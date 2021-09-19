 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Missing white woman (possibly) found   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
42
    More: News, Yellowstone National Park, Teton County, Wyoming, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, Law enforcement agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gabby Petito, Bridger-Teton National Forest  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 8:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it sounds like the possibly should only be behind the word missing given what was reported.

/it may not be her but the description is close
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nkt possibly. The FBI person gave condolences to the Petito family. It's her. She's dead.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know that Americans will pay attention when the news is important enough
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This greenlit thread is already out of date. She was found.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.


If you were directly connected to a white girl who goes missing, you'd be a damned fool not to lawyer up.  Somebody is going to be put in a humming chair for it, and having a lawyer makes it much less likely it will be you.  If you are guilty, you want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter - and if you are innocent, you really, really want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.


Not just that he lawyered up, but that he wouldn't talk, not even to give comfort or closure to her family.
/Damned shame. Poor kid.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phalamir: little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.

If you were directly connected to a white girl who goes missing, you'd be a damned fool not to lawyer up.  Somebody is going to be put in a humming chair for it, and having a lawyer makes it much less likely it will be you.  If you are guilty, you want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter - and if you are innocent, you really, really want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter.


Don't Talk to the Police
Youtube d-7o9xYp7eE
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: Good to know that Americans will pay attention when the news is important enough


I know what you're implying, but the truth here isn't that this is a big story just because she's a white woman.  It's because she's a cute blonde white woman, of course.
 
SaturnShadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.

Not just that he lawyered up, but that he wouldn't talk, not even to give comfort or closure to her family.
/Damned shame. Poor kid.


Telling the family isn't under some seal.  Tell them anything and it can be used against you in court.  The lawyer must have sat their looking at the DA like he was an idiot when that was suggested.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, yes, seems it's her. In fact that Youtube vlogger who caught the van on her dashcam apparently led authorities to the place where she was found.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I will be honest and say that I haven't been following this at all.  But what level of Casey Anthony Story let's the two of them go off on a road trip. He comes back  without her, and he's not locked the hell up if he can't provide information to where she is still alive immediately?

How was he still walking free?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is the person of interest bangfriend still on the run?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like they had a Rocky relationship.
 
EvilToni [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's been a while since we've had a nationwide Missing Blonde Girl story. These last few years have been too crazy for all that
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I will be honest and say that I haven't been following this at all.  But what level of Casey Anthony Story let's the two of them go off on a road trip. He comes back  without her, and he's not locked the hell up if he can't provide information to where she is still alive immediately?

How was he still walking free?


Because due process and all that
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.

If you were directly connected to a white girl who goes missing, you'd be a damned fool not to lawyer up.  Somebody is going to be put in a humming chair for it, and having a lawyer makes it much less likely it will be you.  If you are guilty, you want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter - and if you are innocent, you really, really want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter.


Cops lie.

You can go to jail for lying to police.

Don't talk to police, period.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: Good to know that Americans will pay attention when the news is important enough


Relax, the Chicago P.D. will be by to remove those bodies laying on the sidewalk outside your house soon
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.

If you were directly connected to a white girl who goes missing, you'd be a damned fool not to lawyer up.  Somebody is going to be put in a humming chair for it, and having a lawyer makes it much less likely it will be you.  If you are guilty, you want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter - and if you are innocent, you really, really want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter.


Absolutely.

But if you're innocent, you want to lawyer up and have the lawyer tell the cops why you're innocent.

If you clam up, go into hiding, and say nothing until the body is found, you're hanging a giant GUILTY sign on your face for every potential juror to see.
 
baorao
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dels
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby here. "(possibly)" was added to my headline by the wise modmins, wasn't in the original submission.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The pretty white girl has be relocated? Oh, what a relief: our long National nightmare is over!

It's a bummer she's dead and all, but it's not any bigger bummer than all the other less photogenic folks who also died in the interim.
 
Azz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The boyfriend needs to have his peehole penetrated by a hot needle
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.


He absolutely did it but they can't say it out loud until they have evidence.  You come back home without your fiancé and won't talk to the cops?  WTF is that shiat? If my fiancé went "missing" I'd call the cops immediately.

