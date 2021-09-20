 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   United Airlines blames flight tipping backwards on weight imbalance. Thank you Captain Obvious   (thepointsguy.com) divider line
    United Airlines, Lewiston, Idaho, Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport  
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Things that are not supposed to tump over.

Planes.

Can you imagine?  I hate flying anyway.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A front-heavy plane flies poorly, a rear-heavy plane flies once.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but I like big tails. I cannot lie.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the problem when you push all the anti-vaxxers to the back
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weight imbalance didn't cause it to tip back at takeoff?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you make all the Americans sit in the back of the plane.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were they offloading, a tank?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If things in the cargo bay shifted then it's likely they were not properly secured when loaded in the first place.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is, "Do a wheelie!" the new, "Do a barrel roll!"?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boe: The weight imbalance didn't cause it to tip back at takeoff?


I could have been loaded correctly and unloaded unevenly.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea this was something to worry about, especially in passenger jets. But they say the center of gravity is close to the landing gear, so unloading too much from the front can cause it.

https://thepointsguy.com/news/airplan​e​s-center-of-gravity/
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That'll buff right out.

/Reminds me of a toddler.
//"No I'm not going to take off and you can't make me." *sits*
 
nomysterynil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: What were they offloading, a tank?


Close, USC football team.  Figure luggage was unloaded and the weight of players in the back of the plane was all it took to tip...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do this if you unload them incorrectly. It's...mostly really stupid on the part of the ground crew. Somebody is getting written up.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
load shift is a real thing on planes and a serious problem.

https://cdn.theguardian.tv/brightcove​/​2013/5/1brightcove/2013/5/1/130105Bagr​am-16x9.mp4
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we've all added a little junk in the trunk in the past 18 months.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boe: The weight imbalance didn't cause it to tip back at takeoff?


I'm sure they loaded the luggage while they were loading passengers.  When it landed, all those big heavy football players seated in the front immediately got up and off the plane.
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they couldn't say it was because "Yo Momma" was in the back of the plane.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The front fell up?
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened while the aircraft was stationary during the unloading process. Joe Ramp Ape was just a little hasty in getting that forward cargo compartment unloaded.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why tail jacks are a thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong, the plane realized it was landing in Lewiston farking Idaho and tried to nope right the fark back out of dodge.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boe: The weight imbalance didn't cause it to tip back at takeoff?


Fuel in the wings at take off. Not as much fuel at landing.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also I don't care if the plane was static.


Lewiston IdaNO.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: This is why tail jacks are a thing.

[Fark user image 640x640]


Always wondered what those were.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, tell your mom to sit at or forward of the wings next time.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Wrong, the plane realized it was landing in Lewiston farking Idaho and tried to nope right the fark back out of dodge.


HEY! We resemble that remark!

/I live in Lewiston
//LWS is really just a glorified landing strip
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if that will be enough to total the airframe, not because of the amount of damage, but because of the cost of a major inspection. According to Wikipedia in 2018 a 10 year old 737-900ER was only worth $19M, with the complete collapse of global air traffic I assume it's probably half of that today. So if major inspection costs more than a few million I'd imagine it's not worth performing.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I wonder if that will be enough to total the airframe, not because of the amount of damage, but because of the cost of a major inspection. According to Wikipedia in 2018 a 10 year old 737-900ER was only worth $19M, with the complete collapse of global air traffic I assume it's probably half of that today. So if major inspection costs more than a few million I'd imagine it's not worth performing.


Shes a newer bird. Cheap to maintain and fuel efficient. It'll be back in the air in a while. That's a couple million repair.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: load shift is a real thing on planes and a serious problem.

https://cdn.theguardian.tv/brightcove/​2013/5/1brightcove/2013/5/1/130105Bagr​am-16x9.mp4


Yeah, that's the one I always remember. Friggin haunting.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boe: The weight imbalance didn't cause it to tip back at takeoff?

