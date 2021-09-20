 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   The deadliest things Americans own aren't guns. Subby would finish this headline, but it's hard to type and drive at the same time   (vox.com) divider line
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...each year cars kill about as many people as guns...."

That doesn't sound like subby's headline.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slight difference in the amount of use cars get without killing people as well.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if we built sustainable, walkable cities with reliable mass transit we could take a whole bunch of distracted drivers out of their vehicles. But that will never happen because "Muh 'Muricam Dreem." While we wait for this, chill and enjoy.
Amtrak Vaporwave; A Music Mix for a future that never was
Youtube K_aqn6jbxfs
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too soon to talk about cruise control?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heart disease at about 650K / year so maybe it's your frying pan.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Heart disease at about 650K / year so maybe it's your frying pan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry Niven wrote a short story titled The Deadlier Weapon.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm taking ivermectin and massive doses of zinc, so there's no way I'll ever be in a car crash.

Suck it, libs
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow subby, you are right.  Maybe we should make people qualify with them first, and make them carry government issued licenses for the operation thereof...

Oh, wait.  We Do.

for cars, at least.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"fark that L.O." - Marc Maron
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving kills as many Americans each year as guns do. Experts say that's preventable.

You mean get rid of the guns?

Paging Chuggernaught, please pick up the white courtesy phone.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: I'm taking ivermectin and massive doses of zinc, so there's no way I'll ever be in a car crash.

Suck it, libs


Especially if you take ALL the zinc.
The Simpsons - A World Without Zinc
Youtube U1iCZpFMYd0
definitely no more car crashes
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Slight difference in the amount of use cars get without killing people as well.


I don't know about that most gun deaths are suicides. The overwhelming majority of guns won't ever be used to kill people either with the amount of guns out there if they all killed one person you'd run out of people in the U.S before you ran out of guns.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The deadliest things in America are idiots with internet.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cars don't kill people, people kill people?
Shudder. Honestly shocked car and gun deaths are about equal. Weird country you got there.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: wademh: Heart disease at about 650K / year so maybe it's your frying pan.

[Fark user image image 300x225]


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Because the kiddos watched this over the weekend and the frying pan gag makes me laugh.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkQued: The deadliest things in America are idiots with internet.


Addendum
Who also have guns.

It's a consistently dangerous combination.
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Self-driving systems. No crashes, no traffic jams.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Boondock3806: Slight difference in the amount of use cars get without killing people as well.

I don't know about that most gun deaths are suicides. The overwhelming majority of guns won't ever be used to kill people either with the amount of guns out there if they all killed one person you'd run out of people in the U.S before you ran out of guns.


1) Punctuation is your friend.
2) I'm not talking number of deaths per item, I'm talking death compared to total functional use of the item.

Every attempt to compare cars and guns in an effort to minimize gun damage falls on its face and only serves to advocate for stricter controls on who gets to use guns and how closely we register and track firearms.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: Self-driving systems. No crashes, no traffic jams.


Multiple investigations into Tesla beg to differ. Maybe if Elon embraces lidar...
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What I'm hearing is we should have universal healthcare for all with preventative care to save us from our frying pans.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Cars don't kill people, people kill people?
Shudder. Honestly shocked car and gun deaths are about equal. Weird country you got there.


In fairness it used to be way more people killed by cars, several times over in fact, but then the democrats passed a bunch of liberal socialist job killing regulations that made cars a lot safer.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

holdmybones: FarkQued: The deadliest things in America are idiots with internet.

Addendum
Who also have guns.

It's a consistently dangerous combination.


No addendumb needed.  An idiot with internet can wreak havoc oh so many ways.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A big difference here is that a firearm's sole purpose is to kill. So every life it takes, it was just doing what it was intended for. A car, on the other hand, was not designed for death, but convivence.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A car's use is not only murder, like a gun's only use is.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Hey, if we built sustainable, walkable cities with reliable mass transit we could take a whole bunch of distracted drivers out of their vehicles. But that will never happen because "Muh 'Muricam Dreem." While we wait for this, chill and enjoy.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_aqn6jb​xfs]


Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime
Youtube -AFn7MiJz_s
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two things that would help:

1. Do a lot more than check for a pulse before handing out a driving license.

2. Have much better education for kids about how to be safe as a pedestrian. A lot of pedestrians in the US have horrible hazard awareness and/or have a hugely internalized sense of "I'm legally allowed to cross the road here so I'm going to do so at a leisurely pace and without looking out for traffic because it's the drivers responsibility to avoid me so I'm not going to do a damn thing to help myself out". Yes - at a crosswalk it is the drivers responsibility to yield, but assuming the average driver is paying full attention, that you're not in a blind spot and that the driver has noticed you and has the reactions to stop for you is the sort of wager that lands your cold dead ass in the morgue while they go home after telling the cop "he just came out of nowhere!!".
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Wow subby, you are right. Maybe we should make people qualify with them first, and make them carry government issued licenses for the operation thereof...


Most licenses that bear any kind of real responsibility require continuous training and recertification on some kind of schedule.

When was the last time you were routinely required to take a driving class?  Or a driving test?  For myself, it was now 20 years ago and it's long faded into the blur of high school classes.

American driver's licenses only demonstrate that you were aware of roadway rules once and that time is increasingly vanishing into the past.

Sabreace22: Hey, if we built sustainable, walkable cities with reliable mass transit we could take a whole bunch of distracted drivers out of their vehicles. But that will never happen because "Muh 'Muricam Dreem." While we wait for this, chill and enjoy.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_aqn6jb​xfs]


Alan Fisher does a lot of great videos, like his EV car video.  For music though I prefer his Conrail music video over the others.

