(MSN)   "I do. And I'm tired of pretending it's not"   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Joker.jpg
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I once heard an ER doctor say to a difficult patient, "Look, asshole. I'm trying to keep you alive. You can help me, or you can try to die. What's it going to be?"
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anti vaxxers are societal cancer and must be made to feel like the leppers they are.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The problem is that 90% of healthcare professionals care if their COVID patients live or die, but 90% of their COVID patients are in a death cult. Stupid healthcare professionals. Read the room.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not much, but what about forgiving ALL student loans for EVERY VACCINATED healthcare worker?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Executive order time.

1)Make it required to show proof of vaccination (or proof of being immunocompromised) upon entry to any and all medical facilities in the US.  Send in undercover people without the paperwork and revoke the licenses of all medical personnel present whenever one sneaks in.  Got COVID and need a doctor but you're not vaccinated?  Tough shiat. Die choking.
2)Make it required to show proof of vaccination to get any and all benefits from the government.  Food stamps, unemployment checks, license plates, drivers licenses, hunting licenses, passports, EZ Pass replenishments, TSA screenings, farm subsidy checks.  If you can figure out a way to make people show proof before tuning into broadcast TV, then do it.  Withhold all federal funds from states that refuse to comply.  Send in FBI/DHS/IRS agents into the homes of local politicians every night with search warrants until they comply.
3)Lean on Visa and Mastercard to make them make their customers show proof before they can keep using their debit and credit cards.

We showed them the carrot.  Now we need to show them the stick.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's the break down on the thinking of quitting statistic by state.

My guess is, just abandon the red rural States and move to blue States where people are statistically healthier and still respect your medical expertise.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 400x313]


Hey now, I'm no anti-vaxxer!

And I'm not dead, I'm pining for the fjords!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We went from being heroes to being villains," she said. "People started doubting what we were suggesting and what we were doing. We were being gaslighted and were told that we had other motives.

Then accept it and tell them many people believe that carrying a virus to term--no matter the situation that gave them the virus--is the will of god and the belief of the Republican party and there's absolutely nothing wrong with having that belief. If they start wanting to change their mind, give them at least two x-rays of their chest showing the unborn virus, a pamphlet describing alternatives like going back into the world and not using protection, and make them wait 72 hours before starting any monoclonal antibody treatment to terminate their infection.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no1curr: gopher321: [Fark user image image 400x313]

Hey now, I'm no anti-vaxxer!

And I'm not dead, I'm pining for the fjords!


Ok who's posting with this account?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: What's the break down on the thinking of quitting statistic by state.

My guess is, just abandon the red rural States and move to blue States where people are statistically healthier and still respect your medical expertise.


The Red states are shipping their hospital overflow to the Blue states. Which pisses me off.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: yohohogreengiant: What's the break down on the thinking of quitting statistic by state.

My guess is, just abandon the red rural States and move to blue States where people are statistically healthier and still respect your medical expertise.

The Red states are shipping their hospital overflow to the Blue states. Which pisses me off.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move them out of the ER when they're like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.


On the contrary, we all deserve to die. It's an inalienable human right.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: no1curr: gopher321: [Fark user image image 400x313]

Hey now, I'm no anti-vaxxer!

And I'm not dead, I'm pining for the fjords!

Ok who's posting with this account?


No1curr.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly why my wife just gave her 2 weeks at the hospital. Patients will come in and scream at her for even asking them to put on a mask, lie about their symptoms to get in to see someone, refuse to get vaxxed...she took my position finally and said fark them and let them die.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: It's not much, but what about forgiving ALL student loans for EVERY VACCINATED healthcare worker?


If they need to be bribed to get vaccinated, then their education wasn't really worth much to begin with.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Move them out of the ER when they're like this.

[Fark user image 425x199]


At first I thought, just kick his ass out the front door, but then I realized that he would go to every public venue he could before he actually collapsed and died, spreading his germs far and wide.

We need parking lot tent COVID wards where guys like this can hang out and have "not COVID" until they die.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The voluntarily unvaxxed should be triaged to the bottom of the list and not admitted unless available ICU capacity is above 50%. Take their cell number and send them home to wait and/or die.
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: yohohogreengiant: What's the break down on the thinking of quitting statistic by state.

My guess is, just abandon the red rural States and move to blue States where people are statistically healthier and still respect your medical expertise.

The Red states are shipping their hospital overflow to the Blue states. Which pisses me off.


Maybe have the blue states only accept the non-COVID cases?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recommend dirt therapy for problem patients:

A man is diagnosed with terminal cancer.  The doctor tell the man to bury himself up to his neck in dirt every day for a couple of hours.  The man asks how that will help treat the cancer.  The doctor replies, "Oh, that won't help fight the cancer, but it will help get you used to the dirt."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some patients take it to the extreme. Sample told Insider of a colleague in Florida who recently dealt with an anti-vaxxer who had to be hospitalized after getting the coronavirus.

The man refused all of the treatments, signed a "do not resuscitate" order, and died convinced that COVID-19 was a hoax, Sample said.

Well at least he did something useful at the end.

