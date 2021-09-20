 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Drunk man "degloved" after leaning on bus as it drove away. This does not mean he took off his glove   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll bet that's the last time he tries to trick a bus with that old "here, pull my finger" fart prank.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think it might be better just to lose the finger in one gruesome lop than that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So he lent a hand to a bus?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of the first things I learned from fark was "don't google-image search for 'penile degloving'".
 
Bhoobaw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Makes for a gruesome GIS
eeew
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Degloving accidents are one of the reasons not to wear a wedding band, my dad was really considering not wearing his after seeing such an accident. Then he was told at another plant of a guy that got his ring caught on a bur on a piece in a stamping press, that was the last straw.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My next old door neighbor's brother (insert Spaceballs reference here) lost a finger by jumping up to take off a soccer net. His wedding ring got caught on the hook. They couldn't reattach it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of all the injuries I've seen a degloving was the grossest. Even worse than brains leaking out of a skull.
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if the deglove smells.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The man then fell, hit his head on the curb, and his arm went under the bus tire "crushing and degloving his right arm," Buttle said. The man was transported to a hospital in non-life threatening condition with facial fractures and rib fractures that punctured his chest.
Is the guy Wolverine?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A few years ago, there was a meth house fire and there was a photo of meth maker in the front yard with his hands coming off.

Meth maker, meth maker.  Make me some meth
Make it real strong.  Make it real quick.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: One of the first things I learned from fark was "don't google-image search for 'penile degloving'".


That's only because fark isn't your personal erotica site.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: My next old door neighbor's brother (insert Spaceballs reference here) lost a finger by jumping up to take off a soccer net. His wedding ring got caught on the hook. They couldn't reattach it.


That's a shame.  Did they end up having to buy a new net?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Danny Glover is not amused at his name being used to describe a horrific event. He's too old for this shiat
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: Degloving accidents are one of the reasons not to wear a wedding band, my dad was really considering not wearing his after seeing such an accident. Then he was told at another plant of a guy that got his ring caught on a bur on a piece in a stamping press, that was the last straw.


the other reason is to hit on waitresses.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: One of the first things I learned from fark was "don't google-image search for 'penile degloving'".


😇 💩
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*stops mid-bite, and pushes thin-sliced-ham sandwich away*
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: My next old door neighbor's brother (insert Spaceballs reference here) lost a finger by jumping up to take off a soccer net. His wedding ring got caught on the hook. They couldn't reattach it.


It's not common, but not unheard of either for people to get them stuck on the little loops that connect the net to the hoop on basketball courts.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who degloved his wedding-ring finger when jumping off a deuce-and-a-half during his reserve duty.  They tried to save the finger but after 2 weeks decided they'd have to amputate it.
 
freetomato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: Degloving accidents are one of the reasons not to wear a wedding band, my dad was really considering not wearing his after seeing such an accident. Then he was told at another plant of a guy that got his ring caught on a bur on a piece in a stamping press, that was the last straw.


I saw an Air Force safety poster in a maintenance hangar that showed the horrific effect of wearing a wedding ring while working.  I would actually take the long way through the hangar to avoid seeing it.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The day I read a Fark thread about Jimmy Fallon's injury in 2015 was the last day I wore a wedding band.  Naive?  Yes.  But still better than finding out the meaning of degloving by living it.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why I wear a silicone ring for a wedding band.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: Degloving accidents are one of the reasons not to wear a wedding band, my dad was really considering not wearing his after seeing such an accident. Then he was told at another plant of a guy that got his ring caught on a bur on a piece in a stamping press, that was the last straw.


Doing EMS I never had this kind of injury, but I did have a string of stuck rings. The old ring cutter was a great tool.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pinner: I wonder if the deglove smells.


It's like, how much blacker can humor get.

The answer is none. None more black.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aww, no photos.

