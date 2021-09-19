 Skip to content
 
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   Wear a mask to protect an immunocompromised baby? Not in my Texas restaurant   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does he have you sign a waiver when you walk in the door?  If someone contracts Covid-19 after visiting their restaurant and complying with their rules, can they be held liable?  What if 5 people who visited come down with it?  Can it be class action?  Does he, somehow, inform them that by not masking up they are significantly increasing their chances of contracting the virus?  If not...

Sure, they have every right to refuse service and to enforce a "dress code," but if the dress code makes it more likely that someone would be hurt, I'd think their insurance company would want a word, at least.  If someone dies because of his admittedly political policy, would he be held at least partially liable?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On our next episode of FAFO, we'll be checking in on restaurants in TX that closed due multiple deaths being traced to them.

I hope karma catches this owner soon.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 WFT is the restaurant owner requiring people NOT TO WEAR MASKS as a dress code.

That's just trumpy asshattery to the max.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

unixpro: Does he have you sign a waiver when you walk in the door?  If someone contracts Covid-19 after visiting their restaurant and complying with their rules, can they be held liable?  What if 5 people who visited come down with it?  Can it be class action?  Does he, somehow, inform them that by not masking up they are significantly increasing their chances of contracting the virus?  If not...

Sure, they have every right to refuse service and to enforce a "dress code," but if the dress code makes it more likely that someone would be hurt, I'd think their insurance company would want a word, at least.  If someone dies because of his admittedly political policy, would he be held at least partially liable?


Texas probably passed a law similar to Georgia's: Post a sign, and the business is only liable for a COVID injury or death if the plaintiff can prove gross negligence. Which is a tough legal hurdle.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is he holding a drink in that interview?

That dude is drunk, or nuts, or both.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live near Rowlett. That place is the suburbaniest helliest suburban hell that there could possibly be. It may possibly be upset for the title any day by Trophy Club, Frisco, Las Colinas, or Keller, but it's damn near the world's worst place.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While not putting any blame on the parents who probably just wanted a nice meal at a restuarant, I personally think it's too dangerous to take an immunocompromised child to any restaurants, even those that require masks for the simple fact that you need to take the mask off to eat. Safe options would be making a pickup order or have it delivered if that's an option.

And IMHO, the owner is an absolute tool who doesn't care about the health and welfare of his staff or customers, but I guess I shouldn't be surprised as that's not uncommon attitude, especially in the restaurant industry.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: While not putting any blame on the parents who probably just wanted a nice meal at a restuarant, I personally think it's too dangerous to take an immunocompromised child to any restaurants, even those that require masks for the simple fact that you need to take the mask off to eat. Safe options would be making a pickup order or have it delivered if that's an option.

And IMHO, the owner is an absolute tool who doesn't care about the health and welfare of his staff or customers, but I guess I shouldn't be surprised as that's not uncommon attitude, especially in the restaurant industry.


In the video it seems clear that they were out on a date night without the child, but were masked to protect themselves from what they might catch and bring home to him.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

meehaw: I live near Rowlett. That place is the suburbaniest helliest suburban hell that there could possibly be. It may possibly be upset for the title any day by Trophy Club, Frisco, Las Colinas, or Keller, but it's damn near the world's worst place.


I can remember when it was the country.

My folks used to ski LRH back in the late 60s and early 70s.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I look forward to the follow-up article when the owner catches COVID.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For some reason they have taken their Facebook down....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meehaw: Bathia_Mapes: While not putting any blame on the parents who probably just wanted a nice meal at a restuarant, I personally think it's too dangerous to take an immunocompromised child to any restaurants, even those that require masks for the simple fact that you need to take the mask off to eat. Safe options would be making a pickup order or have it delivered if that's an option.

And IMHO, the owner is an absolute tool who doesn't care about the health and welfare of his staff or customers, but I guess I shouldn't be surprised as that's not uncommon attitude, especially in the restaurant industry.

In the video it seems clear that they were out on a date night without the child, but were masked to protect themselves from what they might catch and bring home to him.


Thanks for clarifying that as I couldn't get the damned video to play and the way the article was written, I made the incorrect assumpation that they had their baby with them. Owner is still a tool, though.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas is where being several kinds of asshole combine to create an impressive Voltron of assholery. It's a shiat state and these vindictive, hateful yahoos make it even worse.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: While not putting any blame on the parents who probably just wanted a nice meal at a restuarant, I personally think it's too dangerous to take an immunocompromised child to any restaurants, even those that require masks for the simple fact that you need to take the mask off to eat. Safe options would be making a pickup order or have it delivered if that's an option.

