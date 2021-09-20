 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Don Cheadle* found guilty of terrorism   (cnn.com) divider line
    Paul Kagame, Terrorism, Rwandan Genocide, Rwanda, United Nations, Paul Rusesabagina, film 'Hotel Rwanda  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His British accent in the Oceans films wasn't that bad.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was supposed to save it as a Draft
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Rusesabagina...

c.tenor.com
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes name was War Machine. How the hell didn't anyone see this coming.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotel Arlen

Dale inspires
Youtube Jwkt3rbiIfY
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 580x864]


Yes. Well...that IS disgusting.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A warrant has been issued for the immediate arrest of Terence Howard.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found one terrorist guilty of nine deaths in Rwanda.  Really.

A million people died.  Christ, this makes the Jan 6 commission look like success.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Al Roker done got found out.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
outspoken critic of Rwandan president Paul Kagame

Hm.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what he gets for working with proper villains
 
TrimBandit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obligatory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yE8e3​I​VM1Xk&t=1s
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One man's freedom fighter...
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 580x864]


Same donch, different heedle.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a goddamn American icon!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just like Nelson Mandela.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<--- Free Rusesabagina
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone's seen Don Cheadle's social media accounts, I think had Trump won, we'd could've been seeing the same headline, minus the asterisk.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, is not that funny, but I would not call it terrorism...
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: They found one terrorist guilty of nine deaths in Rwanda.  Really.

A million people died.  Christ, this makes the Jan 6 commission look like success.


This has absolutely nothing to do with the Rwanda Genocide.

This is related to attacks in the last few years.

Members of the armed wing of the party that he created carried out attacks and he acknowledges that they did so. The question is how involved and/or knowledgable he and the other leaders were.

And I won't even hazard a guess. I don't trust Kagame's government to give him a fair trial but I also am skeptical that the organization he was in charge of carrier out a series of terrorist attacks without him having any knowledge.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: So just like Nelson Mandela.


If the charges against this dude are true, and he didnt just run afoul of Kagame here, there's a big difference. Umkhonto we Sizwe did infrastructure attacks, hitting power substations and the like, until after Nelson was imprisoned. Nelson Mandela wasn't ever convicted of killing anyone.

Winnie was the one that was into the escalation and killing people, and turned into an actual monster.
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Jewish Space Lasers to me.
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and if you read any of the coverage you'll discover he wasn't allowed to mount a defence and it's being condemned by the international community.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm talking Hi Fi. That's High Fidelity. You feel that bass? You're gonna need all that bass.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Cheadle?  More like JB Smoove.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Don't you mean Donovan McNabb?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rusesabagina to his men,

"You tossers! You had one job to do!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he hear the footsteps?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 580x864]


Wait... so he was the love machine and the war machine?

What a versatile actor.

Guess it really is a thin line.
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: They found one terrorist guilty of nine deaths in Rwanda.  Really.

A million people died.  Christ, this makes the Jan 6 commission look like success.


This was a completely separate event. It had nothing to do with the genocide that happened many years before.
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pointless story, sis: This man came to speak at my college many years ago. Maybe 2006? Anyway, he spoke and then did a Q&A. During that, several Rwandans started talking trash to him. None of it made sense to me, and I never figured out why the others were so enraged by him.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zbtop: Night Train to Wakanda: So just like Nelson Mandela.

If the charges against this dude are true, and he didnt just run afoul of Kagame here, there's a big difference. Umkhonto we Sizwe did infrastructure attacks, hitting power substations and the like, until after Nelson was imprisoned. Nelson Mandela wasn't ever convicted of killing anyone.

Winnie was the one that was into the escalation and killing people, and turned into an actual monster.


Oh, bother.
 
strutin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]


That guy reminds me of the actor who played Elvin from the cosby show for some reason.. err..
(googles)

..Geoffrey Owens.

Is he?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

strutin: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]

That guy reminds me of the actor who played Elvin from the cosby show for some reason.. err..
(googles)

..Geoffrey Owens.

Is he?


That's NOT the guy from the Cosby Sho==you know what?"

SPRINTS!!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: strutin: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]

That guy reminds me of the actor who played Elvin from the cosby show for some reason.. err..
(googles)

..Geoffrey Owens.

Is he?

That's NOT the guy from the Cosby Sho==you know what?"

SPRINTS!!!!


It's Donovan McNabb.
 
strutin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zbtop: Night Train to Wakanda: So just like Nelson Mandela.

<snip>
Winnie was the one that was into the escalation and killing people, and turned into an actual monster.

I never knew that about her.. went to Wikipedia and read up.. holy shiat, necklacing is brutal when her security detail could've just shot them in the head.
 
