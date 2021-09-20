 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Philadelphia cheesesteak. Serious business   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skip that whole Geno's/Pats rivalry.  Joe's Steaks is the authentic place to get beat up in Philly.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PHILLY FUNFACT!

If you are charged with assault, they throw you in jail.

If you are charged wit assault, they throw you in jail with cheese.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Velveeta gang had had enough of the Provolone family's shiat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time for all the mamas to send their boys to live with their auntie and uncle in Bel Air.
 
ghall3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brap: PHILLY FUNFACT!

If you are charged with assault, they throw you in jail.

If you are charged wit assault, they throw you in jail with cheese.


I want to be offended, but it's just too funny. Well done.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How many times is this story going to be posted?
 
ur14me
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That has to be the most long-winded, confusing, useless news video I've seen today.

Everyone knows Pat's is where it's at.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a good thing none of them had extra sharp cheddar...someone could have been stabbed.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brap: PHILLY FUNFACT!

If you are charged with assault, they throw you in jail.

If you are charged wit assault, they throw you in jail with cheese.


And be warned: do not accept any favors from the Cheese.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
so was this soccer-related or just keeping it real gone wrong?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Geno's is the supperior of the two big ones (there are better) if you are willing to look past the casual racism.

Which i'm not ashamed to say i'll do for a good cheesesteak, and will try to make up for in other ways. I don't even think its racism, just a marketing gimmick. I mean, also, you are in philly, casual racism is part of the experience and fabric of the city.

Every time i have done the blind taste test between them and pats genos wins.

Also fight me John's Roast Pork people. Its overated because its at the top of every half assed list.

Cosmi is the correct answer depending on the day.

/Racism is wrong
/Wizz Wit
 
LineNoise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brap: PHILLY FUNFACT!

If you are charged with assault, they throw you in jail.

If you are charged wit assault, they throw you in jail with cheese.


boooo.....bring back the bear. The wit is the onions.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone asked for ketchup on their Philly cheesesteak
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
also one of my favorite quotes from my wife....I dragged her and the kid to the Battleship NJ museum. Awesome museum, like, air and space annex level if you are into that stuff, check it out if you are in town, and don't worry we saw the fish next door at the aquarium.

But then we were there, so I dragged them across the bridge for cheesesteaks.

Wife: "Somehow you managed to make going to camden even worse"
 
Dogsbody
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The police should be able to determine what team it is that all those guys play for. Why don't they simply go down there and round them all up after soccer practice?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LineNoise: brap: PHILLY FUNFACT!

If you are charged with assault, they throw you in jail.

If you are charged wit assault, they throw you in jail with cheese.

boooo.....bring back the bear. The wit is the onions.


Tell yourself that as I'm "wiz"zing alI over you, Chucklenuts.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brap: LineNoise: brap: PHILLY FUNFACT!

If you are charged with assault, they throw you in jail.

If you are charged wit assault, they throw you in jail with cheese.

boooo.....bring back the bear. The wit is the onions.

Tell yourself that as I'm "wiz"zing alI over you, Chucklenuts.


Come on, cant we agree its fun to pick on some pineys that managed to build a city?

How you doing man, its been a while.
 
soupafi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had Pats and Genos once. It was overrated
 
LineNoise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Sounds like someone asked for ketchup on their Philly cheesesteak


Sounds like someone eating it right.

You put ketchup on it you heathen.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: How you doing man, its been a while.


It has been ages.  Me and mine are hanging in there.  Nothing too exciting to report.  I didn't realize that I was such a social animal, and I am looking forward to COVID being in check and catching up with the world.  I hope you and yours are well and hope to see you down the road.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if Pat's Steaks likes the free advertising or not ... on the one hand, up on the screen for several minutes, with the CASH ONLY sign very visible.

On the other hand, you can get beaten to death in front of Pat's Steaks and apparently nobody will do much to intervene.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brap: If you are charged wit assault, they throw you in jail with cheese.


You mean Cheez Whiz, right?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

soupafi: I had Pats and Genos once. It was overrated


Lived in Philly. Tried them all. John's Roast Pork is the best and Jim's on South Street is a distant second.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brap: LineNoise: How you doing man, its been a while.

It has been ages.  Me and mine are hanging in there.  Nothing too exciting to report.  I didn't realize that I was such a social animal, and I am looking forward to COVID being in check and catching up with the world.  I hope you and yours are well and hope to see you down the road.


same man.
 
