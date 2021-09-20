 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Brazilian plague rat turns into pizza rat on the streets of New York   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, New York City, United Nations, United Nations General Assembly, right President Jair Bolsonaro, United States, Bolsonaro's tourism minister Gilson Machado, Brazilian newspaper Correio Braziliense, New York  
•       •       •

1459 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Sep 2021 at 12:31 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to do that sh*t in one of the country's hardest hit areas? Sounds like he needs to read the room a bit better.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mmmm, Sbarro's.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now someone do the world and Brazil a favor and throw him off the Empire State building.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He should have stayed his ass home.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And it was NY pizza, so he was being doubly punished.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Mmmm, Sbarro's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: Bolsonaro is in NYC to take part in the United Nations General Assembly, and, last week, he boasted that he would ignore a vaccine mandate for attendees.

Then you make his arrogant ass miss the General Assembly and Brazil can just go without being represented because their president is an ignorant sh*t-heel. The alternative is to endanger all the world leaders who followed the rules, which is unacceptable. WTF, when did every goddamn rule, law and regulation get appended with "but only if you personally feel like it"?!?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro's crew has a reservation for 6 later on, here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brazilian?
Id be more concerned about him giving someone herpes.
 
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Bolsonaro is in NYC to take part in the United Nations General Assembly, and, last week, he boasted that he would ignore a vaccine mandate for attendees.

Then you make his arrogant ass miss the General Assembly and Brazil can just go without being represented because their president is an ignorant sh*t-heel. The alternative is to endanger all the world leaders who followed the rules, which is unacceptable. WTF, when did every goddamn rule, law and regulation get appended with "but only if you personally feel like it"?!?


We call that "snowflaking" and just like everything they whine and biatch about, right wingers do it more than anyone in the history of the universe.

See also: pedophiles, tax cheats, voter fraud
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Johnny T's NYC Tourist Tips
Youtube D6xd6YvoHLM


// get outta the way
// stay in your room between 4 and 6 pm
 
JAYoung
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bet he used a knife and fork too.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: optimistic_cynic: Mmmm, Sbarro's.

[Fark user image 500x557]


When I was a kid we got a Sbarros in the mall and I thought, "Well, the world cant ignore Abilene, Texas anymore!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro had to sneak into his hotel through the back door on Sunday due to protesters. The UN General Assembly will get underway Tuesday.

I was told that these strongmen were so fearsome and well-respected that nobody messed with them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/threadjack

The next article on that page is much more alarming...

"Peter Thiel Claimed Zuckerberg Agreed to Push 'State-Sanctioned Conservatism' Under Trump Deal, Book Says"

/threadjack
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

roc6783: /threadjack

The next article on that page is much more alarming...

"Peter Thiel Claimed Zuckerberg Agreed to Push 'State-Sanctioned Conservatism' Under Trump Deal, Book Says"

/threadjack


Oh wow, what bombshell is coming out next? Rich people offloading most of their money overseas to avoid taxes?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least he didn't go Texas and beat up the hostess.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Brazilian plague rat turns into pizza rat on the streets of New York

That's a lot of plague rats!

/hey-yo!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Bolsonaro is in NYC to take part in the United Nations General Assembly, and, last week, he boasted that he would ignore a vaccine mandate for attendees.

Then you make his arrogant ass miss the General Assembly and Brazil can just go without being represented because their president is an ignorant sh*t-heel. The alternative is to endanger all the world leaders who followed the rules, which is unacceptable. WTF, when did every goddamn rule, law and regulation get appended with "but only if you personally feel like it"?!?


Yes, but only for right-wingers.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: WTF, when did every goddamn rule, law and regulation get appended with "but only if you personally feel like it"?!?


Mid January, 2016.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mithras_angel: And it was NY pizza, so he was being doubly punished.


Heretic!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.