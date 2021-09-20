 Skip to content
(Times Union)   As a rule, casinos keep a list of scammers, mobsters and other criminals who can't set foot on their premises. Then there's New York   (timesunion.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, stop right there.

You mean to tell me that some states have the POLICE working for the casinos?  The ones who get paid taxpayer money?

Seems to me it should be the other way around.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wait, wait, stop right there.

You mean to tell me that some states have the POLICE working for the casinos?  The ones who get paid taxpayer money?

Seems to me it should be the other way around.


Hey, man... they gotta protect their racket. How else you gonna skin off the top if you ain't on the inside seeing exactly what they're taking in?

Casino (2/10) Movie CLIP - The Count Room (1995) HD
Youtube ZN6mp2NjMhs


Maybe NSFW language?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"They'll learn the hard way."
-Nevada
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
along with "Baby Shanks,""Skinny Joey" and "Dicky Boy."

How about this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