I occasionally coach a couple of extra-curricular events where I let kids use my home machine shop. (Science Olympiad, robotics clubs, etc.)  Day 1 for any new student in my shop is nothing but "Safety Day".  We do the whole thing: PPE, Fire Extinguisher training, and respect for every tool in the shop.  To whit, I keep an online folder called "SafetyFirst" of certain kinds of injuries and accidents - everything from the aftermath of an acetylene explosion in a small space, to finger degloving, etc.*

Safety Day always starts out the same - kids are farking around, or bored, itching to get cracking on building their stuff.  The folder always gets 'em right.

* Always w/ parental consent.

/ In 12 years, we've had a total of 1 injury - a metal splinter in a finger (kid wiped the drill press table w/ bare hand)
// I also have a small collection of "expended" PPE - safety glasses that have caught metal, etc.
/// Always three slashies
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: One of the first things I learned from fark was "don't google-image search for 'penile degloving'".


Next time the internet shocks you, go look at cute little baby goats at goatse.cx
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robodog: Degloving accidents are one of the reasons not to wear a wedding band, my dad was really considering not wearing his after seeing such an accident. Then he was told at another plant of a guy that got his ring caught on a bur on a piece in a stamping press, that was the last straw.


Years ago in my construction days, one of the people working in the yard got his wedding ring caught on a passing dump truck.  It pulled him and and he went under the rear wheels.  He was pushed at least a foot into the ground as he was crushed.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: This is why I wear a silicone ring for a wedding band.


Not because you trimmed it off the bride?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Aww, no photos.

I occasionally coach a couple of extra-curricular events where I let kids use my home machine shop. (Science Olympiad, robotics clubs, etc.)  Day 1 for any new student in my shop is nothing but "Safety Day".  We do the whole thing: PPE, Fire Extinguisher training, and respect for every tool in the shop.  To whit, I keep an online folder called "SafetyFirst" of certain kinds of injuries and accidents - everything from the aftermath of an acetylene explosion in a small space, to finger degloving, etc.*

Safety Day always starts out the same - kids are farking around, or bored, itching to get cracking on building their stuff.  The folder always gets 'em right.

* Always w/ parental consent.

/ In 12 years, we've had a total of 1 injury - a metal splinter in a finger (kid wiped the drill press table w/ bare hand)
// I also have a small collection of "expended" PPE - safety glasses that have caught metal, etc.
/// Always three slashies


Our old machine shop used to have a photo on the wall.  It said "NO LOOSE CLOTHING", then it had three pictures of a guy who got pulled into an engine lathe....well, it had 3 pictures of an engine lathe and a bunch of random limbs sticking out of it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: This is why I wear a silicone ring for a wedding band.


So a cockring?
 
snapperhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) The Arm Cutting Scene|Action Freak Movies
Youtube HWWU3AZwr5Y
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
RiffTrax: This is Hormel (Full FREE Short)
Youtube EagPzmaVc38
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: One of the first things I learned from fark was "don't google-image search for 'penile degloving'".


Or any degloving, really.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: The man then fell, hit his head on the curb, and his arm went under the bus tire "crushing and degloving his right arm," Buttle said. The man was transported to a hospital in non-life threatening condition with facial fractures and rib fractures that punctured his chest.Is the guy Wolverine?


Rasputin.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Driedsponge: This is why I wear a silicone ring for a wedding band.

So a cockring?


You joke, but I promise you only need to see one hand caught in a grinding wheel to appreciate better safety precautions.
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Driedsponge: Boo_Guy: Driedsponge: This is why I wear a silicone ring for a wedding band.

So a cockring?

You joke, but I promise you only need to see one hand caught in a grinding wheel to appreciate better safety precautions.


O_O

Places to put penis:

...
47) Grinding wheel
...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I understand perfectly what that means, i've seen some stuff on the internet before.

Ow.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: robodog: Degloving accidents are one of the reasons not to wear a wedding band, my dad was really considering not wearing his after seeing such an accident. Then he was told at another plant of a guy that got his ring caught on a bur on a piece in a stamping press, that was the last straw.

Years ago in my construction days, one of the people working in the yard got his wedding ring caught on a passing dump truck.  It pulled him and and he went under the rear wheels.  He was pushed at least a foot into the ground as he was crushed.


Sounds like a very literal exposition of the process of being married.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We were cleaning flesh bits out of the wall for weeks.
 
