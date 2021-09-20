 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   French defence minister 'postpones' UK talks, possibly over schedule conflict with his planned kicking and screaming and yelling 'Sacre Bleu' tantrum penciled in for one O'Clock   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, United Kingdom, unnamed UK defence source, latest escalation of a serious diplomatic row, new security deal, France's Naval Group, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, later date, British counterpart  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 8:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's France, so I understand why they're pissed off that Australia canceled their contract after repeated cost overruns, antiquated technology, and overall inability to fulfill any terms of the actual contract.

I understand, but Fark 'em. Biden probably could have been more diplomatic about it (maybe a heads up? Who knows?) but everything I've read about this indicates that France was just expecting 60-100 billion dollars - above a 30 billion original estimate - to do a shiatty job and not actually help Australia at all.

Australia is already 2-3 billion in and they realized this is like that guy that offers to sell you his barely used TV. Sure it seems like a great deal at first, but then France keeps telling you new information like you have to hit it with a shoe every three hours so it will stay on. Or that 1080p capable means it can take a 1080p input but you're only ever getting 720p out of the screen. They kept coming back to the table with exceptions, so Australia bailed.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way france is carrying on is not very flattering to france.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French are shocked that the Anglos farked them again?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tabernac!

/ they cuss so ky00t!
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Tabernac!

/ they cuss so ky00t!


That's a Quebecois thing.  I don't think frenchies from france view that as cursing anymore.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Biden probably could have been more diplomatic about it (maybe a heads up? Who knows?)


I don't think it's the US's place to tell France that Australia is choosing to break their contract.  That's between Australia and France.

It's not like the US put a gun to Australia's head and forced them to break the contract.  We just offered a better deal and Australia accepted it.
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the F-22, the F-35 and the Zumwalt class destroyers. For that matter the Ford class of aircraft carriers. The last country that should be pointing and laughing at cost overruns and long passed deadlines is the U.S.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's what the media is allowed to see and then there's the real business of diplomacy.

Ministers come & go but the career diplomats and their staff will still be in touch with one another... otherwise all the little drinkies and the canapes will go to waste and that would be criminal!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Lsherm: Biden probably could have been more diplomatic about it (maybe a heads up? Who knows?)

I don't think it's the US's place to tell France that Australia is choosing to break their contract. That's between Australia and France.

It's not like the US put a gun to Australia's head and forced them to break the contract.  We just offered a better deal and Australia accepted it.


Honestly, for deals this big, and the geopolitical repercussions, it probably was our place to tell them ahead of time. We could have made it clear that they couldn't stop it, but the French seemingly got caught with their pants down. What I find hilarious is that the negotiations were likely finalized during August, when France just doesn't do any work at all.

It's not just about the submarines - France was counting on using Australia as a remote submarine base, and we took over that as well.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: What I find hilarious is that the negotiations were likely finalized during August, when France just doesn't do any work at all.


All part of the plan.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: It's France, so I understand why they're pissed off that Australia canceled their contract after repeated cost overruns, antiquated technology, and overall inability to fulfill any terms of the actual contract.

I understand, but Fark 'em. Biden probably could have been more diplomatic about it (maybe a heads up? Who knows?) but everything I've read about this indicates that France was just expecting 60-100 billion dollars - above a 30 billion original estimate - to do a shiatty job and not actually help Australia at all.

Australia is already 2-3 billion in and they realized this is like that guy that offers to sell you his barely used TV. Sure it seems like a great deal at first, but then France keeps telling you new information like you have to hit it with a shoe every three hours so it will stay on. Or that 1080p capable means it can take a 1080p input but you're only ever getting 720p out of the screen. They kept coming back to the table with exceptions, so Australia bailed.


Are military contractors are adopting the EA model?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mantour: Are military contractors are adopting the EA model?


Military contractors have been doing this for so long it's the other way around.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lighten up, France.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's France, so I understand why they're pissed off that Australia canceled their contract after repeated cost overruns, antiquated technology, and overall inability to fulfill any terms of the actual contract.

I understand, but Fark 'em. Biden probably could have been more diplomatic about it (maybe a heads up? Who knows?) but everything I've read about this indicates that France was just expecting 60-100 billion dollars - above a 30 billion original estimate - to do a shiatty job and not actually help Australia at all.

Australia is already 2-3 billion in and they realized this is like that guy that offers to sell you his barely used TV. Sure it seems like a great deal at first, but then France keeps telling you new information like you have to hit it with a shoe every three hours so it will stay on. Or that 1080p capable means it can take a 1080p input but you're only ever getting 720p out of the screen. They kept coming back to the table with exceptions, so Australia bailed.


Not to mention cybersecurity questions, leaked tech specs on submarines France is currently building for India.  Australia apparently let the French know back in March that there was a good chance France was going to be left at the dock (as the Australians bailed on the previous suitor, Japan).  Macron has to rend his tunic over lost employment opportunities, meh.

/had Joe toured Groton on the day before Aus. sailed from La Republique, then I could suss insult and outrage; this is just business ala Military Industrial Complexes
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.