For folks interested in dissecting the dangers of roadway design and how it contributes to injury and wasted resources, I recommend either checking out the assorted links in my profile or checking out Not Just Bikes.  NJB offers lots of concise discussions on various infrastructure aspects that Americans have largely ignored.


The Ugly, Dangerous, and Inefficient Stroads found all over the US & Canada [ST05]
Youtube ORzNZUeUHAM


/and before anyone says the "Dutch just like their bikes", no, they've spent decades working to make their transit infrastructure safer.  That just required emphasizing modes other than the automobile
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, look - it's the phoniest "statistic" ever quoted in the history of statistics!
Cool!
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Hey, if we built sustainable, walkable cities with reliable mass transit we could take a whole bunch of distracted drivers out of their vehicles. But that will never happen because "Muh 'Muricam Dreem." While we wait for this, chill and enjoy.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_aqn6jb​xfs]


I've lived in higher-density, walkable parts of town.  The biggest problem was having to put up with the neighbors.  Compounding this problem was the architecture being inadequate to prevent sound from one apartment unit from being heard in other apartment units.

I like living in my single-family house on just smidge under four-tenths of an acre.  My neighbors are just far enough away that I don't have to hear them in their day to day lives and vice-versa.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: wademh: Heart disease at about 650K / year so maybe it's your frying pan.

[Fark user image 300x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love how they don't even try to hide that these are modern factory-produced cast-iron cooking pans.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KB202: Self-driving systems. No crashes, no traffic jams.


That is a very long way away.  There are just too many hacks in our modern road structure to deal with what needs to happen.  It will be much easier in the US and Australia than small town in Europe or Asia but it is far too much to do for it to happen in the next few decades.

Simple things like yellow center lines are common in the US but the EU has been removing them where they existed.   How is a car going to know which lanes it can use if there are three all separated by white lines?  Old cities often have odd offsets in intersections where two lanes are on one side and 3 on the other so which direction does the middle one go? There are thousands of roundabouts in the UK that aren't close to modern specs and automatic cars still can't understand them.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The most dangerous thing in America? The American mind... hands down. You know how I know?

Did some really quick and dirty math today.

So, from 1942 through summer 1945 (what Americans call WWII) a whole bunch of Americans died.

In about HALF that time, about TWICE that many Americans have died from COVID-19, a preventable disease that many countries have been able to control and abate.

That means that the PACE or RATE of American deaths is FOUR TIMES what it was during its WWII experience. Check my math, and you will see I am wrong, but not by much. And hey! The pandemic is not over yet.

Do what you will with cars and phones and dogs and cats and sharks. This is the news story that needs to get reported over and over.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkQued: holdmybones: FarkQued: The deadliest things in America are idiots with internet.

Addendum
Who also have guns.

It's a consistently dangerous combination.

No addendumb needed.  An idiot with internet can wreak havoc oh so many ways.


Lol. Ok
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Marginal Utility. We get a tremendous amount of marginal utility ("use", basically) from automobiles that we don't get from guns. So we put up with car crashes, pollution, injuries, and death, because cars are so damn useful.
 
inelegy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When is this country going to have a sober, rational conversation about assault Kia Rios?
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Compared to 2019, many more drivers involved in fatal crashes also didn't wear seat belts or drove drunk."

Well, they're already unvaccinated so they probably figured, why the hell not!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inelegy: When is this country going to have a sober, rational conversation about assault Kia Rios?


If it saves just one life it is worth it.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I ride a motorcycle and commute on the highway. I'm hyper vigilant about distracted drivers. I've seen three accidents and numerous other close calls (e.g. slamming brakes on and needing to swerve into a median or breakdown lane to avoid a collision) happen in front of me that I anticipated and braked early for. All 3 accidents and a majority of the close calls the drivers appeared to be looking at their phone.

I sit up high on the motorcycle, I can see into the center console area of sedans and most crossover SUVs from behind. I've seen people scrolling instagram and liking photos, writing texts, watching netflix, and one weirdo was watching porn.

Just put the f'ing phone down. It can wait. Control your 2,000 lbs metal missile.
 
Godwalk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why don't we put a seatbelt on the guns?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Do what you will with cars and phones and dogs and cats and sharks. This is the news story that needs to get reported over and over.


The question would seem to be, was that blood letting worth while?  If not, we need to being having a serious conversation about views on fascism.

To today, is it worth losing 40,000 people per year just getting from A to B?

That fatality figure ignores the far larger number of people seriously injured by cars, suffering brain injuries, lasting limb damage or amputations, etc.  Combat wounded vs dead runs between 2-13x.  Assuming the middle, 7.5x, that's 300,000 serious injuries per year.  Every year.

When a serious collision occurs, we often react by pointing to the driver being at fault.  They were speeding, they were negligent, they were distracted, what have you.  From a legal perspective, that may be entirely true.  But, when serious collisions occur tens of thousands of times over, year after year, nationally, we need to take a critical thought to the system that driver and that car is a part of.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the topic of "stroads", it seems to me that people tried to build high speed bypasses around downtown areas that offered leisure and shopping, so that people who wanted to go around/through that stuff could use a "road", and people who wanted to access it could use a more-or-less parallel "street" that had always been there.  But business owners objected, claiming they'd lose business if traffic could drive around the downtown area; and environmentalists complained about "induced demand" from the bypass's ability to handle additional traffic, as well as damage to animal habitats from land taking.  So we ended up with "stroads" through downtown shopping districts.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Hey, if we built sustainable, walkable cities with reliable mass transit we could take a whole bunch of distracted drivers out of their vehicles. But that will never happen because "Muh 'Muricam Dreem." While we wait for this, chill and enjoy.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_aqn6jb​xfs]


So we're at the point where morans are mocking the American dream?
 
