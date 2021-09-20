 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Get Reading)   Meanwhile in England: Cursed plywood spotted outside church. Because it has a face in it. Maybe. If you squint real hard   (getreading.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Horror film, The Scream, Ghost, Scream, Ghostface, ghoulish persona, religious person, Reading, Berkshire  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 10:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think it kinda looks like Jesus screaming about his followers rejecting all that is Cristian.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's just screaming because he saw his own price tag.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Knots... how do they work?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair,
There are far more haunting things on the ceiling of most english churches than the scream mask...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Flaming skull face had to be point out.

But I thought I saw a medieval cathedral in one panel. Better church than the one behind it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The bigger story here is, and I cannot emphasize this enough, when a doctor prescribes psych medication do not stop taking it when you start feeling better.
 
chawco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think it looks more like a sperm whale who's suddenly popped into existence in the air, and it's looking at that big giant flat thing beneath it that is rapidly getting closer and wondering if it will be its friend
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I just saved your phone from a case of phone herpes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lolpics.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile druids consider it newsworthy when god is NOT seen in wood.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm not seeing anything
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pareidolia, they destroy ya
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Knots... how do they work?


I'm not seeing it...
media.liveauctiongroup.netView Full Size
i2-prod.getreading.co.ukView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious that it's Candlejack. You can tell from the
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man you could really do something with that cursed plywood if you could get it together with Danzig's pile of evil bricks.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When only the pareidolia is real ...
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dear god, people are morons.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 615x820]


bing.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn, subby.  It's way too early to be hitting the shrooms and seeing that shiat.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x566]


I'm not seeing anything


Try crossing your eyes a little bit and give it a good five minutes.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Slow news day, eh?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Fark user image image 400x217]


Oh look, a schooner!
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It should at least wear a mask, jees.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i2-prod.getreading.co.ukView Full Size

th.bing.comView Full Size

I see them in the third board.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This means something!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like this guy.  Appropriately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.