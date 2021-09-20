 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Will Trudeau get his majority? Will O'Toole eke out a minority? Is Jagmeet going to do a TikTok dance? It's voting and complaining day in Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
61
    More: News, Conservatism, Canada, Canadian federal election, 2008, Canadian federal election, 2006, O'Toole, Pierre Trudeau, New Democratic Party, Voting  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Sep 2021 at 9:20 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Polls just opened here. I'm going to vote after work on my way home.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just remember - if your perfect candidate doesn't seem to exist, don't sit out the election. Identify the person or party your least want to win and vote for whomever you think is most likely to have a chance at beating them, even if that's the second worst choice. Hold your nose and vote for "better than the alternative"
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Voted last Saturday. No line at my poll. I want this government to survive and I want the $10/day childcare in Ontario. Voted accordingly.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine what Canada's politics would look like with ranked choice voting.
 
thisispete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm picking a Liberal/NDP coalition, with electoral reform a condition of the coalition agreement.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What kind of shiat system is this? Five legit candidates and some are brown and foreign looking. Plus there wasn't 2 years of build up and constant media coverage. Did someone at least call Mexicans rapists?
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Casting my vote after work today.

One thing I'm grateful for is how easy it is to vote in this country. Even if we are just voting for the same two parties.
 
eatsnackysmores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Voted a week ago.

Trudeau is a lightweight but o'toole would have shanked covid response so badly it's uncomfortable to even think about what could have been. I have never voted conservative but I have to wonder what the hell is happening to that party, it seems to be assholes as far as the eye can see.

Singh is a very interesting leader but I just don't think people can see him as PM and that's too bad for the NDP.

And fark the PPC.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only 36 days of campaigning? Aren't you all missing like 700+ days of electioneering?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Imagine what Canada's politics would look like with ranked choice voting.


Man, I wish.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw one of the hockey players guys that's not in the Disney movies came out against Justin and the liberals.  And since I get all of my advice from Joint boy and Joe rogan, I'll be voting for the Nazi party.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JolobinSmokin: I saw one of the hockey players guys that's not in the Disney movies came out against Justin and the liberals.  And since I get all of my advice from Joint boy and Joe rogan, I'll be voting for the Nazi party.


Hockey guys from Letterkenny.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Will Trudeau get his majority?"

I'm hoping he gets a few less seats than he had before as a kick in the ass to get back to working with the NDP.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In 2021, all politics is global. And the global conservative position on COVID-19 from the US to the UK to Russia to Brazil to Canada whenever there isn't an election has been to minimize and undermine the public health response. So however you feel about whoever is in charge, the goal in all elections everywhere should be to minimize and undermine conservative influence on policy.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Will Trudeau get his majority?"

I'm hoping he gets a few less seats than he had before as a kick in the ass to get back to working with the NDP.


Just as long as the seat count remains large enough that the Liberals can still pass legislation with the NDP only. Satan help us if they need the Bloc on board for a majority in the house.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Only 36 days of campaigning? Aren't you all missing like 700+ days of electioneering?


The 36 days is plenty enough to get sick of it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh boy, an election. Another opportunity to give the conservatives power so they can fark everything up, as they always do.

You'd think the complete shiatshow that is Alberta's (conservative), Saskatchewan's (Saskatchewan party - conservative), and Ontario's (conservative) handling of the pandemic would cause people to question voting for idiots, but apparently not.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Boo_Guy: "Will Trudeau get his majority?"

I'm hoping he gets a few less seats than he had before as a kick in the ass to get back to working with the NDP.

Just as long as the seat count remains large enough that the Liberals can still pass legislation with the NDP only. Satan help us if they need the Bloc on board for a majority in the house.


The BQ is happy to show Otoole as the Toole he is
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know if you'd call what I'm doing now "surging to the polls," but if you mean "in line at a poll," I am that.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This 36-day election

Canadians have over a month to vote? How nice
 
shpritz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Only 36 days of campaigning? Aren't you all missing like 700+ days of electioneering?


Think of all the billions the media and advertisers and political consultants are missing out on. That shiat trickles down. It's almost like Canucks don't give a crap about the economy.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JolobinSmokin: JolobinSmokin: I saw one of the hockey players guys that's not in the Disney movies came out against Justin and the liberals.  And since I get all of my advice from Joint boy and Joe rogan, I'll be voting for the Nazi party.

Hockey guys from Letterkenny.


The fark's a fellow Okie doing following a Canadian election? There's a State Fair going on, man - folks to catch COVID from and hot trash to smell!
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: What kind of shiat system is this? Five legit candidates and some are brown and foreign looking. Plus there wasn't 2 years of build up and constant media coverage. Did someone at least call Mexicans rapists?


At the very least will the losing parties deny basic arithmetic and declare the election illegal before trying to undo the results by storming the place where the Canadians make laws*?