And IMHO, the owner is an absolute tool who doesn't care about the health and welfare of his staff or customers, but I guess I shouldn't be surprised as that's not uncommon attitude, especially in the restaurant industry.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Right?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: While not putting any blame on the parents who probably just wanted a nice meal at a restuarant, I personally think it's too dangerous to take an immunocompromised child to any restaurants, even those that require masks for the simple fact that you need to take the mask off to eat. Safe options would be making a pickup order or have it delivered if that's an option.

And IMHO, the owner is an absolute tool who doesn't care about the health and welfare of his staff or customers, but I guess I shouldn't be surprised as that's not uncommon attitude, especially in the restaurant industry.


the article opens with a statement about how the parents were out with friends, it makes no mention of the child being with the. On top of that, the third paragraph is a statement from one of the parents about how it's important to have free hours from the child when new parents.

"If you've ever been new parents, having those couple of hours out like once or twice a month is so important for your mental health," Wester said.

Did we read the same article? Because at no point was i under the impression that the parents were out with the child. It was quite clear that they were out with friends, sans child.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I feel the overall reaction with masks is ridiculous in the United States right now," Tom said.

Well, he's right about that, but not for the reason he intended.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So boycott those backward ass farks.

unixpro: Does he have you sign a waiver when you walk in the door? If someone contracts Covid-19 after visiting their restaurant and complying with their rules, can they be held liable?


That wouldn't hold up though because there's no way to prove that they got it from not wearing a mask at that particular restaurant or anywhere else.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say sue, but Texas... sigh
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the desire to grow a beard when you start balding by I seriously hate that guy's smug face.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That is a face that shouts "Not only do I not care about your opinion, but I will obnoxiously tread upon it."

No sympathy here my fat neckbearded dude.  Keep your baby safe elsewhere.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: WFT is the restaurant owner requiring people NOT TO WEAR MASKS as a dress code.

That's just trumpy asshattery to the max.


You DID see it was Texas, right?
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I understand the desire to grow a beard when you start balding by I seriously hate that guy's smug face.

[Fark user image image 126x193]

That is a face that shouts "Not only do I not care about your opinion, but I will obnoxiously tread upon it."

No sympathy here my fat neckbearded dude.  Keep your baby safe elsewhere.


It's like Reddit came to life as some sort of golem made out of soy.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's that about not cheering for people to get an HCA?  Owner is just the type the award was meant for.  It will find him.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Coming soon to this asshole

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember like 4 months ago when everyone was all like "I don't need to wear a mask and if you ask me why I'll HIPPA you!"

You know, the whole "I don't have a medical condition but I am pretending I do so that I don't have to follow rules I don't like and I'm using HIPAA as an excuse" thing.

Anyway nice to see conservatives come full circle on that.
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I understand the desire to grow a beard when you start balding by I seriously hate that guy's smug face.

[Fark user image 126x193]

That is a face that shouts "Not only do I not care about your opinion, but I will obnoxiously tread upon it."

No sympathy here my fat neckbearded dude.  Keep your baby safe elsewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He probably also thinks Trump never lost and the Jan 6 rioters were just 'executing their patriotic duty'
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [external-preview.redd.it image 736x552]


As a resident of this backwoods hick trailer-trash-of-a-state, I have to agrse
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Texas:   prolife until the baby is born, then pro-death after.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So much for the "freedom" to choose, huh?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Calm down everyone. This guy was just responding to one one those, "Tell me you're a white republican without telling me you're a white republican" posts:
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meehaw: I live near Rowlett. That place is the suburbaniest helliest suburban hell that there could possibly be.


Doesn't that describe the majority of Texas cities?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...But this is political and I need you to take your masks off.'"

That's all you need to know. They actually said the quiet part out loud, but inverted it, thinking that it's only because of politics that we wear masks. However, they're banning them for simply political reasons. It's all very ironic.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IANAL, but I have a feeling someone just lost a serious ADA lawsuit.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unixpro: Does he have you sign a waiver when you walk in the door?  If someone contracts Covid-19 after visiting their restaurant and complying with their rules, can they be held liable?  What if 5 people who visited come down with it?  Can it be class action?  Does he, somehow, inform them that by not masking up they are significantly increasing their chances of contracting the virus?  If not...

Sure, they have every right to refuse service and to enforce a "dress code," but if the dress code makes it more likely that someone would be hurt, I'd think their insurance company would want a word, at least.  If someone dies because of his admittedly political policy, would he be held at least partially liable?


Why do you think the republicans were pushing so hard for legislation to indemnify business owners for any COVID-related damages caused by their (in)action, no matter how intentional?
We can't allow there to be any consequencesfor following dear leader's example!
 
