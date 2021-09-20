 Skip to content
Man stabbed outside of grocery store, resulting in "geyser of blood." Solution: sue the grocery store
    Missoula, Montana  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/oldie but goodie
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man, Shane Roy Davis, on parole and believed to have been employed by Albertsons at the time, confronted the couple once, left, and then returned with a knife and tried to stab Dylan Turner in the neck, the court document said.

Respondeat superior.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Willis Alan Ramsey - Goodbye To Old Missoula (1972)
Youtube BXiSXXg8PxE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"What are you gonna do? Stab me?"
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think subby omitted a pretty important fact from that headline. 🤔
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Parks and Recreation - Ron Swanson and the Swivel Chair
Youtube Hyc1aMtnHJo
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I think subby omitted a pretty important fact from that headline. 🤔


Dude was an employee of the store.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 850x596]
/oldie but goodie


I'm pretty sure the company that owns Albertsons at this point has less assets than a penguin.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmr61: The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I think subby omitted a pretty important fact from that headline. 🤔

Dude was an employee of the store.


And had a history of violence when they hired him.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

little big man: Respondeat superior.


Void in Texas.  It's a personal responsibility state.  The buck never starts.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jmr61: The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I think subby omitted a pretty important fact from that headline. 🤔

Dude was an employee of the store.


gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I think subby omitted a pretty important fact from that headline. 🤔


WHAT? That never happens around here!
 
indylaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

little big man: The man, Shane Roy Davis, on parole and believed to have been employed by Albertsons at the time, confronted the couple once, left, and then returned with a knife and tried to stab Dylan Turner in the neck, the court document said.

Respondeat superior.


Probably not within the scope of his employment, but there's definitely a negligent hiring question here
 
indylaw
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 850x596]
/oldie but goodie

I'm pretty sure the company that owns Albertsons at this point has less assets than a penguin.


But they have insurance.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Police say that the store manager should have become suspicious when the man wrote 'stabbing' under the hobbies section of his job application"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh! And sue the complex from which the store is leased!!!

And sue the city!
And the county m!
And the state!
And the United States!
And North America!
And Earth!
And the Solar System!
And the Milky Way!
And the Universe!!!
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puffy999: Oh! And sue the complex from which the store is leased!!!

And sue the city!
And the county m!
And the state!
And the United States!
And North America!
And Earth!
And the Solar System!
And the Milky Way!
And the Universe!!!


Won't someone think of the big box corporations who invite the public at a store staffed with pyschopaths?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 850x596]
/oldie but goodie


Came to post this. +1 for you.  :D
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yellowstone sues for defamation of geysers.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"what are you going to do, stab me?"

--quote from man stabbed
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What is more troubling is that his happened in Montana and a good guy with a gun didn't step in to prevent the attack.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We shouldn't give Yellowstone new ideas
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 850x596]
/oldie but goodie

I'm pretty sure the company that owns Albertsons at this point has less assets than a penguin.


???

Albertsons has $25b in assets. The business significantly restructured 15-20 years ago.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 850x596]
/oldie but goodie

I'm pretty sure the company that owns Albertsons at this point has less assets than a penguin.


They're the second largest grocery chain in the US, but whatever...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Worked with a guy that went off his meds. He wound up in a grocery store with a samurai sword trying to kill people. Police came, shot him dead. Guess we should've sued the cops, drug makers and grocery store. Now I'm sad. I miss him. Damnit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

indylaw: puffy999: Oh! And sue the complex from which the store is leased!!!

And sue the city!
And the county m!
And the state!
And the United States!
And North America!
And Earth!
And the Solar System!
And the Milky Way!
And the Universe!!!

Won't someone think of the big box corporations who invite the public at a store staffed with pyschopaths?


Well, there's a whole list of things to discuss (ie: whether a burglary conviction is enough to deem one a "threat"), but I didn't bring up the store, I brought up the property owner. Who, well, if they are liable, why NOT the municipality for not having enough cops in town, or the state for not permanently having this guy on a psychiatric hold?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Geyser of Blood is the name of my heavy metal 40s swing cover band.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Quinzy: jmr61: The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I think subby omitted a pretty important fact from that headline. 🤔

Dude was an employee of the store.

And had a history of violence when they hired him.


Oof, Albertsons is farked.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So people with a criminal record aren't allowed to get a job?
Unless the employee demonstrated prior malice on the job, there's no case.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Harry Potter and the Geyser of Blood.

I dunno. Got nothin'. Never mind.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Worked with a guy that went off his meds. He wound up in a grocery store with a samurai sword trying to kill people. Police came, shot him dead. Guess we should've sued the cops, drug makers and grocery store. Now I'm sad. I miss him. Damnit.


Yeah, if your buddy worked for the store and he went off on the customers with a sword, I'd expect this. Otherwise, this is an apples/oranges thing.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, he should not have been there.

I will take the case on contingency
 
danvon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

little big man: The man, Shane Roy Davis, on parole and believed to have been employed by Albertsons at the time, confronted the couple once, left, and then returned with a knife and tried to stab Dylan Turner in the neck, the court document said.

Respondeat superior.


I'm sure that Albertsons will argue that an employee stabbing a customers is not acting in the course or scope of employment.

Then again, we don't have Albertsons where I live, so I can't comment on the depth, and breadth of their customer service model.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We at Albertsons take parking in the fire lane very seriously."
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net image 184x184]


That's not Betty White!
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Worked with a guy that went off his meds. He wound up in a grocery store with a samurai sword trying to kill people. Police came, shot him dead. Guess we should've sued the cops, drug makers and grocery store. Now I'm sad. I miss him. Damnit.


The cops didn't miss him.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Other duties as assigned?
There happens to be a good pancake place right next to that store. Miss that place.
 
