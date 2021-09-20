 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Although, perhaps one must consider that when your "no sex for fish" position results in catastrophic flooding and a global pandemic, it might be time to consider that God himself has already taken a pro sex for fish stance, and you've angered him   (npr.org) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Follow me to the Springfield Aquarium!"
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop trying to foist off your stupid obsolete sexist religious mythology on everyone, and maybe the article will get clicked. Not this time though.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eh...
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't know No Country For Old Men was getting a sequel.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

Lets face it, when youre a smoking hot piece like this youre going to be bothered by men no matter which part of the fish chain youre in.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby I don't understand your headline at all. Are you suggesting that because these women decided to stop being raped for their livelihoods that God himself is angry at them?  I hope not because that would be a really asinine thing to say.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or, and hear me out, there is no god.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Stop trying to foist off your stupid obsolete sexist religious mythology on everyone, and maybe the article will get clicked. Not this time though.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
having read the article i know that that is a picture of a smart and brave woman who is changing her world for the better against what would, to most of us, be unthinkable odds.
but then, i can see that because i'm not a reeking stiff cumsock of misogyny.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The sex they're referring to was a means of coercion by fishermen to exchange sex for fish. Previously, the women sold the fish and the men caught them.

Your headline sounds very pro-rape, shiatheadmitter.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is an old testament thing ain't it?
 