/Would have done better to just die at home instead of wasting medical resources
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: gopher321: [Fark user image image 400x313]

Hey now, I'm no anti-vaxxer!

And I'm not dead, I'm pining for the fjords!


'E's not pinin'! 'E's passed on! This farker is no more! He has ceased to be! 'E's expired and gone to meet 'is maker! 'E's a stiff! Bereft of life, 'e rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed 'im to the keyboard 'e'd be pushing up the daisies! 'Is metabolic processes are now 'istory! 'E's off the twig! 'E's kicked the bucket, 'e's shuffled off 'is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-FARKER!!
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:
Anti-vaxxers who "gaslight" medics are destroying the patient and doctor relationship in America and pushing healthcare professionals to the brink of burnout, a mental health expert told Insider.

The headline isn't helpful. Doctors have to treat the patient in front of them and don't have the option to kick rabid anti-vaxxers to the curb. As TFA says, dealing with these people every day is pushing doctors to the breaking point.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm going to buy up some old warehouses, and open the Freedom Hospital Network. Nice reception area, where we determine the prospective patients vaccine status.  The properly-vaccinated get a limo ride to a real hospital.  Plague rats get a trapdoor to a rat-infested sub-basement.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.


You should tell the anti-vaxxers. They seem determined to kill themselves.
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just watched seven people stupid themselves to death."
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what the article meant by anti-vaxxers "gaslighting" medical professionals.  Is that the correct term?  Also, you usually have to be somewhat smart to gaslight someone, don't you?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.


Most would agree. I don't think they deserve to die. But that's not the problem. It's that I don't care if they die. Smokers, over eaters, alcoholics, drug abusers - I take care of them all the time. They are sick and it really is their fault, but they get 100% of my empathy and compassion. But then again, these people aren't standing on the steps of the capital building screaming that every child's lunch at school should contain 15 Twinkies, 6 shots of Jack, and a pack of Marboro. They aren't marching down the street, heavily armed, proclaiming their heart disease is a hoax perpetrated by Biden to take the focus off politics. They aren't spitting on me for trying to help them. They are raging assholes that completely ignore science until they actually need science. Then they come begging for help and they're nice for a few days. The moment they start getting better, they go right back to being raging assholes. And there's dozens of them every week. And it's never different. And they just keep coming. And I simply don't give a fark anymore. I don't want them to die, but if they die, I don't give a shiat. And that really makes me feel terrible about myself. That's the problem..
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheekyMonkey: I think I'm going to buy up some old warehouses, and open the Freedom Hospital Network. Nice reception area, where we determine the prospective patients vaccine status.  The properly-vaccinated get a limo ride to a real hospital.  Plague rats get a trapdoor to a rat-infested sub-basement.


You're a monster! How unthinkably cruel! Rats can get COVID too!

/Poor rats
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were being gaslighted and were told that we had other motives.

Is there anyone left on earth who remembers what this term means?  There are lots of other terms for what those idiots are doing!  Use one of them!  You grifter, you!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I don't actually think this person is a grifter
//was having fun, grifter being the other word whose meaning has been forgotten
///"gaslighting" and "grifting" are now words for "doing or saying stuff that I disagree with"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cthushi: namegoeshere: yohohogreengiant: What's the break down on the thinking of quitting statistic by state.

My guess is, just abandon the red rural States and move to blue States where people are statistically healthier and still respect your medical expertise.

The Red states are shipping their hospital overflow to the Blue states. Which pisses me off.

Maybe have the blue states only accept the non-COVID cases?


The problem is that it won't matter if people in states who did what they needed to do in order to keep their hospitals functional will still be shut out of care whether the Red state folks suddenly clogging their hospitals have COVID or have everything else that couldn't be treated in their own state because of all the COVIDiots choking their own hospitals.

I agree with the sentiment though.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.


Deserves? There's a finite limit to preventing what accounts to basically willful suicide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.



Why do you hate freedom?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I'm not sure what the article meant by anti-vaxxers "gaslighting" medical professionals.  Is that the correct term?  Also, you usually have to be somewhat smart to gaslight someone, don't you?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Not all that smart.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals should be restricted to people who believe in medicine.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyber Duck: GreatGlavinsGhost: It's not much, but what about forgiving ALL student loans for EVERY VACCINATED healthcare worker?

If they need to be bribed to get vaccinated, then their education wasn't really worth much to begin with.


How about we do it out of appreciation for Healthcare Workers being our first line of defense against Donald J Fatass' Sh*t-Head Army?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "We went from being heroes to being villains," she said. "People started doubting what we were suggesting and what we were doing. We were being gaslighted and were told that we had other motives.

Then accept it and tell them many people believe that carrying a virus to term--no matter the situation that gave them the virus--is the will of god and the belief of the Republican party and there's absolutely nothing wrong with having that belief. If they start wanting to change their mind, give them at least two x-rays of their chest showing the unborn virus, a pamphlet describing alternatives like going back into the world and not using protection, and make them wait 72 hours before starting any monoclonal antibody treatment to terminate their infection.


Don't forget the ultrasonic anal probe - so they can see what kind of an asshole they are.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Doctors have to treat the patient in front of them and don't have the option to kick rabid anti-vaxxers to the curb.


