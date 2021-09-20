 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Italian prisoner with links to Neapolitan mafia shoots at rivals with gun smuggled in by drone, probably after an argument about pineapple on pizza   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate the Neapolitan mafia. They always eat the chocolate first and then all you get is freezer burned vanilla and strawberry.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shiat's gonna hit the fan when the Rocky Road crew hears about this.

/I mean fugheddaboutit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had it coming to them!

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that effort and he didn't even injure any of the guys he wanted to kill. That has to hurt inside.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Shiat's gonna hit the fan when the Rocky Road crew hears about this.

/I mean fugheddaboutit.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Sloth and Chunk Rocky Road Mafia 4eva!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their leader, Donny 2 Scoops, ordered the hit.  Not related to anything in the U S
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acceptable response to putting pineapple on pizza.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you people who take what gets put on junk food so goddamn seriously... smh. Pineapple on the right pizza is good. Ketchup on a hot dog is perfectly fine. Get a life.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how did they hide the drone in the toilet tank?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: All you people who take what gets put on junk food so goddamn seriously... smh. Pineapple on the right pizza is good. Ketchup on a hot dog is perfectly fine. Get a life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: All you people who take what gets put on junk food so goddamn seriously... smh. Pineapple on the right pizza is good. Ketchup on a hot dog is perfectly fine. Get a life.


Commie.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Marge!  We're all out of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate mafia!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I only like pineapple on Chicago pizza.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drone-smuggled guns?  Once again, life imitates Contra.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Forget TX abortion bounty... we need that for pineapple on pizza.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Italy is the Mexico of Europe.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Italy is the Mexico of Europe.


I thought Greece was the Mexico of Europe?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I only like pineapple on Chicago pizza.


I only like pineapple on Chicago hot dogs.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: dothemath: Italy is the Mexico of Europe.

I thought Greece was the Mexico of Europe?


Greece is the Florida of Europe.
 
