(Guardian)   Unvaccinated while Black and Texan? You got your race card in my confirmation bias   (theguardian.com) divider line
    New York City, Carolyn Richmond, New Jersey, Assault, Race  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you're from Texas, I would strongly recommend you not assume New York is anything like Texas.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want to eat there anyway. I ordered a turkey burger and they gave me a burned steak.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm a horrible person for being giddy to see which way fark runs with this.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Wouldn't want to eat there anyway. I ordered a turkey burger and they gave me a burned steak.


That's what the ketchup is for.

Now where's my pizza, I already have my fork and knife.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Texans are trash.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good thread to update the block list of actual racists and other shiat kickers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its going to be hard to prove if they were discriminated because they were black or from Texass.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh my God... which "side" do I root for here?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Oh my God... which "side" do I root for here?


Banning people from Texas and Florida altogether.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm a horrible person for being giddy to see which way fark runs with this.


I'm going to just take race out of the mix, and figure the hostess that got beat up in the restaurant was the victim here, for having to attempt to enforce the vaccination requirement.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It would be 100% on point for the Texas Reich to mandate vaccinations for non-whites.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.


4x3 badge holders are perfect, if you have any lying around. Yeah, you can buy them but generally only in 100 packs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.


I don't think you need one in Russia.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.


I haven't even seen mine since I had to let my workplace see it to verify I was vaccinated. I think I know where it is, but I sure haven't been carrying it in my pocket every day.

Never even occurred to me people would want to see it. Then again I live in NC, and this state is being pulled in a couple different directions.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Divide by zero!

Why couldn't the parties in question be white conservative anti-vaxer assholes so Farkers could bath in their usual confirmation bias.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It would be 100% on point for the Texas Reich to mandate vaccinations for non-whites.


I get black hesitancy, given the history of this country. However, that the GQP made sure all their rich buddies were vaccinated first and foremost is the surest sign that the vaccines are safe. Deathsantis took in big money to get the vaccine to some exclusive island communities before the rabble was allowed to have it. Other states were flying rich, white folks in.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This story sounds like a nothing burger. If you're traveling to NYC for tourism, please be polite to the workers and don't come off as a douche.
/The Texas part isn't helping..
//I don't believe the women that the hostess said a racial slur...
///in NYC no less 🙄
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ Divide by zero!

Why couldn't the parties in question be white conservative anti-vaxer assholes so Farkers could bath in their usual confirmation bias.

I'm sorry that we have basic pattern recognition.
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: WhippingBoi: Oh my God... which "side" do I root for here?

Banning people from Texas and Florida altogether.


I see... when you're the assaultER, you're "Texan"...
 
zbtop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.


The couple places ive been that required proof (including my office) accepted pictures on phones.

Ive seen all sorts of cool protective holders made for them on places like Etsy and whatnot but havent ordered one.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
An attorney for the women told the Times the hostess had suggested the vaccination cards were fake, had spoken condescendingly and had used a racial slur.
The dispute was "mutual combat", Justin Moore said.
Carolyn Richmond, an attorney representing Carmine's, denied the claim, telling the Times: "Nothing about this incident suggests race was an issue."

The plaintiffs are saying that they used the N-word on them, said the cards were fake, and then let everyone in except the people that didn't have one? Riiight.

/Remember that the security cameras have no audio, so anyone can claim whatever they want to was said.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't care.

Don't assault waitstaff. For any reason, Covid or otherwise.

Response doesn't change if the people doing the assaulting are black or white. Duh. The idea that it would is bizarre.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.


Photos are acceptable, and there are apps put out by the city and state that show vaccination status and have been accepted everywhere I've gone inside NYC. The only thing that still sticks with me is that as part of the Vaccine status check where they also ask to see your ID to compare it with the name on the vax pass. Getting carded in restaurants is NY actually a little jarring because before this I haven't been in many, many years.
 
JaredSeth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Wouldn't want to eat there anyway. I ordered a turkey burger and they gave me a burned steak.


It's been a while since I've eaten there but I could swear Carmine's doesn't even serve burgers. Also, who orders a turkey burger at an Italian restaurant?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Divide by zero!

Why couldn't the parties in question be white conservative anti-vaxer assholes so Farkers could bath in their usual confirmation bias.

I'm sorry that we have basic pattern recognition.


The problem is that your "basic pattern recognition" has turned into tunnel vision. Not everything is racist no matter how badly you want it to be.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Divide by zero!

Why couldn't the parties in question be white conservative anti-vaxer assholes so Farkers could bath in their usual confirmation bias.

I'm sorry that we have basic pattern recognition.


You couldn't recognize a pattern if it walked up to you without a mask on and coughed in your face.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Subtonic: I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.

