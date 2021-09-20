 Skip to content
 
After reading the second paragraph, Subby has his doubts now that the pregnant woman was nauseated after all
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hon ..let's get another car this one smells like pepper spray! My eyes are burning!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a fiver, subby - buy yourself a bag of grammar please
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the second paragraph, Subby has his doubts now that the pregnant woman wasn't nauseated after all

Are you having a stroke?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who schedule a test drive for a 9 year old bmw are not the type of people you want to get in a car unarmed with.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're wearing masks, so they're not complete assholes.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fine "We finance" establishment in the pre-owned motor trade.

The business model is to "sell" an item, and finance it.  Miss a payment, and it is repossessed.   An older car can have expensive car trouble, and the money to fix it would go to that instead of a payment.  The seller doesn't understand that, on purpose.     Usually there are nice looking, expensive looking bait cars which see more riders than Subby's mom.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: The people who schedule a test drive for a 9 year old bmw are not the type of people you want to get in a car unarmed with.


You're saying you'd go in with a sawed-off double barrel, pointed at the driver.......ready for action.
This is common sense, as far as I'm concerned.

I, on the other hand, would install an ejector seat for the driver side, without any means to remove the roof.  Just hit the button.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just install one of those vehicle tracking and disabling devices.  If they're not back in an hour, track them and when they get someplace remote, turn off the car.  Have Vito and Knuckles meet up with them and have them discuss proper car test driving etiquette.

You wouldn't punch a pregnant lady!
Not in yer gut.  I don' wanna get sued by Texas.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most car places would run the plates on their trade in (assuming they talked trade in) and would discover the ruse.  Or maybe walk around the Honda and notice it has different plates.

Plus, you have insurance on the Honda?  Can't let you test drive this fine, nearly new BMW without cromulent insurance.  Need a copy of your drivers license, too.  Paperwork, am I right?  Just get that stuff and we'll let you take this baby out.  But I gotta warn you.  I put high test in the tank so you'll hear some knocking.  These beemers only like regular grade.  And that oil light means there's still some oil in the engine.  Don't worry about it.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoodRich White Man: FleshFlapps: The people who schedule a test drive for a 9 year old bmw are not the type of people you want to get in a car unarmed with.

You're saying you'd go in with a sawed-off double barrel, pointed at the driver.......ready for action.
This is common sense, as far as I'm concerned.

I, on the other hand, would install an ejector seat for the driver side, without any means to remove the roof.  Just hit the button.


Ejecto seato cuz
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've never had a test drive where they didn't photocopy your drivers license before you were allowed to take it.  Is that not the common practice?
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I drive by that place all the time.
I actually looked a a few cars there many years ago. Then they copied a license.
 
