 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Doublestuff Guy)   Today's sign of the impending apocalypse is... (but at least you can dunk these in milk)   (dexerto.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Oreo, Nabisco, Pokemon-themed Oreo cookies, United States, Pokemon x Oreo collaboration, boxes of cookies, time of this article, differing rarity levels of some Pokemon  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 20 Sep 2021 at 11:20 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the next cryptocurrency should be Oreos-based.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
0 bids? So people are asking stupid amounts, but what are they really getting?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The bakers at Nabisco still on strike?
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh cool, I can buy these at the store now. And then raise an ice-cold glass of milk in a toast to the power of collective bargaining.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're like NFTs, but even more worthless!
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not going to buy Pokemon Oreos. The women at the grocery, even the teen baggers, already sneer or giggle at me over my bachelor's cart, and the children's cereals I refuse to give up.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.