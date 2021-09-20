 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Leprechaun now prime suspect in murder of Gabby Petito   (foxnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 6:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fox News is literally f*cking insane and needs to be deemed a terrorist organization.

Jesus Christ himself would hate them all.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What an odd thing to report on given the circumstances. It's like a ship sinking - but hey, a pod of cutsie wootsie dolphins!
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's guilty. G-d has spoken.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, Leprechauns are tragically malicious....
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: Fox News is literally f*cking insane and needs to be deemed a terrorist organization.

Jesus Christ himself would hate them all.


You mean because of the rainbow thing?
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: He's guilty. G-d has spoken.


Not the leprechaun you're thinking of.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm pretty confident that some divine mental delusion didn't spit a rainbow down upon the dead body of some kid like an explosion of joy.

Body is found, family is notified, and as of 0630 I'm unaware of the boyfriend being found. So, stop with the media fiasco and let the familys darkest moment fall from the spotlight for a while.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Psychopaths/PDO people, and/or serial killers of all stripes... can we all agree to stop killing kind or attractive people?  Thin the population, sure.  But maybe if you merc the abrasive a-holes, the pizza-faced uggos, and the competition for the new car potentially murderous incels - maybe future generations would see that kind of genetic purge as an odd, but helpful footnote in the history books.

/Didn't understand mayab/volcano sacrifices being young, healthy, athletic types either.
//stop culling the good genes
///Not advocating murder - but at least pick targets to help humanity in generations to come.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This would be dumb if some random blogger posted it. New lows for FOX.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And hiding at the end of that rainbow, rather than a pot of gold, you will find her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
 
Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Psychopaths/PDO people, and/or serial killers of all stripes... can we all agree to stop killing kind or attractive people?  Thin the population, sure.  But maybe if you merc the abrasive a-holes, the pizza-faced uggos, and the competition for the new car potentially murderous incels - maybe future generations would see that kind of genetic purge as an odd, but helpful footnote in the history books.

/Didn't understand mayab/volcano sacrifices being young, healthy, athletic types either.
//stop culling the good genes
///Not advocating murder - but at least pick targets to help humanity in generations to come.


do you want lumberjacks? Because that is how you get lumberjacks!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Psychopaths/PDO people, and/or serial killers of all stripes... can we all agree to stop killing kind or attractive people?  Thin the population, sure.  But maybe if you merc the abrasive a-holes, the pizza-faced uggos, and the competition for the new car potentially murderous incels - maybe future generations would see that kind of genetic purge as an odd, but helpful footnote in the history books.

/Didn't understand mayab/volcano sacrifices being young, healthy, athletic types either.
//stop culling the good genes
///Not advocating murder - but at least pick targets to help humanity in generations to come.


Stop killing kind and attractive people...
Attractive people? Seriously?

How about stop killing, period.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL Fox news trying desperately to make this poor young lady some kind of sacrificial angel or something.
 
elkboy [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so God killed her...    got it!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
..."Angel Soft and Charmin brought up the rear"

That's how it is supposed to work.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what does it MEAN!??
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: makerofbadjokes: Psychopaths/PDO people, and/or serial killers of all stripes... can we all agree to stop killing kind or attractive people?  Thin the population, sure.  But maybe if you merc the abrasive a-holes, the pizza-faced uggos, and the competition for the new car potentially murderous incels - maybe future generations would see that kind of genetic purge as an odd, but helpful footnote in the history books.

/Didn't understand mayab/volcano sacrifices being young, healthy, athletic types either.
//stop culling the good genes
///Not advocating murder - but at least pick targets to help humanity in generations to come.

Stop killing kind and attractive people...
Attractive people? Seriously?

How about stop killing, period.


Psst. Read the username.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Psychopaths/PDO people, and/or serial killers of all stripes... can we all agree to stop killing kind or attractive people?  Thin the population, sure.  But maybe if you merc the abrasive a-holes, the pizza-faced uggos, and the competition for the new car potentially murderous incels - maybe future generations would see that kind of genetic purge as an odd, but helpful footnote in the history books.

/Didn't understand mayab/volcano sacrifices being young, healthy, athletic types either.
//stop culling the good genes
///Not advocating murder - but at least pick targets to help humanity in generations to come.


Yeah to potential for those two to save humanity has been greatly underestimated.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Classic God stuff.  Won't stop her being abused and murdered but after the body is found, swoops in to take credit.
 
sniderman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sniderman: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 480x313] [View Full Size image _x_]


A friend of mine once went as Rainbow Bright to a Halloween Party that we threw back in college.  She went all out and easily had the best costume at the party.

/CSB
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So if a rainbow lands on all the Haitians massing at the border, does that mean they can come in?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

caution: So what?


So, God made and/or let this happen, and he farking signed it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sniderman: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image image 480x313]


And now you hear the theme song.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.