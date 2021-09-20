 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Texas police arrest man with golden gun. Scaramanga wanted for questioning   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The glistening gold-plated gun featured a wreath design on the barrel...

I think that gun is making somebody hard.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Police caution that if you want to smuggle cocaine through Texas without drawing attention to yourself you should be named anything besides 'Humberto Anteverde'which sounds like the leader of the cocaine gang"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought getting arrestees for a gun is impossible. But then I read the drugs part.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Cuz I'm Castor Troy!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar 3rd Nipple whar?
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers found a kilo of cocaine inside the car after he allowed them to search it

Well there's your issue
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know! Let's coat the thing that booms in a soft shiat metal whose only redeeming quality is as a conductor!

/ Nothing could go wrong
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they want him for questioning if they already caught him?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dunno about cocaine gang leader. A guy named "Humberto Anteverde" sounds like the main character in a Spanish language version of Lolita.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Officers found a kilo of cocaine inside the car after he allowed them to search it

Why did you do that? Were you under the impression that a possessing kilo of cocaine wasn't illegal? Did you forget that was against the law?

Of course, the cops may be just saying he allowed them to search the vehicle. That's always a possibility.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just watched that for the first time the other day.
I thought it was going to be all sexy and controversial. It was not.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is much better than the song they used on the soundtrack for the theme.

Man with the Golden Gun
Youtube wMKPTSE14tY
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scaramanga?


"Wasn't me, man. I didn't even stay long enough to get a key to the gun safe..."

media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll question Maude Adams
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot the golden rule.  Which is fark the gold.  He who has the nickel plating makes the rules.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supernu​m​erary_nipple
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

He probably thought things would go like they do in Mexico. The cops would keep the drugs and let him go.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Two reasons to let's the cops search:

1) probably not from the US but instead from somewhere that is "search will happen if you are alive or not"

2) do you expect any sense from a person willing to spend that kind of money on a gold plated garage queen of a handgun?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Someone made a video of what they credits would have looked like if they'd gone for the better but less safe choice for that film:

The Man With the Golden Gun w/ Alice Cooper
Youtube R500VKA9-Zo
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pic of actual suspect:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You sure it wasn't Lushenko's son

https://m.economictimes.com/news/inte​r​national/world-news/is-the-boy-with-th​e-golden-gun-being-groomed-to-rule-bel​arus/articleshow/49324814.cms
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Baron Samedi Laugh (Goldeneye N64)
Youtube rWYjAfIsUlk
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't find any A-7.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You're excited? Feel these nipples!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wut?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey now, it's also very corrosion resistant. It's silly looking, but that gun is functionally no worse off than if it were blued.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

???? WTF half the people in Texas are name along those lines.
😡😡😡😠🤬 🍆
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scaramanga, Scaramanga, can you do the fandango?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah gold plated guns are tacky and stupid, but their main purpose is to bilk idiots out of money as status symbols.  This moron is the obvious jackass getting caught.

Perhaps I'm weird, but I like the look of a worn but well-cared for tool than a shiny new status symbol.
 
zbtop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One will notice that generally, people who know a thing or two about pulling triggers for real-real, as opposed to play-play, don't have bright and shiny gold plated guns.

While there's something to admire about the workmanship of some well done old school Damascened guns as presentation pieces, they're wall-hanger displays of wealth and power, not something people shoot.

More critically, if you have to actually use a gun for real-real these days, you can usually expect to lose it, either because you need to get rid of it as evidence, or because it will be seized during an investigation (and probably roughed up in the evidence locker). Makes the whole exercise a bit silly.
 
