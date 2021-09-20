 Skip to content
 
(Seattle Times)   If you live in Seattle, you just might have a headstone in your back yard singing "Just a Gigolo"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn good headline
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headstones are part of the litany of artifacts dug up in our fills.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be fun to have a collection of them. Even all discards.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like these were ones that were damaged or had the headstone equivalent of typos on them.  No bodies, no poltergeists.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky bastard. When I dug up my back yard, all I found was the remnants of the '50s-era concrete septic tank that supposedly had been removed from the property in the '60s - to my back-breaking horror, they had simply broken it up into huge chunks & buried it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We use fill on properties to level them off, or maybe to correct drainage problems. The fill has to come from somewhere. Admittedly, headstones are unusual fill, even if they turn out to have been temporary cemetery markers"


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those could come in handy at Halloween. People expect fake headstones -- to have real granite headstones would be cool.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does the writer understand the word 'intact'?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those were the good ol' days.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't figure out which to go with: "Just a Juggalo" which would be scary enough, or "Temporary tombstones for the temporarily dead," whether for tax reasons, paternity, or just hiding from the mob.
 
special20
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Those could come in handy at Halloween. People expect fake headstones -- to have real granite headstones would be cool.


Which would add to the hilarity when some ass tried to kick it over.
(Update your property insurance)
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who doesn't get tfh?

Is it a David Lee Roth reference??

Why is it that "awesome" if it is?
 
