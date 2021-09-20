 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   I for one welcome our Snowclone overlords, which is a terrible name for whatever this is   (theconversation.com) divider line
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, linguists have discovered the phenomenon of memes....
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To read or not to read... This is the mother of all articles
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After today, I am never using the word "snowclone." I didn't even bother reading after the 1st paragraph of the linked article.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Eskimos have N words for snow, X surely have M words for Y

What kind of "M" words do you think "X" has for "Y"?  You Muffing Motherfarker?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if we get really unlucky the memes will stick for generations

bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: After today, I am never using the word "snowclone." I didn't even bother reading after the 1st paragraph of the linked article.


Did you use it before today?
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 540x168]


misanthropicsob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The COVID of all mothers?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Mother of all Subbys.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: The Mother of all Subbys.


Don't happy, be COVID.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The mother of the time of covid  is the invention of the new normal.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TFA is an article about lazy writers.
How... Meta.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need a better term. Look in Latin or Greek, maybe. Find something like eponymous (when a brand becomes the most used name like Kleenex, or Dumpster). Snowclone is a dumb term.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I blame "Macca" and "Jacko".

People didn't stone journalists then and that has only emboldened them.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: We need a better term. Look in Latin or Greek, maybe. Find something like eponymous (when a brand becomes the most used name like Kleenex, or Dumpster). Snowclone is a dumb term.


Buzzword is the new buzzword

/Don't Eat
//Yellow
///SurfPods
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They seem pretty fun for overlords.

Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: Smelly Pirate Hooker: After today, I am never using the word "snowclone." I didn't even bother reading after the 1st paragraph of the linked article.

Did you use it before today?


I think I was only aware of it from tvtropes
 
