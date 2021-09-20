 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   Pilots eject before military jet crashes in TX suburb, one of them gets caught in powerlines. At least the grid didn't go down?   (star-telegram.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One of the pilots who parachuted out of the plane was caught in power lines and shocked, police said in a news release

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RIP Vanisher
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Danger zone!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Nice work"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God must be seriously pissed at you if you have to eject from your crashing jet and then find yourself drifting into power lines.
 
special20
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Call sign "Thunder", password "Lightning".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well on a positive note the parachute cords were non conductive
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two neighbors told the Star-Telegram they saw the pilot's flight suit catch fire.

Chezus, that's some WW1 horror right there.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: Well on a positive note the parachute cords were non conductive


Sounds like they were conductive enough to set the person on fire.

Says he was alive and breathing. I'm guessing he wasn't fond on that as burning alive and surviving is mighty painful.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Two neighbors told the Star-Telegram they saw the pilot's flight suit catch fire.

Chezus, that's some WW1 horror right there.


Flight suits are flammable? Even Nascar knows not to do that.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: NephilimNexus: Two neighbors told the Star-Telegram they saw the pilot's flight suit catch fire.

Chezus, that's some WW1 horror right there.

Flight suits are flammable? Even Nascar knows not to do that.


Stuff can be fire resistant but nothing is fireproof.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why I usually opt out of travel by fighter jet. I'll only do it if I have to, like going to a funeral or something.
 
