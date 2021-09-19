 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   This hotel's guest accommodations include a swimming pool, gym, tennis court, and meth in the watering system   (krqe.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Ice, Portales police, Icemaker, Hotel, PORTALES, Water, Motel, Hotel chains  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 9:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That doesn't make sense. Wouldn't meth just dissolve in the water?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please. No one wastes good meth like that.

Most likely it's some Karen that has just discovered the wondered of water that's has high lime content.

It was tested and provided a presumptive positive indication for meth. Police say a similar substance came out of a faucet and struck a guest in the eye.

I bet the cop test kits would do a presumptive positive indication for meth for a packet of oatmeal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did Mike Lindell stay there?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark Party with no notice, invitations?
 
tasteme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: That doesn't make sense. Wouldn't meth just dissolve in the water?


yes.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We stayed at a hotel in Stockholm thay made it's case for using two twin comforters instead of one. Visual and written aides, discussion by the front desk staff when they saw our passports, the whole 10 meters.

It's a brilliant idea. We went all in and a few years later still can't imagine a time before personal sleep.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yo Dawg! We put ice in the ice machine so you could get some ice with your ice...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's better than the water at the Cecil.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.