Patients do have the right to refuse treatment.  They also have the right to be detained and reported as a public health risk requiring quarantine.

If the doctor diagnoses COVID and the patient refuses to accept that, lock 'em in a room for two weeks and if they live you let 'em out.  I suppose you'll have to feed them and give them a bathroom, but I'd be damned if I'd waste a nurse's time helping them.  Send in a decontamination team after 14 days.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and 20,000 stories a day on this topic:  helping, or culture war clickbait?

Let's raise hell about the fact that ICUs are at 90-95% on the healthiest day that a community will experience.  Let's raise hell about not having enough hospitals to serve those communities in the first place.

/just kidding!
//I love making fun of these idiots!
///I clicked on the story 3 times!
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: CarnySaur: I'm not sure what the article meant by anti-vaxxers "gaslighting" medical professionals.  Is that the correct term?  Also, you usually have to be somewhat smart to gaslight someone, don't you?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 305x165]

Not all that smart.


Touché :)
 
Pucca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Move them out of the ER when they're like this.

[Fark user image 425x199]


This actually makes me really sad. This man was so ignorant to everything around him and drank so much kool aid that he died STILL thinking it was all a hoax. I mean.... yes he's a stupid anti vaxxer and I have zero farks left like the most of us, but it's just sad that he was THIS stupid.


/sad that the health care workers are dealing with this every single day
//depressing that people are still not listening to reason
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Executive order time.

1)Make it required to show proof of vaccination (or proof of being immunocompromised) upon entry to any and all medical facilities in the US.  Send in undercover people without the paperwork and revoke the licenses of all medical personnel present whenever one sneaks in.  Got COVID and need a doctor but you're not vaccinated?  Tough shiat. Die choking.
2)Make it required to show proof of vaccination to get any and all benefits from the government.  Food stamps, unemployment checks, license plates, drivers licenses, hunting licenses, passports, EZ Pass replenishments, TSA screenings, farm subsidy checks.  If you can figure out a way to make people show proof before tuning into broadcast TV, then do it.  Withhold all federal funds from states that refuse to comply.  Send in FBI/DHS/IRS agents into the homes of local politicians every night with search warrants until they comply.
3)Lean on Visa and Mastercard to make them make their customers show proof before they can keep using their debit and credit cards.

We showed them the carrot.  Now we need to show them the stick.


It shouldn't even have to go that far to get results.

Here in Arizona probably fifteen years ago, some asshole that caught tuberculosis of all things was ordered to stay home and to focus on healing.  He violated this order and was subsequently arrested by Joe Arpaio and incarcerated.  I don't remember the particular details of his incarceration (ie if it was a medical wing of a jail or if it was a secure wing of a hospital) but regardless, if that was legal when ordered by the health department, then it should be pretty clearly legal for people that contract COVID-19 to be ordered to stay at home and for those exposed to it to be quarantined for some period.

There shouldn't be a need to resort to acts that the courts are going to find fault with when there are already actions that have survived legal challenges in the past and have precedent for that can be taken.  Like ordering quarantine, and arresting and detaining those that break it.
 
Joxertheflighty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: yohohogreengiant: What's the break down on the thinking of quitting statistic by state.

My guess is, just abandon the red rural States and move to blue States where people are statistically healthier and still respect your medical expertise.

The Red states are shipping their hospital overflow to the Blue states. Which pisses me off.


Alberta is sending their patients to Ontario here in Canada.  I'm not expert in shipping COVID patients cross-country, but I have sat in on a few lunch-and-learns about how to send patients to nearby hospitals.  I am puzzled as to how to get a single patient from Calgary to Toronto, which is about 3,000 km.  Or do they wait and send multiple patients? How do multiple patients fit in a chopper or fixed wing aircraft? Are they using military aircraft? Who is going with them? How do they get back home if they recover? Who is paying for this? Wouldn't it be easier and cheaper to mandate vaccines to prevent COVID? Or at least pay raises and hiring fairs for nursing and other health care workers to appropriately staff hospitals to keep patients in their own localities?
So frustrating.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am reading this now. It's not amazingly well written. It's raw and angry.  Worth the read and free on Kindle as of last week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Cthushi: namegoeshere: yohohogreengiant: What's the break down on the thinking of quitting statistic by state.

My guess is, just abandon the red rural States and move to blue States where people are statistically healthier and still respect your medical expertise.

The Red states are shipping their hospital overflow to the Blue states. Which pisses me off.

Maybe have the blue states only accept the non-COVID cases?

The problem is that it won't matter if people in states who did what they needed to do in order to keep their hospitals functional will still be shut out of care whether the Red state folks suddenly clogging their hospitals have COVID or have everything else that couldn't be treated in their own state because of all the COVIDiots choking their own hospitals.

I agree with the sentiment though.


Close your hospital to non-local COVID cases, and when your hospital is close to capacity you close it to everything non-local.  Then again, the hospitals probably don't give a shiat as long as they get paid and they don't burn out so many staff they can't keep the invoices flowing.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that while it can be difficult to locate sympathy for certain people, absolutely no one "deserves" to die.

Nobody.


That it demonstrably false.
 