Arrest that farker and charge him.  (Evidence needed but yeah, he farking did it.)

/no actual proof but this is Fark!
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, since it looks like the murder occurred on Federal land, but since murder isn't a federal crime, who will do the prosecution? Wyoming? the County? The town of Jackson Hole?
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Saw this on another site.

This is sad even if it isn't her, it is someone.

It's not cute or funny subby.
It's sad.
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She OD'd and he's an addict so he took off.  That's my guess.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See, this is why you need to be friends with a man who keeps pigs.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The boy friend did it.

The only way the boy friend did not do it, was if they got in a fight and he left her there, but then he did not have the balls to tell anyone where he left her when he cooled down.

So either he farking killed her, he knew who killed her and did not give a shiat, or they got in a fight, he left her there and she died to the elements.

Him not cooperating in anyway, and hiding at his parents house, then going 'missing' means he farking did it.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheFoz: little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.

He absolutely did it but they can't say it out loud until they have evidence.  You come back home without your fiancé and won't talk to the cops?  WTF is that shiat? If my fiancé went "missing" I'd call the cops immediately.

Arrest that farker and charge him.  (Evidence needed but yeah, he farking did it.)

/no actual proof but this is Fark!


He's gone into hiding somewhere.
Putting off the inevitable.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Azz: The boyfriend needs to have his peehole penetrated by a hot needle


Has to be caught alive first.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Sounds like they had a Rocky relationship.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: VelcroFez: Good to know that Americans will pay attention when the news is important enough

I know what you're implying, but the truth here isn't that this is a big story just because she's a white woman.  It's because she's a cute blonde white woman, of course.


If she were Native it wouldn't be reported or officially acknowledged.
 
gaspode
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His supporters here on fark will be gutted.

Should be anyway.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

toraque: phalamir: little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.

If you were directly connected to a white girl who goes missing, you'd be a damned fool not to lawyer up.  Somebody is going to be put in a humming chair for it, and having a lawyer makes it much less likely it will be you.  If you are guilty, you want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter - and if you are innocent, you really, really want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter.

Absolutely.

But if you're innocent, you want to lawyer up and have the lawyer tell the cops why you're innocent.

If you clam up, go into hiding, and say nothing until the body is found, you're hanging a giant GUILTY sign on your face for every potential juror to see.


protecting your rights looks suspicious?  Do you normally fly a blue lives matter flag, because you certainly sound like it
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Cops lie.

You can go to jail for lying to police.

Don't talk to police, period.


Thats a half truth. As I understand it, if you lie to the local police you just hurt their feelings. But if you lie to federal law enforcement THAT'S a crime.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: phalamir: little big man: When the boyfriend lawyered up, it seemed a foregone conclusion, unfortunately.

If you were directly connected to a white girl who goes missing, you'd be a damned fool not to lawyer up.  Somebody is going to be put in a humming chair for it, and having a lawyer makes it much less likely it will be you.  If you are guilty, you want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter - and if you are innocent, you really, really want to avoid talking to the cops without a filter.

Absolutely.

But if you're innocent, you want to lawyer up and have the lawyer tell the cops why you're innocent.

If you clam up, go into hiding, and say nothing until the body is found, you're hanging a giant GUILTY sign on your face for every potential juror to see.


Ones silence during any part of the investigation cannot be used as evidence of guilt. You have the 5th amendment right to not say a word, and a prosecutor who alludes that your silence is a manifestation of guilt just committed prosecutorial misconduct, and likely a mistrial.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: See, this is why you need to be friends with a man who keeps pigs.


They never did find your cousin/wife did they?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You shouldn't murder your girlfriend, but if you're absolutely gonna do that you can't just drive across the country alone, not reporting her missing. Guy should have buried her body, drove 100 miles away to some other area with hiking trails and then reported her missing.  Yeah you'd have to participate in the search and talk with the police, but at least it wouldn't be completely clear that you murdered her.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: I will be honest and say that I haven't been following this at all.  But what level of Casey Anthony Story let's the two of them go off on a road trip. He comes back  without her, and he's not locked the hell up if he can't provide information to where she is still alive immediately?

How was he still walking free?


Because we don't arrest people based on TV?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.