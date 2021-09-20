 Skip to content
 
(NBC4i)   Refs make controversial call in high school football game. Find themselves trapped in their locker room after the game when someone moves a vending machine in front of the door   (nbc4i.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They filed charges over the old "block the door" prank?  Holy hell, they've lost complete sight of the Warrior Code.  They're pretty good at douchebagging, though.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They filed charges over the old "block the door" prank?  Holy hell, they've lost complete sight of the Warrior Code.  They're pretty good at douchebagging, though.


Yeah no sh*t. What a bunch of candy-assed little babies. They should have been put IN the vending machine, labeled "Pany Liners, $2".
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Panty. Panty Liners. jeez
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look at all the adult time and energy being merrily pissed away on a bunch of children playing a game. Wheee!
 
jackandwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have done that to some of the NFL refs for some of those ridiculous taunting calls.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In my days youd take your barricading like a man and then, some time later, videotape (thats VHS, mind you) yourself having sexual relations with the coaches daughter (or son, doesnt matter) in a state with bizarre age of consent laws.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sports really are wall-to-wall with overgrown children
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Texas, any law enforcement you see at a football game is there to protect the refs.  Moving on, it's probably the last game that Ohio high school will see this decade.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We as a group have now filed charges, against Grove City," said Dalton, a high school referee, with the Central Ohio Football Association.

Man up you bunch of Nancys.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Sports really are wall-to-wall with overgrown children


How dare you talk against throwing and catching.

What do you think we should teach children? That we're neither animal nor God, unknowable to ourselves and ultimately each other and they wont live long enough to answer any of lifes important questions?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Texas?
(click)
Oh.  Ohio.  North Texas.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
/CSB
I drove a school bus for one year in 85.  Yes.  A really sad time in my life.   One night I took a soccer team to a meet in a nearby town.  The coach warned me that they were rivals.  I thought "Soccer?  So what?"

Yadda yadda yadda   Police escort out of town.  Actual crap thrown at the bus.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On one hand, the worst people in the world are HS coaches who peaked at 17 when they made the varsity team and got into coaching to keep reliving their glory days. The coach that threw a tantrum over a call sounds like one of those people.

On the other hand, it's a stupid prank that may or may not have had anything to do with the coach.  If it did then by all means he should be fired but pressing charges? Really?

/ then again we have police arresting 6-year-old kids in schools too so it's insanity all the way down
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: In my days youd take your barricading like a man and then, some time later, videotape (thats VHS, mind you) yourself having sexual relations with the coaches daughter (or son, doesnt matter) in a state with bizarre age of consent laws.


Or you could go for the coach's wife and not really have to worry about age of consent laws in the first place.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No word on what the call was? How can I make an educated decision about the actions of the blockaders if I don't know how bad the call was.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess my sarcasm meter is broken, because I'm starting to suspect some of you may be serious. Physical attacks on refs is a serious issue, particularly in low level amateur sports where it literally does not matter if they get the call right.

Holding someone against their will is illegal, even in Ohio. Charges should be pressed, and the home team should lose every home game when they can't get refs to come to the games.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the official's locker room, the place where they change out of their street clothes into their striped shirts and tight pants.  And NONE of them had a cell phone to call someone to get the machine moved?

Charges? Fark that, the proper response is, the next time they officiate a GC game is to pull the Captain aside before the game and tell him "That was pretty good, you got us... don't do it again."

Suddenly they're the pretty cool adults rather than the adults who tried to get their coach thrown in jail
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unrelated, but any excuse to brag. This is the ass kicking my son's football team gave to the (unnamed team) this past Friday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
easy fix.  All referees are unavailable in the state until further notice.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mcmnky: I guess my sarcasm meter is broken, because I'm starting to suspect some of you may be serious. Physical attacks on refs is a serious issue, particularly in low level amateur sports where it literally does not matter if they get the call right.

Holding someone against their will is illegal, even in Ohio. Charges should be pressed, and the home team should lose every home game when they can't get refs to come to the games.


My employer holds me against my will every time they mandate overtime 4 minutes before the end of my shift. Is that illegal?
 
