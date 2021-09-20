 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1565, the first European battle on American soil took place, an inflection point in history which is even stranger considering they were fighting over Florida   (history.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, Jacksonville, Florida, French Huguenot settlement of Fort Caroline, Huguenot, Europe, King Philip, Spain, New France, Philip II of Spain  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 6:19 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The loser had to keep Florida.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Actual photo of the battle.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The evacuation has becoming one of the greatest embarrassments of the Biden administration as stated by republicans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: The loser had to keep Florida.


Well, I'm done.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And in true Spanish Catholic fashion, they murdered almost all of the POWs.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, they did think that the fountain of youth was there for some reason.

Then again, those guys were so farking loopy from months at sea that they thought manatees were mermaids, so there you go.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: And in true Spanish Catholic fashion, they murdered almost all of the POWs.


I didn't expect some kind of Spanish inquisition.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.