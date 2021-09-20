 Skip to content
 
(Politico (Europe))   Vaccinated Europeans can travel to the US again starting in November. Europeans: Why the hell would we want to do that?   (politico.eu) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Europeans (the French) did come to the US to defend democracy when it was in turmoil at the beginning.

The US returned the favor.

Now, part three?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Work/business.

If they stick to the cities they'll likely be around as many vaccinated people as they would be at home, if not more.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why the hell would they want to do that?

Maybe they need to buy a gun.
 
70Ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cuz we's free
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would never travel to a country that allows unvetted and unvaccinated immigrants and refugees in.

I live here, however.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My friend was going to take his (near fully vaccinated, he was/is counting on the 10 year old being able to be vaccinated before travel) family to Europe (France / Italy) at the end of December / beginning of January. Now he's wondering if that is plausible. Not just because the 10yo might not be able to get a vaccine, but more likely because the Rethuglican governors are in FAFO mode, and the farking plague rats refuse get vaccinated, which is keeping C19 numbers in the US at bonkers levels, causing the EU to (rightfully) lose their shiat.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I would never travel to a country that allows unvetted and unvaccinated immigrants and refugees in.

I live here, however.


You dont have to, you know.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because Europeans love "The Mouse".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why the hell would they want to do that?

Maybe they need to buy a gun.


A deep-fried gun with cheese in the crust.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I would never travel to a country that allows unvetted and unvaccinated immigrants and refugees in.

I live here, however.


Nearly all of the crime and disease spread is among the native population.
 
drtgb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Avoid the USA like the plague... It ain't over until the fat lady is taken off the ventilator.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I would never travel to a country that allows unvetted and unvaccinated immigrants and refugees in.

I live here, however.


I'd never live in a country that meddles in foreign affairs leading to destabilizing economies and governments fomenting mass migration.

I live here, however.
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's lots of parts of the US that aren't anti-vaxxer Trumpistan hellholes, plenty of cool stuff to visit in a continent-spanning nation with 300 million+ people.

I suspect most of them weren't intending to go to Mississippi, Idaho, Tennessee, 'Bama, the Dakotas, Arkansas, or rural Texas to begin with anyway right now.
 
comrade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So that we can go to Walgreens and get free booster shots.  All covid vaccines are free in the USA for citizens and non -citizens. It's "booster tourism"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe they just want to see it before it's gone forever...
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just in time for the huge winter COVID spike. That should work out well.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd advise staying away for awhile longer. Seriously.

Enough of the country is full of farking idiots that you really shouldn't want to be around most of us, anyway.
 
