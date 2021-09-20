 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Meanwhile, in Australia, two men caught crossing Covid border with $100,000 in cash and trunk full of KFC. They are going to get such a booting
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to assume mass quantities of marijuana were involved here.

Also, BRAVO gentlemen!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make them play "Knifey-Spooney" to the death!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disparaging the boot is a bootable offense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.


Auckland?  That's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazzaburg.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused.  The article refers to Australia in some places, and refers to New Zealand in others.  There is an Auckland County in Australia, and obviously there's an Auckland in New Zealand.

Now that I consider, I suspect that the author for The Mirror attempted to flesh-out some basic reporting about what happened by looking up some facts about Auckland, and got facts about New Zealand and didn't even realize that they were getting information about the wrong country in the process.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've literally created a black market for fast food.

It's like Mad Max and Demolition Man had a baby.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I'm confused.  The article refers to Australia in some places, and refers to New Zealand in others.  There is an Auckland County in Australia, and obviously there's an Auckland in New Zealand.

Now that I consider, I suspect that the author for The Mirror attempted to flesh-out some basic reporting about what happened by looking up some facts about Auckland, and got facts about New Zealand and didn't even realize that they were getting information about the wrong country in the process.


The author can't go on site to verify....
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I'm confused.  The article refers to Australia in some places, and refers to New Zealand in others.  There is an Auckland County in Australia, and obviously there's an Auckland in New Zealand.

Now that I consider, I suspect that the author for The Mirror attempted to flesh-out some basic reporting about what happened by looking up some facts about Auckland, and got facts about New Zealand and didn't even realize that they were getting information about the wrong country in the process.


I had the same confusion.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Auckland New Zealand by the way.

And getting busted running KFC and drug money to a gang HQ in South Auckland is about the most South Auckland thing that could ever happen.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.


They were just outside of their jurisdiction.  Sometimes that happens when your are driving and not paying attention to how far east you drive.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I'm confused.  The article refers to Australia in some places, and refers to New Zealand in others.  There is an Auckland County in Australia, and obviously there's an Auckland in New Zealand.

Now that I consider, I suspect that the author for The Mirror attempted to flesh-out some basic reporting about what happened by looking up some facts about Auckland, and got facts about New Zealand and didn't even realize that they were getting information about the wrong country in the process.


This happened in New Zealand. The fact there's an Auckland County in Australia is meaningless, nobody calls the place 'Auckland', it's literally only known as this by boffins in the NSW Department of Lands. We don't have counties like in the UK or US, it's purely a technical designation, with no legal or geopolitical meaning.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were somewhere east of Auckland, on the edge of the desert when the KFC began to take hold.  Suddenly, I heard Norm MacDonald's voice as the Colonel telling me bong hit another nugget.   "With the BBQ Sauce, buddy."  the voice said.

Who am I to argue with a disembodied voice.  I pulled out the KFC bong and loaded it up. My driver and attorney said "Man, you should save that shiat for the city.  If you go all 13 herbs and spices on me out here, I'll have to cut off your head and throw your corpse in a volcano."

"It is what it is," I said and took a long burn on the nug.  Suddenly, the sky turned grey like chicken gravy and the car was surrounded by flying original recipe chicken wings.  Flapping wildly.  "Get these beasts off me" I cried.

"You did it now, cried my attorney.  I gotta kill you. It's the only way I can save you now."

/Nick Nostril
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.

Auckland?  That's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazzaburg.


I can't even begin to imagine how that would be pronounced in New Zealand. Chezzwuzzabug?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you wash a boot full of Australian KFC with?

If you're Steve Buscemi, a shoe of Fosters and vegemite.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF type of freaky shiat is this? Cover yourself in chicken grease and cash to attract the rainbow serpent?
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking they had drugs in the trunk and were using the KFC to mask smells and throw off the drug dogs and then ditched it when they turned around. Who else would be traveling with $100k?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Rapmaster2000: Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.

Auckland?  That's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazzaburg.

I can't even begin to imagine how that would be pronounced in New Zealand. Chezzwuzzabug?


Every time I meet someone from New Zealand (admittedly, it's only happened a few times) I completely botch where they are from.  I guess Australia and then England and they look disappointed each time.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Aussie_As: Rapmaster2000: Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.

Auckland?  That's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazzaburg.

I can't even begin to imagine how that would be pronounced in New Zealand. Chezzwuzzabug?

Every time I meet someone from New Zealand (admittedly, it's only happened a few times) I completely botch where they are from.  I guess Australia and then England and they look disappointed each time.


Canadians and Americans sound the same to us, but you guys can spot it immediately. It's the same here with Aussies and Kiwis. It's all in the vowel sounds. Both Canada and New Zealand have a significantly bigger dose of Scottish in their accents (ixunts would be the Kiwi pronounciation). It's why Scotland, Canada and New Zealand are the three places you can order a serve of "fush and chups" and not get a funny look.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.


A more important question how does one drive across the border into either country?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.

A more important question how does one drive across the border into either country?


Not quickly, it is a very long drive.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That the author and his editor didn't know that Australia and New Zealand are seperate counties (separated by 1000 miles of ocean no less) is a real testament to the quality of the mirror.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Patton Oswalt - KFC Famous Bowls
Youtube tfan5MacmsI
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Rapmaster2000: Aussie_As: Rapmaster2000: Aussie_As: Umm, Auckland and Hamilton are in New Zealand. Not Australia.

Auckland?  That's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazzaburg.

I can't even begin to imagine how that would be pronounced in New Zealand. Chezzwuzzabug?

Every time I meet someone from New Zealand (admittedly, it's only happened a few times) I completely botch where they are from.  I guess Australia and then England and they look disappointed each time.

Canadians and Americans sound the same to us, but you guys can spot it immediately. It's the same here with Aussies and Kiwis. It's all in the vowel sounds. Both Canada and New Zealand have a significantly bigger dose of Scottish in their accents (ixunts would be the Kiwi pronounciation). It's why Scotland, Canada and New Zealand are the three places you can order a serve of "fush and chups" and not get a funny look.


3 Guys 1 Deck - Hearthstone Skit | Viva La Dirt League (VLDL)
Youtube 8M0FbsWn3IY
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: the author and his editor didn't know that Australia and New Zealand are seperate counties


Maybe they read the Aussie constitution?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: What do you wash a boot full of Australian KFC with?

If you're Steve Buscemi, a shoe of Fosters and vegemite.

[Fark user image 425x632]
[Fark user image 425x577]
[Fark user image 425x587]


so much here, it baffles the will.  but i have to say that i don't believe that Steve Buscemi poured his shoes into a can of Foster's.  not even after Fargo, as he was barefoot when he went into the mulcher.
Steve Buscemi is awesome.  and the shaggy old guy look is working for him.  and don't smuggle chicken.  but when you do smuggle chicken, hide it in the boot.  not the booty.
/happy Monday!
//what?
///chicken butt
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is a Kiwi dark comedy TV show called Fresh Eggs that covers these types of criminal masterminds.  City couple moves to the country, woman from the welcome wagon dies at their kitchen table, they accidentally run over the local gang leader and it just keeps getting worse and worse.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: What do you wash a boot full of Australian KFC with?

If you're Steve Buscemi, a shoe of Fosters and vegemite.

[Fark user image image 425x632]
[Fark user image image 425x577]
[Fark user image image 425x587]


Steve Buscemi is f*cking awesome
 
