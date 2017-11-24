 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Archaeologists find evidence that the walls of Jericho really did blow down and the city burned to the ground, but the cause was less a Bronze Age shepherd blowing a shofar, and more a shockwave from giant meteor impact that vaporized a nearby town   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Impact event, Asteroid, Dead Sea, Impact crater, Tunguska event, Temperature, Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction event, Dinosaur  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Sodom? Yeah, God killed them
Turned my wife into a puller of salt.
But I got two wives now. God blessed me with two loving daughters.
Two very loving daughters.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains why it was remembered as the trumpet of heaven blowing the walls down. I'm sure the shockwave felt like the fist of God.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thefamouspeople.comView Full Size


R.I.P. Chris Jericho
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rodney carrington / thats alot
Youtube RKHEOt42kNw
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bronze age shepherd blowing a shofar' is one of those things you are afraid to look up and then realize it's not nearly as bad as you thought
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: "I'll HUFF!  And I'll PUFF!..."
Jericho: "Yeah?..."
God:  BOOM!
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zappa.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone had a wizard in the School of Heavens in their army. Not really all that good, the Comet spell can be a bit of a biatch to aim as the AI loves to dodge it. Prefer Fire, High, Life or Light instead.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's quite literally no less believable than the story in the bible.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well who do you think flung that meteor when he heard the horn blow during his game of pinochle you pagans?.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A win for Fark's favourite political candidate.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The documentary was a bit weird (https://vimeo.com/392875332).
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159​8​-021-97778-3

There's been a few discussions of impacts on my radar over the past couple of days.

First, I watch Scott Manley's video about Meteor Crater:


Meteor Crater - The World's Best Preserved Asteroid Impact Crater
Youtube 704POGQFDoQ


Then I click on this Fark thread about comets smashing into Jupiter.

Then I read a NASA tweet about the Lucy mission to the Trojan Asteroids

And now this. I'm experiencing a serious Baader-Meinhof phenomenon about rocks falling from the sky.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
giant extinct gannet is the closest I can find quickly on my phone.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Whelp, that's not the right thread.
 
philodough
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This is a picture of the land war in Asia right?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
♩♬ Jericho spoke in ... class todaaaay ♬
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

My life goal is to be struck by a meteor like that with the go Pro camera going to a live feed on YouTube so we can all see what it's like. Plus vapor trails so I don't have to worry about lingering
 
melfunction
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Biblical archeologists behind this. Not taken seriously. Proposing impact events is getting popular with Christian Universities.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shut up you heathen! GOD DID IT BECAUSE THE BIBBLE SAID SO!

Actually the real cause was some bad dinner a shepherd had... that wasn't shofar they heard tooting...
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, it would be nice if we spent actual money on space research to try to get better at detecting these things?

NASA percentage of US federal budget: 0.48%
Defence percentage of US federal budget: 11%

Yes, the US literally spends 23 times as much money on blowing things up at researching how to keep us from being blown up.

And yeah, EU and Asia/Pacific, you're no better.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wow.  Reminds me of Discworld illustrations.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I mean, it was probably a meteor, but could be a dinosaur.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I May Be Crazy But...:

Oh snap! That's a bird?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People stopped worshipping dragons when a more plausible explanation for dinosaur bones became common knowledge. Too bad these old testament bible stories won't ever suffer the same fate. Telling fairy stories on Sunday has become far too ingrained into our culture for that to ever happen.
 
mainsail
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Do you have Olsen's Standard Book of British Birds? The expurgated version?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Score one for von Däniken and the ancient alien crew.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

If you think it will help
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Joshua drank a bottle of Geritol, Geritol, Geritol
Joshua drank a bottle of Geritol
and he knocked a hole in the wall"   - Alan Sherman
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  

On the 7th Day, God stepped wrong, landed on his knee, and unleashed a thousand curses before declaring "Good enough! I'm getting a beer" as He ascended back to Heaven
 
