 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Amy Schumer no longer has a uterus. What's she going to tell jokes about now?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, Pregnancy, Amy Schumer, 40-year-old comedian, Menstrual cycle, Endometrium, last year, Suffering, late August  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 20 Sep 2021 at 11:17 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Amy Schumer's vagina's biggest fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a mystery, subs.

/I wish Amy and all her remaining parts a full and speedy recovery
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Amy Schumer's vagina's biggest fan: Yeah, that's a mystery, subs.

/I wish Amy and all her remaining parts a full and speedy recovery


This.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cheer up, Subby. Maybe there are some blind or lame people you can joke about.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I could have gladly gone my entire life without knowing this...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who?

/full recovery and all
//but her schtick got old
///trips
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is subby publicly admitting he doesn't know the difference between the vagina and the uterus?
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Amy Schumer's vagina's biggest fan: Yeah, that's a mystery, subs.

/I wish Amy and all her remaining parts a full and speedy recovery


This

/And she still has her vagina.
 
covfefe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Amy Schumer? More like Amy Schumissingauterus, hey-o
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is subby publicly admitting he doesn't know the difference between the vagina and the uterus?


Where does the Volvo fit in to all of this???
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't get the hate for her. I hope she heals well. That's got to be a hard thing for anyone to go through.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some of my friends have endometriosis, sounds like absolute shiat to go through.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On one hanf it sucks

On the other hand every woman on earth is slightly jealous because they all have times where they wish the farking thing was removable
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe she'll be less hysterical now.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read an article from someone who grew up thinking the word "uterus" was a swear word because his mother had a hysterectomy and everyone in his family was overly sensitive and would only whisper the word lest they upset her somehow (e.g. "did you hear that Mrs. X had her uterusremoved?")
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Endometriosis farking sucks. Might not care for her humor, but my wife has it and it is awful
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
John Cena was way funnier than her in Train Wreck.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh come on, there are still lots of jokes out there  she can steal from more talented comedians!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah imagine a woman in her 40s no longer having kids.

Good job there sexistmitter.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: UNC_Samurai: Is subby publicly admitting he doesn't know the difference between the vagina and the uterus?

Where does the Volvo fit in to all of this???


Women get free Volvos??? Some people have all the luck.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't get the hate for her. I hope she heals well. That's got to be a hard thing for anyone to go through.


Me either. I think she's pretty funny.

Not a horrible actress either.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So she is safeish to live in Texas.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is subby publicly admitting he doesn't know the difference between the vagina and the uterus?


Yes.

Shocking, right?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fiddlehead: Some of my friends have endometriosis, sounds like absolute shiat to go through.


It's terrible. Being the husband of a woman who suffered through this for years, the hysterectomy was a godsend. And, as long as the ovaries don't come out, hormonal activity remains the same. :)

I assume you all can imagine what seeing someone you love stop suffering feels like.
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My ex-wife had endo, its a truly awful condition. I dont wish it on any woman.

I may not like some of her humor, but I do wish that this has helped her in her battle with endo. To a healthy and speedy recovery
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know how to feel about this.

Does it make her more employable now that she can't get pregnant no matter how many producers she lets fark her?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boe: Amy Schumer's vagina's biggest fan: Yeah, that's a mystery, subs.

/I wish Amy and all her remaining parts a full and speedy recovery

This

/And she still has her vagina.


And a funny bone.  It's probably gotten bigger.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.