*im gonna guess either a Tim Hortons or a hockey arena.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trialpha: Oh boy, an election. Another opportunity to give the conservatives power so they can fark everything up, as they always do.

You'd think the complete shiatshow that is Alberta's (conservative), Saskatchewan's (Saskatchewan party - conservative), and Ontario's (conservative) handling of the pandemic would cause people to question voting for idiots, but apparently not.


People on these boards have been saying the botched Afghanistan pullout "doesn't matter" and laughed off any suggestion that it could be an albatross around the necks of the leaders who executed it. Well...Here's an opportunity to see what actual voters think.

Personally, I think you're right. Conservatives are going to make gains, because people are idiots.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder what will happen if the Cons get a plurality, but the Liberals still have enough seats to pass legislation with other party support. By convention, Trudeau should remain Prime Minister and get a chance to pass a throne speach in the house (see New Brunswick cir. 2018).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of my favourite Canadian Election Prediction sites is:

https://www.electionprediction.org

You can drill down to the riding level for people (partisan people mostly) predictions. The most reasonable opinion on my home riding is: we don't know who is going to win yet but will have a good idea tomorrow. Must be an NDP voter:

Hope springs eternal, in the human breast,
always being, never to be blest.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Voted by mail. More fun than it sounds.
Also found out that once the election starts you can vote at your convenience at your local elections office.
 
thisispete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: I wonder what will happen if the Cons get a plurality, but the Liberals still have enough seats to pass legislation with other party support. By convention, Trudeau should remain Prime Minister and get a chance to pass a throne speach in the house (see New Brunswick cir. 2018).


Here n New Zealand where we also have a Westminster system, but coalitions are routine because of our electoral system, that is how it works. A pair of twos can beat ace high.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But seriously, folks ....

they predict the Liberals will get 153 seats, the Tories plus the untouchable Bloc Quebecois will fall short of being able to form a minority government, the NDP will, as usual support a Liberal Government until they don't and the Green Party has 3 potential candidates, might not get that three, and are too small to form part of a minority government and will simply vote for or against whatever they damn well please. I suspect that since Tories formed the Green Party to split the green vote, that they will vote surprisingly Tory.

GO BACK TO SLEEP AMERICA. SLEEP TIGHT, DON'T LET THE BED BUGS BITE. YOU ARE SAFE ON YOUR NORTHERN FRONTIER FOR ANOTHER FOUR YEARS.

Canadians seem to hate suspense almost as much as they hate Elections or conflict, although hockey and lacrosse may be a bit bare-knuckled at times and are very much like war accidentally on purpose.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: justanotherfarkinfarker: What kind of shiat system is this? Five legit candidates and some are brown and foreign looking. Plus there wasn't 2 years of build up and constant media coverage. Did someone at least call Mexicans rapists?

At the very least will the losing parties deny basic arithmetic and declare the election illegal before trying to undo the results by storming the place where the Canadians make laws*?

*im gonna guess either a Tim Hortons or a hockey arena.


Some in the PPC might try to call it rigged but that's about it. Canada doesn't use voting machines, it's paper and pencil.

A few random nuts have suggested the poll workers could erase and change votes though.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's hoping my strategic vote for the Rhinoceros Party  pays off!

/just kidding
//plus it makes no sense
///plus one more slashie
 
Advernaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Voted last Saturday. No line at my poll. I want this government to survive and I want the $10/day childcare in Ontario. Voted accordingly.


I have three kids and already burned on daycare enough cash to get a sweet cottage. I wonder if they'll give it back. When all three were in at the same time it cost me nearly $60,000 for one year.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am glad I'm not the only person who voted Liberal and then proceeded to write a terse email to the PMO telling them it would be the last farking time if they don't implement ranked voting.

I told them next time I'm just going to vote NDP and let the Conservatives burn the farking country down.

I am sick of this faux two party system.

But I'm in Alberta so I might as well just have voted Marxist-Leninist, or made a paper airplane with the ballot.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Just remember - if your perfect candidate doesn't seem to exist, don't sit out the election. Identify the person or party your least want to win and vote for whomever you think is most likely to have a chance at beating them, even if that's the second worst choice. Hold your nose and vote for "better than the alternative"


That's what I'm doing. I don't like it, all parties are generally lying garbage at the moment but that's all we got. Isn't democracy grand when all you have to vote for is the least horrible choice? At least we'll tread water for another 15-18 months until we head to polls again
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Imagine what Canada's politics would look like with ranked choice voting.


I'm pretty sure the Tories do, which is why they'll never support it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I voted on one of the four early voting days. Only really old people vote on Election Day*. They rest of us are willing to take our chances with pencils. The polling station was as multi-cultural as it is possible to get. Not that there is anything wrong with that. This is Ottawa, Canada. Not Tobique-Mactaquac.

*Hello, Trumpland! Another thing Trump will never understand.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: kbronsito: Only 36 days of campaigning? Aren't you all missing like 700+ days of electioneering?

