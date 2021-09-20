 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Fan mail from some flounder?   (wcvb.com) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy, Pacific Ocean, high school students, glass bottle, High school, Bottle, Marshall Islands, Choshi High School.The bottle's finder, part of a school project  
•       •       •

912 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 11:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of litter.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Rocky and Bullwinkle, America's moral compass went south.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The message in a bottle, titled "Ocean current investigation," was written by the students and placed in the Kuroshio Current near Miyajima Island, western Japan, as part of a school project into ocean currents.

We're not allowed to teach ocean currents in Merican high school. Kids that don't get it feel sad and their parents say it's just easier to avoid that curriculum anyhow.  If some kid from Merica winds up in the ocean, they can just call their parents and ask them or google it.  I mean, you'll wind up by Greenland in the Atlantic or the Pacific Garbage Island in the Pacific so what's the use?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound like a bit of a fluke.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they send it SOS?
Did they send it SOS?
Did they send it SOS?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B.E.S.U.R.E.T.O.D.R.I.N.K.Y.O.U.R.O.V.​A.L.T.I.N.E.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current events were late ..
 
Thudfark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: [Fark user image 850x566]


Stupid sexy Flounder
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In other news, I saw this story on a Japanese website Thursday or Friday, so it's taken only four days or so to wash up FARK.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boy having to wait all those years, that's gotta Sting
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just some poor Japanese soldier asking if the war was over.
 
Curseyoukhan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Love this headline in part because I wasn't sure how many people would get the reference. Answer: A lot more than I thought.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Curseyoukhan: Love this headline in part because I wasn't sure how many people would get the reference. Answer: A lot more than I thought.


This is what I really call a message...

Fanmail from some flounder
Youtube u2c9-LDP0t0
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Curseyoukhan: Love this headline in part because I wasn't sure how many people would get the reference. Answer: A lot more than I thought.


My first thought was when MST3K used that line.

"He's a cop-a-feel-acanth."
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.