Biden to world: America's back, baby. World: New phone, who dis?
161
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It really won't matter what he says or does, the world realized the US is so split, domestically, it can't keep up its external focus.

Bush Jr.  Obama. Trump. Biden. What crazy train is next in line for the White House?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly.. the "world" can f*ck off right about now. We have a lot of sh*t we need to fix at home.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so fast there. All the world knows is that we are capable of doing what we did in 2016.
there is no good reason any nation should ever trust us again.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well World better cool it.
World saw what we did to those kids right?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is still a thing. Until Trump is rejected completely, America cannot be trusted.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: It really won't matter what he says or does, the world realized the US is so split, domestically, it can't keep up its external focus.

Bush Jr.  Obama. Trump. Biden. What crazy train is next in line for the White House?


You know, Tulsi is a veteran...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me be the first to bla...


Let me be the second to blame Tru....

Let me be the third to blame Trump and his red hats
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to making promises that it can't keep for more than a few years at a time eh?
I'm glad for the relative sanity and predictability at the moment, but pretty much anybody can tell that's not guaranteed.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world has realized that Biden made very well have his hands cuffed next year, so why bother ?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we had such a stellar record before...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Nadie_AZ: It really won't matter what he says or does, the world realized the US is so split, domestically, it can't keep up its external focus.

Bush Jr.  Obama. Trump. Biden. What crazy train is next in line for the White House?

You know, Tulsi is a veteran...


You know, Tulsi is also "present"
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to tell people, then you ain't. You don't win back lost trust by saying "trust me".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is an abused spouse that's had enough of our shiat. They'll manage without us.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: The world has realized that Biden made very well have his hands cuffed next year, so why bother ?


Cool story, Trumpy.

You worship a child molester.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've only got a year of being back left and nothing will have changed. Our government is currently threatening to default on all of our debt.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's back...to "cowboy diplomacy" like it's 1986.

We're not back to Obama-era consensus building. That eight years was but a blip.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: It really won't matter what he says or does, the world realized the US is so split, domestically, it can't keep up its external focus.

Bush Jr.  Obama. Trump. Biden. What crazy train is next in line for the White House?


Both sides are bad on this crazy train of your story?  Hope that is not what you meant. It's not what the rest of the world believes.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I traveled for work someone spit on me and told me, "What you gonna do, drone strikes me?"

It was to BC, about 40 minutes over the border. I don't think you could pay me enough to go anywhere further then that right now. The world is not super stoked on Americans.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
presidentialelection.comView Full Size


/She owns a bikini
//Did you know she was a Veteran or our brave and noble Armed Forces?
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: We've only got a year of being back left and nothing will have changed. Our government is currently threatening to default on all of our debt.


Again?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: padraig: The world has realized that Biden made very well have his hands cuffed next year, so why bother ?

Cool story, Trumpy.

You worship a child molester.
[i.ebayimg.com image 400x500]


Is ... is that abomination to the right a depiction of a parrot farking a parrot?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World:  not until Trump is dead in the ground.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.


Ive been laughing my ass off listening to Trumps lackeys cry their little eyes out about making France mad.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.


Sure, Jan.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.


Everyone around the world loved Trump's foreign policy.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as soon as i saw the sub-head "... Biden Doctrine..." i bailed.

i hate the press' "doctrine" template. they so desperately want to find a nice simple bumper-sticker-length narrative to use when talking about Presidents' foreign policy and it's just shallow and stupid and lazy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: The world has realized that Biden made very well have his hands cuffed next year, so why bother ?


We need to blame the progressives for that, their pushes in attempting to pick the lock to the cuffs has actually made the cuffs tighter somehow. Also, we need Centrists to tell us the handcuffs are just fine where they are, no need to take them off while the water is rising and we can't move while people not handcuffed are making off with the treasure with no resistance from the people with the handcuffs on. I guess Centrists are just really into bondage and being dominated.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Honestly.. the "world" can f*ck off right about now. We have a lot of sh*t we need to fix at home.


the opposite.

The world:  The US can fark off right now. They have a lot to fix at home
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thanksagainandagain: dothemath: padraig: The world has realized that Biden made very well have his hands cuffed next year, so why bother ?

Cool story, Trumpy.

You worship a child molester.
[i.ebayimg.com image 400x500]

Is ... is that abomination to the right a depiction of a parrot farking a parrot?


Yes, it is.
And by the look of his slimy grin he is about to put a finger in his daughter.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy forkballs this thread is a shiat show already...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'r not back from sh*t.
-Half the country wants to murder the other half.
-A virus is raging out of control because public health has been politicized.
-The 2022 midterms are lining up to be a bloodbath for Democrats because of the Afghanistan withdrawal and redistricting following the 2020 census.
-SCOTUS is ready to turn back the clock 60 years.
-We're a presidential election away from authoritarianism
We have a lot of work
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: State_College_Arsonist: Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.