The 36 days is plenty enough to get sick of it.


I've had enough of it.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Voted last Saturday. No line at my poll. I want this government to survive and I want the $10/day childcare in Ontario. Voted accordingly.

I have three kids and already burned on daycare enough cash to get a sweet cottage. I wonder if they'll give it back. When all three were in at the same time it cost me nearly $60,000 for one year.


I don't even have kids and I want childcare. Single mothers with young children have some of the high rates of poverty in this country for a reason.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Literally Addicted: kbronsito: Only 36 days of campaigning? Aren't you all missing like 700+ days of electioneering?

The 36 days is plenty enough to get sick of it.

I've had enough of it.


I will never get sick of seeing Trudeau's beautiful hair billowing from a stage.
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Some in the PPC might try to call it rigged but that's about it. Canada doesn't use voting machines, it's paper and pencil.

A few random nuts have suggested the poll workers could erase and change votes though.


I voted by mail, so I can't really comment on this particular election, but I seem to recall the previous time being provided markers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: Here's hoping my strategic vote for the Rhinoceros Party  pays off!

/just kidding
//plus it makes no sense
///plus one more slashie


I used to vote Rhinoceros when I could. When I was sure who would win. I'd have loved to see what a Rhino would do when elected. Would they have taken the job and the chance at double-dipping on pensions, or would they have taken the door with the goats behind it?

I don't think they ray any candidates this year. Sorry. But if you are going to waste your vote for a Third Party candidate, you do it up proper, my child.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rhino does not stand for Republican in Name Only, but it could.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Some in the PPC might try to call it rigged but that's about it. Canada doesn't use voting machines, it's paper and pencil.

A few random nuts have suggested the poll workers could erase and change votes though.


I took my own pen this time.  Good luck erasing ink.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: JolobinSmokin: JolobinSmokin: I saw one of the hockey players guys that's not in the Disney movies came out against Justin and the liberals.  And since I get all of my advice from Joint boy and Joe rogan, I'll be voting for the Nazi party.

Hockey guys from Letterkenny.

The fark's a fellow Okie doing following a Canadian election? There's a State Fair going on, man - folks to catch COVID from and hot trash to smell!


Lol, I saw his post on Instagram and it made me laugh thinking about those guys caring about elections.

Not the actual person Andrew Herr, his character.

I'd love to go to the state fair but my 5 and 8 year olds aren't vaxxed yet.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Imagine what Canada's politics would look like with ranked choice voting.


Then I'd have to figure out if I actually like the Toole less than Trudeau or the other way around.

/ There are some things in the CPC platform I liked. Buried under all the things I didn't like
// just like the LPC platform. I read them both.
/// slashies travel in threes
/// like musketeers
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Advernaut: Literally Addicted: kbronsito: Only 36 days of campaigning? Aren't you all missing like 700+ days of electioneering?

The 36 days is plenty enough to get sick of it.

I've had enough of it.

I will never get sick of seeing Trudeau's beautiful hair billowing from a stage.


Typical American, you. Votes for the Hair.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisispete: Herbert's Hippopotamus: I wonder what will happen if the Cons get a plurality, but the Liberals still have enough seats to pass legislation with other party support. By convention, Trudeau should remain Prime Minister and get a chance to pass a throne speach in the house (see New Brunswick cir. 2018).

Here n New Zealand where we also have a Westminster system, but coalitions are routine because of our electoral system, that is how it works. A pair of twos can beat ace high.


What? No jokers wild? Some democracy you are!
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisispete: I'm picking a Liberal/NDP coalition, with electoral reform a condition of the coalition agreement.


electoral reform? He promised that back in 2016 and negated on it. It's not going to happen.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I am glad I'm not the only person who voted Liberal and then proceeded to write a terse email to the PMO telling them it would be the last farking time if they don't implement ranked voting.

I told them next time I'm just going to vote NDP and let the Conservatives burn the farking country down.

I am sick of this faux two party system.

But I'm in Alberta so I might as well just have voted Marxist-Leninist, or made a paper airplane with the ballot.


The cons were never going to get a majority in this election so the ooga booga better vote liberal tactic didn't work at all, I voted for who I wanted to this time.

Besides that the lib in my riding has been a very naughty boy and was dropped so there isn't a lib to vote for even if I wanted to. If he still somehow wins he's either sitting as an independent or throwing us into a by-election.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Just remember - if your perfect candidate doesn't seem to exist, don't sit out the election. Identify the person or party your least want to win and vote for whomever you think is most likely to have a chance at beating them, even if that's the second worst choice. Hold your nose and vote for "better than the alternative"


I can't imagine there IS such a thing as a 'perfect candidate'.  Even before I was old enough to vote I understood you were looking for a combination of 'most electable' / 'least evil'.  And I wish we'd get ranked choice going so you didn't have to compromise and gamble quite so much at the ballot box.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.