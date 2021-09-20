 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   Man warned that he might need to bring knives to a doll fight   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite neat handwriting considering she doesn't have any hands
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty funny.  I debate doing something goofy like that when I begin remodeling the garage.  More likely a dog or cat skeleton from a Halloween store though with a note about being a bad doggo/kitty
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This sounds like the plot to a Chucky movie spin off.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jonathan Coulton - Creepy Doll - 1/29/2021 - The Cutting Room - New York NY
Youtube LkOcCDNf4rc
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*Makes note for that next remodeling project.*
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
www4.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Many years ago while living in Taiwan I found some beat-up manikins in a dumpster. I cut off the tops of the heads to use them as creepy planters. When I moved out of the apartment I stashed them in the ceiling fan access hatch in the bathroom - the ceiling fan would frequently stop working and so sooner or later the new tenant will need to peek inside to fix it and see two really creepy faces staring at them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This guy's friends are idiots. You don't sell a house and move out because someone left a prank note inside a wall.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welcome to Hell
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want to do something similar, except with hatched facehugger eggs, and a note that says: "They mostly come at night...mostly."
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He told the ECHO: "I'll be honest, I found the whole thing hilarious. I'd probably do the exact same thing.

This guy I like.
 
Pinner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's some teen girl's handwriting. Funny joke.
I'm sure that she had to do the 'c'mon! it will be funny!' thing before they plastered over the space.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In twenty years people won't even consider buying a house unless it has some fake dead body Easter egg in the walls.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Johnny Switchblade has you covered for both.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: Quite neat handwriting considering she doesn't have any hands


Looks like Madison Cawthorn's hand writing's
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

guestguy: I want to do something similar, except with hatched facehugger eggs, and a note that says: "They mostly come at night...mostly."


I'm thinking about leaving a key and a non-sensical map and cypher.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I Iove these websites and the shady advertising.

My current favorite from TFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can see some expectant mother scrolling through articles on the newest baby trends and coming to this article with the thought that this might be important if my baby is going to get out of the trailer park
 
