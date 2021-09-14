 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is safe and effective in kids aged 5 to 11. The company will submit the data to the FDA "as soon as possible". No rush, it's not like we're in the middle of a pandemic or anything   (cnbc.com) divider line
31
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Vaccine, BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, clinical trial of kids ages, advisory committee, Immune system  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 20 Sep 2021 at 7:57 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pffff. "Science." Whatevs..

/s
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good news for my 11 year old nephew.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now do six months to five years!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I briefly considered waiting for the more effective Moderna, but the extra 3-5 weeks of wait isnt worth it.  The second they allow us to make appointments I'll be there with my 10 year old.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!


Please!  When that happens it will be such a burden lifted.  Though the release of 5-11 yr old vaccine will be too, since that will (hopefully) drastically reduce the number of possible vectors....at least in a sane world it would.  This world.....who knows.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They only have to hit the "submit" button.

Wipe hands on pants and repeat.

They already have the data.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I briefly considered waiting for the more effective Moderna, but the extra 3-5 weeks of wait isnt worth it.  The second they allow us to make appointments I'll be there with my 10 year old.


I mean, with kids, I wouldn't wait at all. They already handle covid far better than adults, so even Johnson and Johnson would be fine by me for them. Hell, one shot probably put them on the same risk level as a vaccinated adult
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First you have to create the report then the report Hass to be reviewed by 37 different people and approved then it must be submitted to the government where it's read by 45 people before it reaches the board that approves it then the board will take three weeks to look at it this is the condensed version because we're in a pandemic
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Antivax Trumpers aren't going to like that, it will make it harder to kill kids.
 
Dack48
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!


The article says to expect that in the 4th quarter of this year! Gotta spread those profits around, ya know.
 
marsoft
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: Bourla said last week that Pfizer could submit data on children ages 5 to 11 by the end of this month.

So within the next 10 days.

If you had ever seen the amount of paperwork and data required for a submission like this, you would understand this is moving very quickly.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They could call it "Preventing COVID-19 post-birth Abortion in 5-11 year olds" when marketed to Red states... hypocrisy aside
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dack48: Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!

The article says to expect that in the 4th quarter of this year! Gotta spread those profits around, ya know.


The fourth quarter of this year starts in 10 days. Hardly a conspiracy.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

plecos: Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!

Please!  When that happens it will be such a burden lifted.  Though the release of 5-11 yr old vaccine will be too, since that will (hopefully) drastically reduce the number of possible vectors....at least in a sane world it would.  This world.....who knows.


Usually that means there's a Few loose ends to tie up that do influence the numbers.I'm okay with making sure the grad student calculated the death rate in 6 year olds correctly.  Was that .002 or .000002?  Mild and micros ... who would mix those up?!  Nanos is preferable!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They are still working the wording to tap dance around that autism thing.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: weddingsinger: I briefly considered waiting for the more effective Moderna, but the extra 3-5 weeks of wait isnt worth it.  The second they allow us to make appointments I'll be there with my 10 year old.

I mean, with kids, I wouldn't wait at all. They already handle covid far better than adults, so even Johnson and Johnson would be fine by me for them. Hell, one shot probably put them on the same risk level as a vaccinated adult


It's more than just how they handle having Covid.  The big advantage to that age group getting vaccinated is to significantly curtail the spread in schools, and therefore, the community at large.
 
thisispete
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Promising news. It's beyond awesome how scientists have been working on mRNA vaccines for years so we have them in the toolbox for this pandemic. Chalk another one up for the boffins.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-021-02483-w
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

marsoft: FTFA: Bourla said last week that Pfizer could submit data on children ages 5 to 11 by the end of this month.

So within the next 10 days.

If you had ever seen the amount of paperwork and data required for a submission like this, you would understand this is moving very quickly.


Yes.