I haven't even seen mine since I had to let my workplace see it to verify I was vaccinated. I think I know where it is, but I sure haven't been carrying it in my pocket every day.

Never even occurred to me people would want to see it. Then again I live in NC, and this state is being pulled in a couple different directions.


Also live in NC, and have the exact same situation other than knowing that my card is in the fireproof lockbox with the other important documents I use maybe once every two years.

/I know, I know, username checks out.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm supposed to be carrying my vax card around? Would a pic on my phone be okay. The things are just card stock. Maybe I'll dig up and plastic sleeve from my old baseball cards.


photos and photocopies are acceptable

i copied mine and 'laminated' it with packing tape
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JaredSeth: shinji3i: Wouldn't want to eat there anyway. I ordered a turkey burger and they gave me a burned steak.

It's been a while since I've eaten there but I could swear Carmine's doesn't even serve burgers. Also, who orders a turkey burger at an Italian restaurant?


Someone looking to get a burned steak.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iaazathot: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It would be 100% on point for the Texas Reich to mandate vaccinations for non-whites.

I get black hesitancy, given the history of this country. However, that the GQP made sure all their rich buddies were vaccinated first and foremost is the surest sign that the vaccines are safe. Deathsantis took in big money to get the vaccine to some exclusive island communities before the rabble was allowed to have it. Other states were flying rich, white folks in.


It's completely unsurprising that you try to tie the GOP to QAnon and then spout almost as ridiculous conspiracy theories of your own.
 
susler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Given that the women were seated after showing proof of vaccination at the door and the melee started when they wouldn't admit 2 of 3 men who showed up without such proof; I'm believing the restaurant and not the patrons.

There is a no vaccination/no admittance rule for a reason.  You don't have to like it but you also don't have to eat there.

This may be too reasonable for this site.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

susler: Given that the women were seated after showing proof of vaccination at the door and the melee started when they wouldn't admit 2 of 3 men who showed up without such proof; I'm believing the restaurant and not the patrons.

There is a no vaccination/no admittance rule for a reason.  You don't have to like it but you also don't have to eat there.

This may be too reasonable for this site.


DarnoKonrad: Good thread to update the block list of actual racists and other shiat kickers.


You just made the list.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 356x512]


I don't hate you on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, political standing, gender, or sexual preference.

I'm a professional hater. My hate for you is custom built for the asshole you are. Don't settle for mass produced generic hate. Get the hate that only a craftsman can provide, built from a true love of the craft and the sense that you deserve EXACTLY what you get, not just what some mass marketer things you deserve.

Call 1-800-FARK-YOU for a quote today, and enjoy the comfort and splendor that only custom hate for the asshole you are can bring you.

Hate. It's too important to settle.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From what I read:
Hostess asked to see vaccination cards. She then asked to see ID to compare to cards. They refused to show ID.
She informed them they would have to sit outside.
They attacked her.

Since this has become a national news story, the morons are going to claim anything they can to deflect from their horrible behavior and the fact they are garbage humans.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: genner: [Fark user image 356x512]

I don't hate you on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, political standing, gender, or sexual preference.

I'm a professional hater. My hate for you is custom built for the asshole you are. Don't settle for mass produced generic hate. Get the hate that only a craftsman can provide, built from a true love of the craft and the sense that you deserve EXACTLY what you get, not just what some mass marketer things you deserve.

Call 1-800-FARK-YOU for a quote today, and enjoy the comfort and splendor that only custom hate for the asshole you are can bring you.

Hate. It's too important to settle.


Nice to have you here Silky


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well it didn't take very long to see a restaurant using vaccine proof as a reason to keep black people out.  Not like anyone could have seen this coming or anything.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Texas GOP has recently pioneered the way for people of color to lead in the toxic culture wars, and land on the wrong side of history.

Who knows, maybe these three "New York masque freedom fighters" are Allen West's nieces, liberated after he left his post as Texas GOP chair a few months ago, in July.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MUTUAL COMBAT!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

susler: Given that the women were seated after showing proof of vaccination at the door and the melee started when they wouldn't admit 2 of 3 men who showed up without such proof; I'm believing the restaurant and not the patrons.

There is a no vaccination/no admittance rule for a reason.  You don't have to like it but you also don't have to eat there.

This may be too reasonable for this site.


They kept it real though, even if it went wrong.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's see... travel through 9 states and over 1500 miles to a place you KNOW has these restrictions, and still try to bogart your associates into a restaurant in direct violation of those restrictions to the point of assaulting staff?
Yeah, leave race out of this. "Texas" is all that matters here. Assholes gonna asshole.
/lives here
//with the assholes
 
