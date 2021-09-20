 Skip to content
(MSN)   Mother and daughter butt hurt after being charged with murder after performing an illegal butt lift operation   (msn.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Illegal butt lift operation leads to core dump"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't know butt lifts were a thing before.  I'll add that to the list of information I didn't need to know.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rajpaul, who moved to LA from South Africa to try and work in the adult entertainment industry...

I guess theyre always hiring.
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Window caulk kept her from dying from Covid
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fat boy: Window caulk kept her from dying from Covid


Big Pharma vs Big Hardware.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
(  ).(  )------------------(  ).(  )
   ¯\_(°_°)_/¯
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have to get any surgery to work in porn. Everyone is somebody's fetish.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey...I had a great idea. Let's go to someone's house and let them put implants in my butt. Surely, nothing bad can occur....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think they've been doing DIY surgery on their own faces too

am21.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rajpaul, who moved to LA from South Africa to try and work in the adult entertainment industry...

I guess theyre always hiring.


Well, if you're planning to work in that industry you might as well get used to dangerous and unpleasant things being shoved into your butt.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It has the highest mortality rate of all aesthetic surgery procedures.

That's without idiots like these injecting silicone caulk into "patients".
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think they've been doing DIY surgery on their own faces too

[am21.mediaite.com image 850x444]


The one on the left looks like the other one melted.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Shouldn't have to get any surgery to work in porn. Everyone is somebody's fetish.


Fetishes may not be distributed evenly across economic lines though. If you want to make money it doesn't help to appeal to the fetishes of people without any.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Shouldn't have to get any surgery to work in porn. Everyone is somebody's fetish.


Or wait a few years till big butts are no longer in vogue....
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"These individuals have no medical training," Alan Hamilton, LAPD deputy chief, told ABC7. "They're not experienced and they're putting people's lives at risk."

Boy, that sounds familiar. People with no medical training dispensing medical care and/or advice.

Yeah, we should really take care of those people before something terrible happens.
 
fat boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pert: dothemath: Rajpaul, who moved to LA from South Africa to try and work in the adult entertainment industry...

I guess theyre always hiring.

Well, if you're planning to work in that industry you might as well get used to dangerous and unpleasant things being shoved into your butt.


100 People Tell Us If They've Ever Done Butt Stuff | Keep it 100 | Cut
Youtube Y6EDQZnAudA
 
