cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're tired of being called pussies and sheep for taking steps to mitigate and protect even the vocal and vehement idjits.

If they hadn't acted like the toddler in chief last year, we wouldn't be where we are now.  As long as the idjit in Washington DC followed science, the idjit lemming followers did too.  But once the golf and rallies came back, of course the rest of us were screwed.

I am over the whole thing, especially trying to get idjits to stop idjiting.  They need a whopping big dose of FAFO, and my only concern is how many innocent children have to die.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never, ever made fun of an antivaxxer after they die. Do it when they're still alive to see it.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I help suicidal people choose to live but antivax is bioterrorism.

All antivaxers ought to be treated like Russian spies.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: I help suicidal people choose to live but antivax is bioterrorism.

All antivaxers ought to be treated like Russian spies.


Hey, thanks for doing that with Suicidal folk, I struggle with Major Depression and it helps to have people to talk to.


Antivaxxers can fark off.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People (including journalists) routinely mock people who die as a result of their own stupidity.  Why should anti-vaxxers be exempt from that?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: We're tired of being called pussies and sheep for taking steps to mitigate and protect even the vocal and vehement idjits.


the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: We're tired of being called pussies and sheep for taking steps to mitigate and protect even the vocal and vehement idjits.

If they hadn't acted like the toddler in chief last year, we wouldn't be where we are now.  As long as the idjit in Washington DC followed science, the idjit lemming followers did too.  But once the golf and rallies came back, of course the rest of us were screwed.

I am over the whole thing, especially trying to get idjits to stop idjiting.  They need a whopping big dose of FAFO, and my only concern is how many innocent children have to die.


although I do prefer the term "covidiots"
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have to be nice to anti-vaxxers, but instead of making light of them when they die from COVID-19, let's try and prevent that from happening.

You mean like mask and vaccine mandates? Because that's about all we can do to prevent it, and they're kicking and screaming and refusing to help. They're evil, stupid children, and the world is better with them no longer in it.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, thanks for the morality lecture Dad.  Does that column make you feel superior to everyone else - and you got paid for it, too? Good.  Now stick your face in a meat grinder and go live in the woods.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Never, ever made fun of an antivaxxer after they die. Do it when they're still alive to see it.


To quote Cartman:  "I do what I want!"

I ridicule them not for their benefit but for my own.  It's a coping mechanism to keep me from speeding up their (un?)timely deaths with a 2A solution.

I'm sick of this shiat and the sooner they die, the sooner we hit 95% vaccinated population and can stop worrying about newer, dealier, more resistant variants.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: Sawdust and Mildew: Never, ever made fun of an antivaxxer after they die. Do it when they're still alive to see it.

To quote Cartman:  "I do what I want!"

I ridicule them not for their benefit but for my own.  It's a coping mechanism to keep me from speeding up their (un?)timely deaths with a 2A solution.

I'm sick of this shiat and the sooner they die, the sooner we hit 95% vaccinated population...


This will never happen.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: the voice of raisin: Sawdust and Mildew: Never, ever made fun of an antivaxxer after they die. Do it when they're still alive to see it.

To quote Cartman:  "I do what I want!"

I ridicule them not for their benefit but for my own.  It's a coping mechanism to keep me from speeding up their (un?)timely deaths with a 2A solution.

I'm sick of this shiat and the sooner they die, the sooner we hit 95% vaccinated population...

This will never happen.


enoigh of them will die off to the point where we will regain sanity.  it's happened during every other plague in history.

some plagues just last longer yhan others.

and that's what this is.

plague:shell shock
pandemic:PTSD
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still laugh at Darwin Award winners, aren't they the same?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol no no no no NO.

I'm not a doctor, or even play one on TV so is it safe to say that the virus is still here and kicking our asses BECAUSE people refuse to get vaccinated?

I am still wearing a mask, doing my distancing, and following the rules. I'm busy wrapping up a half-assed summer of doing mostly SFA because I can't even find trails where people are willing to cover their faces when they pass.  This is coming FRESH THE fark off of last summer when we were in lockdown mode even more so due to the lack of a vaccine.

I'm don't care about the lives of anti vaxers. I just don't. I've put nearly two years on hold due to this shiat, the vaccine refusers can just die at this point. I don't care if it's quick or takes weeks on a vent, I just don't care. In fact I'm a little entertained, not sure if it's a coping mechanism or if something inside me has broken but when I think of people begging for the vaccine they mocked for MONTHS right before the tube is inserted and they are placed in a coma, I laugh a little. Okay maybe a lot.  The idea, the actual BALLS needed to disregard and mock a free service like the vaccine (hell in some of you sister-farking states they're PAYING YA'LL to save your own garbage lives!) only to (amid coughs and chokes) beg for it once it's way way wayyyyyy too late? Friends that is pure comedy, it's the foundation of all laughter, and fark you if I can't glean some joy from those pathetic last words.

You know in that little IOS plague game where you play the virus and you gotta be all stealthy and low key because if they find you and develop a vaccine in time it's all over?  Yeah about that.....
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol fark them and fark you too.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
padraig
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Making fun of dead antivax is just the Darwin Awards on a global scale.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone who has had a loud and proud asshole antivaxxer and antimasker get up into their face, has had just about enough of their bad act. They chose catching Trump Lung over getting a vaccine. Let them deal with the consequences.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd like to be not able to laugh at them but they never stop being bone-stupid long enough for that to happen.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: BafflerMeal: the voice of raisin: Sawdust and Mildew: Never, ever made fun of an antivaxxer after they die. Do it when they're still alive to see it.

To quote Cartman:  "I do what I want!"

I ridicule them not for their benefit but for my own.  It's a coping mechanism to keep me from speeding up their (un?)timely deaths with a 2A solution.