Fuel in the wings at take off. Not as much fuel at landing.


That should be pretty much on top of the CG and change very little.

The bigger issue is that people simply don't pay as much attention to unloading as they do loading. It's a recognized possibility on a 737-900 which is why it definitely has a tail jack that the ground crew should have deployed.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boe: The weight imbalance didn't cause it to tip back at takeoff?


It happened during unloading.  Looks like the baggage crew unloaded the front compartment first.  Which combined with the fact that the front passengers are the first off created a weight shift to the rear.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just got some airbags installed and Cpt Snoop dogg at the controls.
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am relieved that this won't be another one of "those" tipping threads
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My college nickname was The Loadmaster.


Because I crapped my pants alot.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: omg bbq: Wrong, the plane realized it was landing in Lewiston farking Idaho and tried to nope right the fark back out of dodge.

HEY! We resemble that remark!

/I live in Lewiston
//LWS is really just a glorified landing strip


I've seen some glorious landing strips in my day.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder if that will be enough to total the airframe, not because of the amount of damage, but because of the cost of a major inspection. According to Wikipedia in 2018 a 10 year old 737-900ER was only worth $19M, with the complete collapse of global air traffic I assume it's probably half of that today. So if major inspection costs more than a few million I'd imagine it's not worth performing.


Tail strikes on landing aren't even that big of a deal, let alone simply tipping back while unloading.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This squatted truck shiat has gotten completely farking out of hand.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder if that will be enough to total the airframe, not because of the amount of damage, but because of the cost of a major inspection. According to Wikipedia in 2018 a 10 year old 737-900ER was only worth $19M, with the complete collapse of global air traffic I assume it's probably half of that today. So if major inspection costs more than a few million I'd imagine it's not worth performing.


This won't total the airframe. I get what your saying, but even a D check doesn't cost that much and it means 20 more years of flying without buying a whole new airplane. It will need to be inspected, but this isn't the first 737 to do a wheelie, they know what they need to check. I also recall that the 900 has a skid plate back there because tail strikes on takeoff are really easy if you're not careful.

Now, it may well get parked for a long while - a number of perfectly good airplanes aren't flying at the moment. Might be cheaper for now to park this one and go get another one out of the desert, fix it when you actually need the plane.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All...my...friends...fly a low rider.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And get that smudge off the window too.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aperson: Boe: The weight imbalance didn't cause it to tip back at takeoff?

It happened during unloading.  Looks like the baggage crew unloaded the front compartment first.  Which combined with the fact that the front passengers are the first off created a weight shift to the rear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Low Rider with lyrics!!!
Youtube 8NkgiFHEm0Y
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've flown in little puddle jumpers in the rockies where the pilot was "Ok, you, how much do you weigh? Move here....and...uhh....put this bag on your lap. You, what are you about 175? move over here.."
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JessieL: This is why tail jacks are a thing.

[Fark user image image 640x640]


This is a metaphor of how my life is going.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dat azz, tho.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've flown on a few bush flights (cessna 207) where the back was loaded a bit too heavy.  The tail stays up while taxiing until you stop.  Then it might still stay in balance until someone in the pilot or copilot seats get out.  So the pilot would radio in to have a ramper come and let passengers out of the rear (as opposed to the pilot just getting out and letting everyone off as usual) This way if FAA was watching they might be fooled.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Daer21: robodog: I wonder if that will be enough to total the airframe, not because of the amount of damage, but because of the cost of a major inspection. According to Wikipedia in 2018 a 10 year old 737-900ER was only worth $19M, with the complete collapse of global air traffic I assume it's probably half of that today. So if major inspection costs more than a few million I'd imagine it's not worth performing.

Shes a newer bird. Cheap to maintain and fuel efficient. It'll be back in the air in a while. That's a couple million repair.


A couple million if it crunched the aft pressure bulkhead. Likely stringers and skin, way less than a hull loss.
 