Ive been laughing my ass off listening to Trumps lackeys cry their little eyes out about making France mad.


The party of Freedom Fries suddenly cares about what France thinks. Even though France knew the Australia deal was crumbling.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Not so fast there. All the world knows is that we are capable of doing what we did in 2016.
there is no good reason any nation should ever trust us again.


If they weren't already aware, 2016 made perfectly clear that we are 1 electoral mood swing from going full right wing authoritarian.  Eventually the right wing extremists will find someone with all of Trump's "popular" policies and just competent enough to be truly dangerous.  The world, and Europe in particular, have seen this show before, and they don't like how it ends.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.


Fark your feelings, snowflake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one likes us-I don't know why
We may not be perfect, but heaven knows we try
But all around, even our old friends put us down
Let's drop the big one and see what happens

We give them money-but are they grateful?
No, they're spiteful and they're hateful
They don't respect us-so let's surprise them
We'll drop the big one and pulverize them

Asia's crowded and Europe's too old
Africa is far too hot
And Canada's too cold
And South America stole our name
Let's drop the big one
There'll be no one left to blame us

We'll save Australia
Don't wanna hurt no kangaroo
We'll build an All American amusement park there
They got surfin', too

Boom goes London and boom Paree
More room for you and more room for me
And every city the whole world round
Will just be another American town
Oh, how peaceful it will be
We'll set everybody free
You'll wear a Japanese kimono
And there'll be Italian shoes for me

They all hate us anyhow
So let's drop the big one now
Let's drop the big one now
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 640x813]


That meme emits the sad stench of desperation coupled with zero ideas.
It's your best yet.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of the world has realized that there is no longer any reliable continuity between administration's where foreign policy is concerned.

Pulling our of both the Paris Climate Summit and the Iran Nuclear Deal while threatening NATO members left am indelible mark -- and the impression that a US deal is not necessarily a deal.
 
dalmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Honestly.. the "world" can f*ck off right about now. We have a lot of sh*t we need to fix at home.


Great, but that cuts both ways. Stop describing yourselves as the leader of the free world and the last shining beacon of democracy ... we're happy with you lot sitting the next few years out as long as you stop babbling.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Holy forkballs this thread is a shiat show already...


Between the tankies and the Trump trash we're in for a hell of a thread!
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.


Look ma, it's pretending to care what NATO thinks.

Do all MAGATs pupate in the fall?
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thanksagainandagain: dothemath: padraig: The world has realized that Biden made very well have his hands cuffed next year, so why bother ?

Cool story, Trumpy.

You worship a child molester.
[i.ebayimg.com image 400x500]

Is ... is that abomination to the right a depiction of a parrot farking a parrot?


Can you believe over 74 million people voted for that abomination on the right?

Oh, wait, you mean the statue.  Never mind.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Holy forkballs this thread is a shiat show already...


Welcome to... Well your profile has been around for 13 years, so you should know this anyway.

I'll provide one for you anyway:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thanksagainandagain: State_College_Arsonist: Biden's foreign policy record is atrocious, and it's a condition that was entirely avoidable.  He's already managed to piss off a significant portion of NATO, he stabbed France in the back with the sub deal and the British are so insulted that they actually voted to hold Biden in contempt.  He'll probably fark up the Abraham Accords, too.

It's only goddamn September of his first year in office.  What a mess.

Look ma, it's pretending to care what NATO thinks.

Do all MAGATs pupate in the fall?


He lost - can't get over it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO, national level.  You guys elected Trump, and then tolerated him while he destroyed agreements around the globe.  Nations can't afford to trust you four years at a time for things that can take a year or more - and a lot of money - to change.  It takes a long time to build trust, but it's a lot easier to destroy it, and you chose to destroy it.

Unless Biden is secretly the second coming of Jesus Christ, he cannot possibly accomplish more than a tiny portion of what is required to restore other nation's confidence in the US as a stable political entity to enter into agreements with.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Peter von Nostrand: Holy forkballs this thread is a shiat show already...

Between the tankies and the Trump trash we're in for a hell of a thread!


The 3rd party progressives whining about centrist democrats and how they're picked on always puts it over the top.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Peter von Nostrand: Holy forkballs this thread is a shiat show already...

Welcome to... Well your profile has been around for 13 years, so you should know this anyway.

I'll provide one for you anyway:

[Fark user image image 183x275]


Da fuq is that animal? Over sized hairless rat?
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The election of Donald Trump was the final nail in the coffin of the US Empire, and people don't quite seem to realize it yet.  No one here is prepared to live in a world where all things flow somewhere else.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: NuclearPenguins: Peter von Nostrand: Holy forkballs this thread is a shiat show already...

Between the tankies and the Trump trash we're in for a hell of a thread!

The 3rd party progressives whining about centrist democrats and how they're picked on always puts it over the top.


Yep. biatch about the progressives, lose their votes again. Great strategy. It's what's kept Centrist Democrats in power in the US for....oh wait.
 
