrade Stalin which way to the concentration camp??
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Just drop an alarm clock inside the wall.

Alarm Clock Stuck In Wall Goes Off Every Day For 13 Years
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
csb: When I was in high school, my father bought me an alarm clock to help me get up in the morning. It was an old-fashioned wind-up clock that he bought at the store in his office building. But he accidentally left it in the bathroom. And his "office building" was the CIA headquarters building in Washington D.C. Of course, the clock was ticking. Amazingly enough, I actually got the clock, which had a few scratches on the back from being taken apart by the bomb squad.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

In my experience, smoke detector low-battery beeps are just periodic chirps that are almost impossible to locate unless you know which of your detectors is dying.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A couple years ago I woke up around 3 AM to a distant beep. I went back to sleep and woke up again a few minutes later. Something was chirping often enough to wake me several times up but not often enough to be easily located. After maybe 20 minutes of hunting I found the source. As the children of Logan's Run reach the programmed end of their days, so one of my carbon monoxide detectors had reached the age of planned obsolescence and was self-destructing to convince me to buy a new one. I unplugged it and discovered (1) it had a battery backup, (2) it was programmed to go off full volume when unplugged, (3) the battery compartment did not snap open but was secured by a screw.

And this is why every homeowner should have (1) a screwdriver, (2) a hammer, (3) a plane ticket to the city where the alarm designer lives, (4) a bottle of chloroform, and (5) a pair of pliers.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Heh.  I recently learned how to replace drywall damage and make it look awesome.  The next tenants are going to have a field day if they ever get curious about those sounds and smells.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bombs do not beep.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My last dog used to freak out when she heard low battery beeps in the middle of the night (it's always in the middle of the night, isn't it?). She'd stand there panting and trembling. The low battery message from the jawbone was even worse -- a disembodied voice somewhere in the house, in the middle of the night (of course).
 
