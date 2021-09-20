 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "Alright sir, what's your name?" "Harry Potter." "Oh, ha ha ha...now what's your REAL name?" "Harry Potter"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, 33-year-old, real-life Harry Potter, Harry's sister Katie Sign, Terry Wogan mention Harry Potter, first time, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, football match, red card  
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Dick Army
Youtube aknYdIWDNGY
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it be better if he shaved?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a journalist and news reporter in Australia by the name of Harry Potter. When signing off, he'd say his name really fast

Wonder if anyone asked him wizarding questions
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Really? It's not like either name is uncommon.
 
oldfool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Assholesomemoreah
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/knows that pain
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 367x332]


dammit
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 367x332]

dammit


\o/

I'm usually on the losing side of these instances...
 
Delawhat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
latimes.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Really? It's not like either name is uncommon.


I quite agree, Petunia.

/ the joke is that in the 1st chapter of the 1st book there is a very similar thought expressed by Vernon and Petunia Dursley
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His sister's got it going on
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His sister is kind of hot.

/that's about all I can say for blowing the min it took to read that ad
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Simpsons - Police Cops
Youtube YWDUEVL0PMI
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nobody believes me when I tell them my real name is Max Power.

/the name you want to touch...but you mustn't touch.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know why this is surprising.  Rowling picked very relatable, pedestrian names for her protagonist.  Harry's friends have slightly less-common names.  His enemies and the outlandish characters in the school have sinister or weird names.
 
oldfool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My favorite is Harry Potter and the Crock of shiat
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NEWS

HAS

NEVER

BEEN

SOFTERRRRRR

/insert explosion herr
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I went to high school with a guy named Bob Dylan.  A friend of mine went to high school with a guy named James Bond.
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: His sister's got it going on


Just need the right pickup line...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Both father and son can relate.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People won't believe me either when I tell them my name is Gene Masseth. "Yeah, that old joke, and I'm Phil McCracken" they say. I have to pull out my ID to show I'm not joking.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Henry Potter isn't an attention whore.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: People won't believe me either when I tell them my name is Gene Masseth. "Yeah, that old joke, and I'm Phil McCracken" they say. I have to pull out my ID to show I'm not joking.


That's because everyone knows you're really Haywood Jablome.

images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A friend of mine works with a guy named Dick Wacker.  And he doesn't try to cover it up and insist that his name is Richard Wacker.   He comes right out and is like "Hi!  I'm Dick Wacker!  Damn glad to meet ya!"
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the story about the BBC employee named 'Blackadder', back just before the first series went on the air.  He begged them to change the character's name, but, nope, no deal.

His life thenceforth became a living hell.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Beavis's of the world feel your pain.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Nobody believes me when I tell them my real name is Max Power.

/the name you want to touch...but you mustn't touch.


You should meet my coworker, Max Steele.
 
sotua
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A friend of mine works with a guy named Dick Wacker.  And he doesn't try to cover it up and insist that his name is Richard Wacker.   He comes right out and is like "Hi!  I'm Dick Wacker!  Damn glad to meet ya!"


"Bean Flicker. Charmed."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: MythDragon: People won't believe me either when I tell them my name is Gene Masseth. "Yeah, that old joke, and I'm Phil McCracken" they say. I have to pull out my ID to show I'm not joking.

That's because everyone knows you're really Haywood Jablome.

[images.huffingtonpost.com image 570x428]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He needs to change his name to something less famous, like Tom Riddle.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to high school with a guy named Bob Dylan.  A friend of mine went to high school with a guy named James Bond.


I had 9th grade English class with a kid named "Ben Dover."  He said his dad named him that because he thought it would be funny.  He went by his middle name.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why not go by Harold

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to high school with a guy named Bob Dylan.  A friend of mine went to high school with a guy named James Bond.


My last name is Zimmerman.  All my life people have been asking if I'm related to Bob Dylan (real last name Zimmerman for those that don't know). I finally started saying, "who the hell is that and why would I be related to someone named Bob Dylan".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Rapmaster2000: I went to high school with a guy named Bob Dylan.  A friend of mine went to high school with a guy named James Bond.

I had 9th grade English class with a kid named "Ben Dover."  He said his dad named him that because he thought it would be funny.  He went by his middle name.


Unfortunately his middle name was Distended Anus.
 
