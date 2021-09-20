 Skip to content
 
(Mother Jones)   The latest thing making climate change worse? Your toilet paper   (motherjones.com) divider line
27
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll put in a plug for a bidet attachment for the toilet.  I was skeptical at first but now refuse to scrap dead trees across my arse unless forced to.

As an added bonus, the next pandemic, hurricane, or any other minor event which has no bearing on our access to toilet paper but doesn't stop idiots from hoarding the stuff, you can take pictures of yourself on the loo getting your bum blasted clean with crisp, cool water and send them to your loved ones who are driving all over the county trying to find TP.

As a double added bonus, my loved ones rarely call or text me anymore, and I haven't been invited to a family event in almost a decade.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who Gives a Crap, 100% Recycled and Green Forest were ranked highest, while Angel Soft and Charmin brought up the rear with critically low scores.

I've never seen Who Gives a Crap in the store but now I want it, if only for the name.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My "favorite" toilet paper? What is this nonsense? I work in housekeeping. I can get garbage bags full of half-used toilet paper and paper towels.
so I'm not contributing to climate change.

/You could supply the entire homeless population with soap and shampoo from the country's motel trash.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another one of things that makes it seem like the consumer is wholly responsible for climate change and not the big corporate assholes?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bidet? Just get in the shower there champ and scrub it with the rest of yourself.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scott 1000 should be higher since it last way longer than the rest.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love how hotels have signs up telling you that you can help the environment by reusing towels right next to little plastic bottles of shampoo, soap wrapped in plastic, one time coffee wrapped in plastic. People love helping the environment when it helps them.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat-Shower-and Shave FTW.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Scott 1000 should be higher since it last way longer than the rest.


in the before time, man I was an all the way scott 1000 guy.  simple, buy the four pack when i need it.  I live alone, who needs piles of TP?

thanks to that month of fright in the toilet paper aisle, I always have a new 12 pack of whatever jumbos are available in the closet.  when i need to open it, buy another 12 pack.  Probably a smart thing, honestly.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amen
 
marsoft
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Those little plastic bottles often get reused (refilled), so nowhere near as bad as single use plastic containers.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cdn-bdjoh.nitrocdn.comView Full Size

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thiiiiiissssss

Toilet paper pretty much makes everything worse.
Wanna have a really clean ass? Get a bidet
Wanna laugh at all your stupid neighbors who feel being "prepared" for a pandemic is to clean every store out of every roll of TP? Get a bidet.
Wanna have a butthole your partner will be honored to eat off of? Get a bidet.

The only downside is that crapping at work is no longer fun and I work at a place where some herb or spice in the air makes me crap at least twice a day while at work.

I go through a roll maybe every two months. You just use a tiny bit to pat your freshly washed ass dry and move on. Hell if I was truly a monster I'd just pull the roll and hang a rag off the hook.
Seriously though, stop smearing fresh feces around your butthole with farking paper, what is wrong with you people.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No shait, Sherlock. While a bidet might be the best option,
We've been using a bamboo paper from Whogivesacrap.com way back when sourcing tp was a nightmare and having home delivery was the best choice. Worth looking into, IMO, and their humor sealed the deal.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
🐚🐚🐚?
 
eKonk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Typically, once you use one side/half of the toilet paper, the other side is considered "used" as well....

/Yes, I do know perfectly well that's not what you were saying...
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

What hotels refill them??????  They are single use.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ooooo sorry subby. The average male goes through 10 to 12 rolls per year. So this looks like its something that can be blamed on cats, kids and women for using so much more


Plus, on a straight comparison you cannot say that using what little clean water we have to wash off your shiat everyday is really better for the world. Maybe go roman if you want to be green and go back to a sponge on a stick?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once again, art predicts life...

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Duh just use the other side if you want to save paper.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Protip:  If you claim to care about the environment even a little, don't reproduce.  The angriest I've ever been was a jet setting wine mom with 4 kids lecturing me about my "carbon footprint."
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If you own a bicycle, use it for a trip to get your 12-pack of toilet paper. Observe the smiles on traffic watching you, as if they don't need such things and you've been caught using it in public.

(I make a lot of trips on the bike, sometimes filling the handlebars with groceries. One friendly walker commented on such a trip, rightly, that I looked like a homeless bag person.)
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's no reason to use wet/dry sandpaper for sanding and just throw it away afterwards. Just move it from the shop to the bathroom.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See we would all be better off if we had listened to Cheryl Crow when she said we should all use a single square of toilet paper per trip to the shiatter.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Username does not check out. I remember how you were always on about "needing TP for your bunghole".
 
DerAppie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: If you own a bicycle, use it for a trip to get your 12-pack of toilet paper. Observe the smiles on traffic watching you, as if they don't need such things and you've been caught using it in public.


I do all my groceries by bike. And I buy toilet paper in bulk. No one cares.

/Because I'm too lazy to walk the 15 minutes to the store
 