I'm sick of this shiat and the sooner they die, the sooner we hit 95% vaccinated population...

This will never happen.

enoigh of them will die off to the point where we will regain sanity.  it's happened during every other plague in history.

some plagues just last longer yhan others.

and that's what this is.

plague:shell shock
pandemic:PTSD


Here's hoping a strain emerges after the vaccines are approved for kids which are still covered by said vaccines but is 10x as deadly and the aftereffects of survival without a shot are 10x worse.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We don't have to be nice to anti-vaxxers, but instead of making light of them when they die from COVID-19, let's try and prevent that from happening.

Why not both?
 
danvon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't make light of them. I just don't care anymore.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Lol no no no no NO.

I'm not a doctor, or even play one on TV so is it safe to say that the virus is still here and kicking our asses BECAUSE people refuse to get vaccinated?

I am still wearing a mask, doing my distancing, and following the rules. I'm busy wrapping up a half-assed summer of doing mostly SFA because I can't even find trails where people are willing to cover their faces when they pass.  This is coming FRESH THE fark off of last summer when we were in lockdown mode even more so due to the lack of a vaccine.

I'm don't care about the lives of anti vaxers. I just don't. I've put nearly two years on hold due to this shiat, the vaccine refusers can just die at this point. I don't care if it's quick or takes weeks on a vent, I just don't care. In fact I'm a little entertained, not sure if it's a coping mechanism or if something inside me has broken but when I think of people begging for the vaccine they mocked for MONTHS right before the tube is inserted and they are placed in a coma, I laugh a little. Okay maybe a lot.  The idea, the actual BALLS needed to disregard and mock a free service like the vaccine (hell in some of you sister-farking states they're PAYING YA'LL to save your own garbage lives!) only to (amid coughs and chokes) beg for it once it's way way wayyyyyy too late? Friends that is pure comedy, it's the foundation of all laughter, and fark you if I can't glean some joy from those pathetic last words.

You know in that little IOS plague game where you play the virus and you gotta be all stealthy and low key because if they find you and develop a vaccine in time it's all over?  Yeah about that.....


Plague inc? Yeah, where Easy mode is described as "The infected are given hugs and no one ever washes their hands" Covid is running on super-easy mode.
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nothing amusing about someone dying. That said, I'm glad the antivaxxer deaths are being documented. For educational purposes. People in the future need to know about this. Hopefully Mike Judge was wrong and we don't go full Idiocracy.

https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The writer has a long list of what the vaxxers should be doing instead of making fun of the dead. A really really long list of 'we shoulds '. Ain't nobody got time to do all this just to convince people to get a vaccine:

We should show up to outnumber them and state that we are in favor of mask mandates at school board and city council meetings. We should pressure and boycott advertisers that advertise on programs that promote misinformation,. We should push for accountability measures for Facebook, which has long tolerated anti-vaccine misinformation on its platforms.
And of course, we should push for measures that will stop the spread of the virus, including but not limited to: mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine sick leave, reducing prison populations and arrests (including immigration-related arrests), stopping evictions and getting real worker protections from OSHA. Instead, tangible actions have been abandoned for ridicule.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theeng: Purple_Urkle: I help suicidal people choose to live but antivax is bioterrorism.

All antivaxers ought to be treated like Russian spies.

Hey, thanks for doing that with Suicidal folk, I struggle with Major Depression and it helps to have people to talk to.


Antivaxxers can fark off.


Putin wants to kill and maim as many as possible.

The way to slap back is to save people.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: omg bbq: Lol no no no no NO.

I'm not a doctor, or even play one on TV so is it safe to say that the virus is still here and kicking our asses BECAUSE people refuse to get vaccinated?

I am still wearing a mask, doing my distancing, and following the rules. I'm busy wrapping up a half-assed summer of doing mostly SFA because I can't even find trails where people are willing to cover their faces when they pass.  This is coming FRESH THE fark off of last summer when we were in lockdown mode even more so due to the lack of a vaccine.

I'm don't care about the lives of anti vaxers. I just don't. I've put nearly two years on hold due to this shiat, the vaccine refusers can just die at this point. I don't care if it's quick or takes weeks on a vent, I just don't care. In fact I'm a little entertained, not sure if it's a coping mechanism or if something inside me has broken but when I think of people begging for the vaccine they mocked for MONTHS right before the tube is inserted and they are placed in a coma, I laugh a little. Okay maybe a lot.  The idea, the actual BALLS needed to disregard and mock a free service like the vaccine (hell in some of you sister-farking states they're PAYING YA'LL to save your own garbage lives!) only to (amid coughs and chokes) beg for it once it's way way wayyyyyy too late? Friends that is pure comedy, it's the foundation of all laughter, and fark you if I can't glean some joy from those pathetic last words.

You know in that little IOS plague game where you play the virus and you gotta be all stealthy and low key because if they find you and develop a vaccine in time it's all over?  Yeah about that.....

Plague inc? Yeah, where Easy mode is described as "The infected are given hugs and no one ever washes their hands" Covid is running on super-easy mode.


That's the one!
They need to make a "Republican mode".
"Infected and non-infected alike are encouraged to go to tractor-pulls and spit in each other's mouths, anyone suggesting masks should be worn are mocked or ignored. Even though this plague was discovered when the infected numbers were very low and even though this plague has very easy symptoms to identify and an available vaccine you still can easily infect the planet".
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Theeng: Purple_Urkle: I help suicidal people choose to live but antivax is bioterrorism.

All antivaxers ought to be treated like Russian spies.

Hey, thanks for doing that with Suicidal folk, I struggle with Major Depression and it helps to have people to talk to.


Antivaxxers can fark off.

Putin wants to kill and maim as many as possible.

The way to slap back is to save people.


You don't need a foreign boogie man to explain anti-vax stupidity.
 
