(Twitter)   Attention All Units: Report of an active beer pong at a Taco Bell in Danville, California   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The Star Wars Cantina" Comedy Parody Song by Mark Jonathan Davis (1997)
Youtube AYMlad4e3Q4
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not Beirut?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Los Gatos Locos - Juvenile Delinquent
Youtube IShQzb1oXGg
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subjects are hatless, repeat, hatless.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At a Taco Bell Cantina? Shouldn't they be playing champagne pong?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OMG! Kids are having fun! Quickly call the cops
 
KB202
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who is the jerk who called the cops on kids doing something old-fashioned and wholesome like beer pong? That's a perfect chance to call up some friends, go join the young'uns, and show them how it's done.
 
woodjf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KB202: Who is the jerk who called the cops on kids doing something old-fashioned and wholesome like beer pong? That's a perfect chance to call up some friends, go join the young'uns, and show them how it's done.


Oh sweet baby Jesus think of the kids. Outdoor beer pong sounds pretty hard throw in the excitement of getting caught ha! I wish I was young again.
 
