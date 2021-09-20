 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   If your current method of protesting environmental issues is gluing yourself to incredibly busy motorway junctions and pissing off every motorist in the area - don't tell everyone, including the police, when and where you're going to do it again   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, M25 motorway, Insulate Britain protesters, Separate groups, Kent, Dartford Crossing, Motorway, Highways England, Highways Agency  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 10:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark them
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember. You can only protest if it doesn't offend or bother white people.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many points is an environmental protester?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Blue paint was poured across the carriageway

Roads are already unsafe, and obscuring the painted lines for lanes just makes it worse.  Charge them with terrorism.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Insulate Britain hold M25 protest for fourth time

It's already an ISLAND!  How much more Brexit do you want???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Insulate Britain yesterday said it was 'surprised' Highways England had refused to reduce speed limits to allow its members to protest safely.

Which part of motorway do you not understand?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By stopping traffic and being disruptive to the travel system, they are actually causing MORE carbon monoxide to pump into the environment. Cars sitting still in jammed areas just keep their engines running. Instead of a vehicle being on the road for for 30 minutes, it now spends 90 minutes combusting greenhouse gas. Great job.
 
nijika
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's 2021 and I'm going to click and read to see if the gluing is literal.

Don't spoil it for me.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Remember. You can only protest if it doesn't offend or bother white people.


This wasn't too much of a bother by my estimation. My wheels are 19" so I shouldn't be bothered too much with Mr Speedbump
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.