15
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the club, Russia - we've got jackets caskets.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's having a bad hair day...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
6?   That wouldn't even make the news in the good ole US of A.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Throw off your watches?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All that NRA outreach to Russia seems to be paying off.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Хорошая работа, саммитер
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Хорошая работа, саммитер


i ain't translating that. speak english, you farkin' commie bastard.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this thread.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: loki see loki do: Хорошая работа, саммитер

i ain't translating that. speak english, you farkin' commie bastard.


Just a salute to a socialist.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kbronsito: All that NRA outreach to Russia seems to be paying off.


I am curious how much Kalashnikov Concern is paying the NRA in bribe money.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A to the MF'ing K Home Boy.  A to the MF'ing K
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given that Putin is in favor of toughening up gun laws in the wake of these shootings, you'd think his stooges in the US government would start parroting his line. (aintnothingonnahappen.gif)
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A suspect entered the Perm State University campus, some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of Moscow, 'with an offensive weapon'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "A suspect entered the Perm State University campus, some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of Moscow, 'with an offensive weapon'"

[Fark user image image 360x360]


I made that weapon and I'm offended
 