Probably crossing the tees on safety and data related paperwork (resolving queries and database locks).  I mean, you have to do that stuff, even in a pandemic.  And these trials have been moving like machines.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I briefly considered waiting for the more effective Moderna, but the extra 3-5 weeks of wait isnt worth it.  The second they allow us to make appointments I'll be there with my 10 year old.


I would just go now.  They're not checking IDs.  They only rely on the parents to vouch.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

plecos: Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!

Please!  When that happens it will be such a burden lifted.  Though the release of 5-11 yr old vaccine will be too, since that will (hopefully) drastically reduce the number of possible vectors....at least in a sane world it would.  This world.....who knows.


With the amount of head-asploding bullshiat that adult antivaxxers spew, I predict an extremely low vaccination rate in kids in red areas. So some school districts will be protected while others will pretend to be protected by magic Jesus juice but will be hotzones of COVID until every student and faculty member has had it.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!


The studies are running concurrently. The data for that age group should be done later this fall.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisispete: Promising news. It's beyond awesome how scientists have been working on mRNA vaccines for years so we have them in the toolbox for this pandemic. Chalk another one up for the boffins.


Counterpoint: Terrifying news! It's beyond suspicious how scientists just happened to have DNA-altering 5G killswitch vaccines ready just in time for a convenient pandemic! Chalk another one up for the reptilian overlords!

/Will feel a lot more comfortable once my nephew can get the vaccine in a few months
 
cendojr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: plecos: Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!

Please!  When that happens it will be such a burden lifted.  Though the release of 5-11 yr old vaccine will be too, since that will (hopefully) drastically reduce the number of possible vectors....at least in a sane world it would.  This world.....who knows.

With the amount of head-asploding bullshiat that adult antivaxxers spew, I predict an extremely low vaccination rate in kids in red areas. So some school districts will be protected while others will pretend to be protected by magic Jesus juice but will be hotzones of COVID until every student and faculty member has had it.


Our schools are a hotzone, so we're homeschooling right now.  It sucks!  We did orientation and told the teachers we were going to wait for the shot, but 14 days after the second dose they'll have a new little blonde kid in their class.  The NYT article was optimistic that shots would begin by October, so kids would be fully vaccinated by Halloween, which would be absolutely amazing.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!


first we are going to have to ask you to have a seat over there.
 
gyorg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LETS GOOOOOO
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: plecos: Sabreace22: Now do six months to five years!

Please!  When that happens it will be such a burden lifted.  Though the release of 5-11 yr old vaccine will be too, since that will (hopefully) drastically reduce the number of possible vectors....at least in a sane world it would.  This world.....who knows.

With the amount of head-asploding bullshiat that adult antivaxxers spew, I predict an extremely low vaccination rate in kids in red areas. So some school districts will be protected while others will pretend to be protected by magic Jesus juice but will be hotzones of COVID until every student and faculty member has had it.


5-11 yr olds will not have great autonomy to vax themselves.  I anticipate the kid vax rate will mirror the local population.

with trade-offs of Aunts and Uncles taking kids to be vaxxed off-set by vax-neutral parents that are hesitant with children.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They only have to hit the "submit" button.

Wipe hands on pants and repeat.

They already have the data.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The FDA will need to independently verify some of the stats.  I think that is mostly have someone enter the major data into a excel and make sure they numbers are correct.  There was a story that the numbers had already been sent in so they only need to send in the most recent updates like the last month or day of the trial or something like that.  The old way required sending in everything only after the study was complete and then the data checking would start.  There will be stuff like "7 kids developed fever in last week of the trial" and a bunch of stuff about their outcomes and why it wasn't related to the vaccine.  With kids being germ vectors and delta looking like allergies in so many, that is going to be a pain in the statistics.

Meanwhile Cuba is vaccinating 2+ year olds with their home grown vaccine.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm excited for my 5 year old niece who is in school in a Florida county where masks are not required. Can't come soon enough.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That explains why Matt Gaetz called my hospital yesterday asking if we still were looking for volunteers.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.