 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Batman's toilet has been compromised. Quick Robin, fetch the Bat Fiber   (gizmodo.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Wayne Family Adventures webtoon, Alfred Pennyworth, Comic Book Resources notes, Batman's secret safehouse, Dick Grayson, Dark Knight, dilemma Batman faces, newest issue of the Batman  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 20 Sep 2021 at 6:35 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy toilet seat Batman!
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Driver: [Fark user image 720x600]


I was gonna rant about how banal the article was, but this made me laugh.  Good job.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So is "Bat fiber" fiber made out of bats or fiber specifically for bats? It's an important distinction.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kevin Smith finally finishing his Batman pissing his pants saga?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
From my Parler Chat bot the other day:

"Chuck Todd "NBC NEWS" wants to know what Batman's handwriting looks like. "

Bot is up to 180,000 comments processed now.

here are two from today:

"Judicial Watch Demands House Ethics Investigation of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says the *United Arab Countries" must be brought to this city?! Also, after seeing how DiBlasio is turning over the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are permanently closed down..Her and her goons are destroying a generation of young people..... masks and trying to help the country and threatening people's lives. It's called terrorism. Innocent people are living in hell"

And this self-aware one?


"Why do you trumpers hate the constitution? A TRUE PATRIOT supports the constitution and the rights it gave us. We took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. This is an act of DISINFORMATION and MANIPULATION. Anyone, what is the best way to know what's happening."
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.